LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ranneberger pitches no-hitter for Danville softball

Apr. 9—SPRINGFIELD — Danville's Kendall Ranneberger put it all together on the mound and on the plate Saturday.

Ranneberger pitched a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and had three hits with a home run and two RBIs as the Vikings' softball team beat Springfield Lanphier 20-0.

Jaidyn Hardesty had two hits and three RBIs for Danville, while Payton Beith had three RBIs, Alicia Angus had two RBIs and Maya Gagnon, Ka'Leah Bellik and TaeAna Boyd each had one RBI.

The Vikings are 4-6 and will host Oakwood today.

Oakwood splits at PBL

PAXTON — The Comets lost to Iroquois West 5-3, but ws able to get the 19-2 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Saturday.

Against Iroquois West. Gracie Hanner had two RBIs, while Bella Bradford had one RBI and Gracie Enos and Sophia Hart each had two hits.

In the second game, Samantha Dunavan had four hits and two RBIs, while Caydence Vermillion, Enos and Hanner each had three hits and two RBIs, Bradford had two hits and two RBIs, and Karleigh Nelson, Olivia Feggett and Kylie Wolfe each had one RBI.

The Comets played Watseka on Monday and lost 6-1. Hanner had two hits with a double and Nelson had an RBI. The Comets will travel to Danville today.

BHRA splits at triangular

FARMER CITY — The Blue Devils lost the first game 13-7 to host Prairie Central on Saturday, but rebounded to beat Lexington/Ridgeview 12-9.

In the win, Emma Shelato and Elli Tittle each had three hits and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Gentry Elson had two RBIs, Draycee Nelson had two hits and one RBI and Raeghan Dickison had one RBI.

Ella Acton had two RBIs in the loss, while Ella Myers and Eva Ronto each had two hits and a RBI and Dickison and Ava Acton each had one RBI.

BHRA would come back on Monday to beat Armstrong-Potomac 11-1. Myers had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Shelato had four hits and a RBI, Ava Acton had three hits and a RBI, Tittle had two RBIs and Ronto had an RBI.

Hoopeston Area loses two

LEROY — The Cornjerkers lost two tough games at the LeRoy Triangular on Saturday.

Hoopeston Area lost 13-12 in eight innings to Cerro Gordo/Bement as Maddi Barnes had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Aubreyana Inman had three hits and three RBIs and Kinzley Bailey, Jersey Cundiff and Kayla Recker each had one RBI.

In the second game Macy Warner had a home run and two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Bailey had two hits and Recker had a triple.

The Cornjerkers would rebound with a 8-7 win over Salt Fork on Monday. Inman had two hits and two RBIs, while Bailey had three hits and and a RBI Barnes and Cundiff each had two hits and a RBI and Recker and Warner each had one RBI.

Brilynn Barnett had a home run and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Alexa Jamison had two RBIs, Karli McGee had two hits and a RBI, Macie Russell had three hits, Ava Ringstrom had two hits and Madison Harden had an RBI.

Westville 11, Geo-RF 0

WESTVILLE — Abby Sabalaskey had 16 strikeouts in a no-hit effort as the Tigers won in six innings.

Sabalaskey also had two RBIs for Westville, while Layla Atwood had three hits, Daylin Zaayer had two hits and Lani Gondzur, Lilly Kiesel, Laney Cook, Madison Jones and McKynze Carico each had one RBI.

The Buffaloes were coming off an 11-8 loss to Blue Ridge on Saturday. Geo-RF had a 8-2 lead, but Blue Ridge scored nine runs in the seventh to steal the win.

Jordan Silvey had three RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Chloe Winslow had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Chloe Stephenson had three hits and a RBI and Emma Fitzwater had one RBI.

Fountain Central gets first wins

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Mustangs won the first game 20-7 and second game 8-3 to get their first wins of the season against Lafayette Central Catholic.

In the first game, Fountain Central had 22 hits with Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett going 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs, while Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had four hits with two doubles and four RBIs, Sami Krout had four hits and Olivah Jones, Krya Kiger and Katie Brown each had two hits. Kacey Kirkpatrick had 10 strikeouts on the mound and had three hits in the game,

In the second game, Kirkpatrick, Krout and Braelyn Brooker each had two hits for the Mustangs with Kirkpatrick hitting a home run and Kearney Foxworth-DeJornett had three stolen bases.

The Mustangs are 2-3 and will host South Vermillion today.

Covington swept in opener

MOROCCO, Ind. — The Trojans had a rough start to the season, losing 4-0 and 16-6 to the Spartans on Saturday.

In the first game, Karma Kingery and Alex Sutherlin each got a a hit for Covington. In the second game, Sutherlin had two hits and three RBIs, Haley Holycross had two hits and a RBI, Lily Pigg had an RBI and Kingery had two hits.

The Trojans will play Attica today.

PREP BASEBALL

Westville 7, Aurora Christian 1

WESTVILLE — The Tigers scored at least a run in the first five innings to cruise to a win on Saturday.

Cade Schaumburg had three hits and two RBIs for Westville, while Easton Barney and Drew Wichtowski each had two RBIs, Matt Darling had an RBI and Cameron Steinbaugh had two hits.

The Tigers then beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11-0 in five innings on Monday. Easton Bolin had two home runs and four RBIs, while Steinbaugh had three hits and one RBI, Zach Russell had two hits and a RBI, Darling, Barney and Chance Quick each had one RBI, Alec Davis had three hits and Wichtowski had two hits.

Westville is 9-3-1 and will face St. Thomas More on Wednesday.

Oakwood 11, Watseka 2

WATSEKA — Cort Vermillion had four hits with three RBIs as the Comets had 11 hits in a win over Watseka.

Alex Wallace, Chase Harrison, Jackson Dudley, Chase Dudley, Brody Marcinko and Cooper Hutson each had one RBI for Oakwood, while Alec Harrison had six strikeouts on the mound for the win.

Oakwood will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin today.

Hoopeston Area 8, Salt Fork 1

HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers broke out of a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning and went on to beat the Storm.

Ryker Small had 12 strikeouts on the mound and had two hits and three RBIs at the plate for Hoopeston Area, while Mason Rush, Cole Miller, Keygan Field, Brayden Walder and Nick Cardenas each had one RBI.

Payton Hageman had an RBI for Salt Fork while Pedro Rangel had two hits.

Aurora Christian 11, Schlarman 1

DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers had six hits, but it was not enough against Aurora Christian on Saturday.

Owen Jones had two hits for Schlarman Academy.

BHRA 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1

ARMSTRONG — Chaz Dubois had a two-run double in the eighth inning to give the Blue Devils to win over the Trojans.

Caden Keleminic had nine strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings in relief to get the win for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who was coming off a 3-0 loss on Saturday to Maroa-Forsyth.

Micah Stanford and Anderson Thomas each had two hits for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Saturday.

Kollin Asbury had 13 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings for Armstrong-Potomac, while Traxton Roberts had two hits and a RBI and Nathan Rogers had two hits.

Covington loses two

ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Trojans started the season on Saturday with two tough losses to North Putnam.

The Trojans lost the first game 7-6 on a RBI single in the eighth inning by the Cougars. Landon Hardy and Nash Martin each had two hits and a RBI while Kaden Smith and Kyven Hill each had a RBI and Cian Moore had two hits.

In the second game, Covington lost 3-2 on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. Moore had three hits, while Kolten Haymaker and Creux Reiman each had two hits.

The Trojans will try to get that first win today against Attica.

Crawfordsville 12, Fountain Central 0

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Owen Acton and Cole Garbison each had a hit, but the Mustangs lost in five innings on Saturday to the Athenians.

Fountain Central will take on South Vermillion today.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Fountain Central fourth at Invite

MICHIGANTOWN, Ind. — The Mustangs started the season in fourth place at the Clinton Central Invitational on Saturday.

Wes Jackson was eight place with a time of 92, while Jaylin Payne had a 96, Ayden Donaldson had a 104, Kameran Krug had an 108 and Brayden Prickett had a 119.

The Mustangs will host Covington and South Newton today at Rivercrest Golf Course.

PREP TRACK

Danville third at Rantoul

RANTOUL — The Vikings were able to get four first-place finishes as they took third behind Monticello and Prairie Central in Saturday's Rantoul Boys Invite.

D'Mario Jackson won the 200 meter dash for Danville in 22.07 seconds and was second in the 100 meters (11.11), Jerry Reed Jr. won the triple jump (11.95m) and the 400 relay team of Davari Boyd, Jayden Rowell, Jackson and Reed won in 43.30 and the 800 team of Boyd, Reed, Rowel and Jackson won in 1:31.53.

Boyd was second in the long jump (5.77), while PerSirus Menifield and Victor Jones were tied for third in the high jump (1.78m), Jesse Grupe was fourth in the pole vault (2.29m), Josiah Hoskins was fifth in the 300 hurdles (45.89) and sixth in the 110 hurdles (17.51), Collin Lomax was sixth in the shot put (11.58m), and Curtis Beasley was sixth in the discus (32.26m).

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

DACC ends up second at invite

MONMOUTH — The Jaguars ended up second in the rain-shortened Fighting Scott Spring Invite at Gibson Woods GCS.

Blake Arnold was third for Danville Area Community College with a score of 74, while Grady Lancaster was eighth (78), Cameron Bergman was ninth (79), Luke Mettemeyer was 13th (81)and Zane Douglas also was tied for 13th,

Sunday's second round was cancelled because of rain.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

DACC smashes John Wood

QUINCY — The Lady Jaguars poured on the offense, getting a 24-4 win in the first game and a 13-0 win against the Trailblazers on Saturday.

In the first game, Alyssa Acton had five hits with three doubles and seven RBIs for Danville Area Community College, while Molly Besser had three RBIs, Kennedy Hudson had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Amaria Wall had three hits and two RBIs, Rylee Richey had two hits and two RBIs, Kelsey Martlage had two hits and Pailei Cripe, Ali Grenzebach, Kailey Frischkorn and Kynedi Humprhey each had one RBI.

In the second game, Richey had 11 strikeouts on the mound and had two hits and three RBIs, while Grenzebach had two hits and two RBIs, Hudson had two hits and one RBI and Acton, Martlage, Kaylee Kline and Lauren Kehl each had one RBI.