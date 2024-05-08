LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ragsdale wins at home to open baseball playoffs

May 8—JAMESTOWN — Ninth-seeded Ragsdale topped 24th-seeded South Iredell 8-1 on Tuesday at Ragsdale in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West baseball playoffs.

The Tigers (18-6) will visit eighth-seeded Hopewell in the second round Friday.

WHEATMORE, MADISON

MARSHALL — Twenty-second seeded Wheatmore beat 11th-seeded Madison 9-4 on Tuesday at Madison in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West baseball playoffs.

The Warriors (13-10) will visit sixth-seeded Randleman in the second round Friday.

Caleb Coggins had a grand slam to lead Wheatmore. Clay Hill also had three hits, while Sean Jennison had a double, a walk and an RBI. Lukas Usterbowski and Rowan Wagner each added a hit and a walk.

Jennison struck out three in three innings on the mound. Parker Kines, who struck out one, and Jonathan Heraldo, who struck out two, each pitched two innings.

OAK GROVE, EAST LINCOLN

DENVER — Twenty-first seeded Oak Grove defeated 12th-seeded East Lincoln 3-1 on Tuesday at East Lincoln in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West baseball playoffs.

The Grizzlies (12-11) will travel to fifth-seeded A.C. Reynolds in the second round Friday.

GLENN, WEDDINGTON

MATTHEWS — Seventeenth-seeded Glenn lost 7-3 against 16th-seeded Weddington on Tuesday at Weddington in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A West baseball playoffs. The Bobcats ended their season with a 17-10 record.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, COX MILL

CONCORD — Twenty-seventh seeded Southwest Guilford lost 10-1 against sixth-seeded Cox Mill on Tuesday at Cox Mill in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A West baseball playoffs. The Cowboys ended their season with a 15-11 record.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, SOUTH STOKES

KERNERSVILLE — Twelfth-seeded Bishop McGuinness lost 10-6 against 21st-seeded South Stokes on Tuesday at Bishop in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West baseball playoffs. The Villains finished their season with a 15-6 record.

EAST DAVIDSON, REIDSVILLE

THOMASVILLE — Tenth-seeded East Davidson topped 23rd-seeded Reidsville 7-4 on Tuesday at East in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West baseball playoffs.

The Golden Eagles (19-5) will visit seventh-seeded West Stanly (19-5) in the second round Friday.

SOFTBALL

EAST DAVIDSON, WEST STANLY

OAKBORO — Twenty-fifth seeded East Davidson fell 12-0 against eighth-seeded West Stanly on Tuesday at West Stanly in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West softball playoffs. The Golden Eagles ended their season with a 14-8 record.

WHEATMORE, MAIDEN

MAIDEN — Thirtieth-seeded Wheatmore lost 12-1 against Maiden on Tuesday at Maiden in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West softball playoffs. The Warriors ended their season with a 7-13 record.

LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

WALLBURG — Eleventh-seeded Ledford defeated 22nd-seeded Montgomery Central 12-1 in five innings Tuesday at Ledford in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West softball playoffs.

The Panthers (17-5) will visit sixth-seeded Rockingham County in the second round Friday.

Cassidy Murray had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for Ledford. Hailey Hoots and Sophie Wheat, who doubled, each had two hits and two RBIs. Ava Francis added a hit and two RBIs.

Leah Leonard got the pitching win, striking out two in five innings.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RAVENSCROFT

HIGH POINT — Fifth-seeded Wesleyan Christian defeated Ravenscroft 16-2 in five innings Tuesday at Wesleyan's Sandy Ridge field in the opening round of the NCISAA 4A softball playoffs.

The Trojans (9-8) advanced to meet fourth-seeded Covenant Day on the road Friday in the second round.

Sara Kate Carr doubled twice and drove in four runs to lead Wesleyan. Alexis Emery homered and drove in three runs, while Allison Cheek added two hits and two RBIs. Kayla Raimondi also had a hit and two RBIs.

BOYS TENNIS

BISHOP McGUINNESS, HIGHLAND TECH

KERNERSVILLE — Sixth-seeded Bishop McGuinness beat 11th-seeded Highland Tech 5-1 on Tuesday at Civitan Park in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys dual-team tennis playoffs.

The Villains (13-1) advanced to face NC School of Science & Math Morganton on the road in the third round Wednesday.

Luke Ansari (6-1, 6-0), Luke Holton (6-3, 3-6, 10-6), Tyler Sturgill (6-1, 6-0), Chase Wiedwald (6-1, 6-1) and Hayden Connor (6-1, 6-1) won for Bishop.

LEDFORD, HICKORY

HICKORY — Seventeenth-seeded Ledford lost 6-0 against top-seeded Hickory on Tuesday at Hickory in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys dual-team tennis playoffs.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RABUN GAP

RABUN GAP, Ga. — Wesleyan Christian beat Rabun Gap 6-3 on Tuesday at Rabun Gap in the first round of the NCISAA 4A boys tennis playoffs.

The Trojans (7-10) advanced to face fifth-seeded Carmel Christian on the road Thursday in the second round.

Henry Henning (6-0, 6-0), Eli Henning (6-4, 6-4), Lucas Newton (6-2, 6-2) and Myles Kraska (6-0, 6-2) won in singles for Wesleyan. Eli Henning/Jaden DiFoggio (8-6) and Kraska/Tyler Layman (9-8(10-3)) won in doubles.

WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day fell 5-0 against The Burlington School on Tuesday at High Point Country Club's Willow Creek Courts in the first round of the NCISAA 2A boys tennis playoffs.

HPU SPORTS

BASEBALL

ELON — High Point University defeated rival Elon 8-6 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Elon.

Konni Durschlag had a hit and two RBIs while Peyton Carr homered to lead the Panthers (27-23). Sam Schner, who doubled, and Matthew Martinez II, who had a sacrifice fly, each added an RBI.

Joey Tuttoilmondo got the win in relief, striking out one in two perfect innings.

High Point, which led 5-2 in the middle of the fifth, will open a weekend series against Winthrop at home Friday at 6 p.m.