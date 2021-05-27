LOCAL ROUNDUP: Price, Bakers among Guilford County HoF selections

May 27—GUILFORD COUNTY — Athletics advocate and coach Ed Price and the father-son running back duo of Tony and Toney Baker are the High Point selections among the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame class for 2021.

A graduate of High Point Central and Wake Forest, Price has been a force behind youth and high school sports in High Point since the 1970s; and the baseball field at the High Point Sports complex is named in his honor.

Toney Baker rushed for 10,241 yards and scored 131 touchdowns at Ragsdale. He was chosen as North Carolina Player of the Year after his senior season and ranked third all-time in rushing yards nationally when he graduated in 2005.

Baker's father Tony was a star in football and track at T. Wingate Andrews and helped the Red Raiders reach the state 4A semifinals as a senior. He started at tailback for four years at East Carolina and played four years in the NFL, three with the Browns and one with the Cardinals.

Other selections are television sportscaster Mike Hogewood, North Carolina runner and track coach Charlie Brown, high school and collegiate wrestling standout Rodney James, Northwest Guilford and N.C. State soccer standout Megan Jeidy Crotts, high school national track champ and collegiate All-American Kim Jones, 19-time state tennis amateur champion Susie Black Wall and Joyce Spruill, who played four sports at Dudley and was a basketball standout at N.C. A&T.

Induction ceremonies are set for Sept. 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

BIG SOUTH SPORTS NUMBER OF BASKETBALL GAMES SET

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In a video release Tuesday, Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander announced the format for the men's and women's basketball 2021-22 regular seasons. Kalladner said men's basketball will have 16 regular-season games with two divisions of six teams and women's basketball will have 18 regular-season games with no divisions.

The conference increases to 12 teams with the addition of North Carolina A&T on July 1. Men's conference openers are scheduled January 5 while the start date for women's conference games is Dec. 28.

Story continues

LEAGUE HONORS TRAINING STAFFS

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Big South Conference has awarded its Dr. Edward M. Singleton Leadership Award to the Athletic Training Staffs of its member institutions for the group's work during the pandemic. The Conference formally recognized the honorees Tuesday as part of the league's annual Spring Awards Banquet at The Westin Resort in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The Singleton Leadership Award is named for the Big South's first commissioner and is not an annual award. The award recognizes a former Big South student-athlete or administrator that has exhibited exemplary leadership and character during their career. The award committee waived its normal criteria for this year in light of the dedication of Big South athletic trainers during the pandemic. Members of the High Point University staff honored were Oshua Geruso, Steve Dischiavi, Tyler DePew, Shelbie Hackett, Liz Lefever, Cam Linsley, Katie Yakel, Lauren Frye, Chris Mauer, Emily Stein and Angela Talaganis.

PREPS BASEBALL TW ANDREWS, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN — T.W. Andrews lost a pair against Randleman, both by a score of 17-0, in PAC-7 2A baseball Tuesday at Randleman. The Red Raiders dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

HP CENTRAL, PAGE

GREENSBORO — High Point Central fell 6-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Page. The Bison dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, EAST SURRY

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Bishop McGuinness lost 11-0 in five innings against East Surry in Northwest 1A Conference baseball Tuesday at East Surry. The Villains fell to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

OAK GROVE, EAST DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — Oak Grove beat East Davidson 8-1 in Central Carolina 2A Conference baseball Tuesday at East. The Grizzlies improved to 9-1 overall and 8-0 in the conference, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 5-5 and 3-4.

GLENN, RJ REYNOLDS

WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn fell 4-2 against R.J. Reynolds in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Reynolds. Garrett Horn had a double and an RBI while Josh Nolan also had a double to lead the Bobcats (1-9 overall, 0-7 conference). Peyton Kowalski, Jakob Fraas and Alexavier Pender pitched.

LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON

TYRO — Ledford topped West Davidson 15-1 in five innings Tuesday in Central Carolina 2A Conference baseball at West Davidson. Devin Villaman went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs while Lucas Glover went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Panthers (8-1 overall, 6-1 conference). Bailey Smith added a hit and four RBIs, while Grant Mickey and Walker Bethune each had a hit and two RBIs. Gavin Sentell, Garrett Roark and Bryce England each added a hit and an RBI.

Roark, Bethune and Sentell combined to pitch a one-hitter. Roark had four strikeouts in two innings, Bethune had six in two innings, and Sentell had three in one inning.

S. GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford lost 3-2 against Southeast Guilford in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Southern. The Storm dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

THOMASVILLE, S. ROWAN

CHINA GROVE — Thomasville fell 14-1 in five innings against South Rowan in Central Carolina 2A Conference baseball Tuesday at South Rowan. Reece Payne and Avery Adams each had a hit for the Bulldogs (3-7 overall, 0-7 conference).

TRINITY, JORDAN-MATTHEWS

TRINITY — Jordan-Matthews edged Trinity 6-5 in PAC-7 2A baseball Tuesday at Trinity.

The Bulldogs, who led 5-1 through four innings, dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE

FRANKLINVILLE — Wheatmore scored once in the top of the seventh to beat Providence Grove 4-3 in PAC-7 2A baseball Tuesday at Providence Grove. The Warriors, who led 3-1 in the fourth but were tied through six innings, improved to 2-5 both overall and in the conference.

TENNIS HP CENTRAL, WESTERN GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — High Point Central lost 7-2 against Western Guilford in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday at Western. Mallory Cook and Hailey Coleman won in singles for the Bison (1-9 overall, 1-6 conference).

TRACK AT OAK GROVE

MIDWAY — Oak Grove placed first in nine events during Tuesday's meet against North Davidson and West Davidson at Oak Grove. Winners for the Grizzlies were: Will Todd (1600m — 5:09.7), Ellie Boger (3200m — 13:49.0), Cooper Long (3200m — 12:01.0), Alex Yale (shot put — 40-00.00), Carter Tyree (pole vault — 12-06.00) and the girls 4x800 (11:40.0), boys 4x800 (9:32.0), boys 4x200 (1:35.6) and boys 4x400 (3:40.0) relays. North Davidson won the girls team score with 76 points, followed by West Davidson with 69 and Oak Grove with 35. West Davidson won the boys team score with 60 points, followed by North Davidson with 53 and Oak Grove with 51.

AT DAVIE CO.

MOCKSVILLE — Glenn took fourth in the boys and fifth in the girls team scores during Tuesday's Central Piedmont 4A Conference championship at Davie County. West Forsyth won the girls team score with 218 points, followed by Reagan (200), R.J. Reynolds (63), Davie (44), Glenn (12) and East Forsyth (6). Reagan won the boys team score with 180 points, followed by Davie (125), West Forsyth (113), Glenn (49), R.J. Reynolds (45) and East Forsyth (37). Glenn's boys 4x100 relay finished first, while Levin Smith (100m — 10.94) and Jahnaul Ritzie (shot put — 41-10.00; discus — 130-00) each took second.

SILER CITY — Wheatmore's girls finished first while the boys took third in Tuesday's four-team meet at Jordan-Matthews. Wheatmore totaled 71 points in the girls scores, followed by Jordan-Matthews (41), Chatham Charter (33) and Eastern Randolph (33). Jordan-Matthews had 79 points in the boys scores, followed by Eastern Randolph (73), Wheatmore (51) and Chatham Charter (15). Winners for the Warriors were: Morgan Cunha (1600m — 6:37.80; 800m — 2:51.20), Lindsay Hazelwood (3200m — 15:25.87), Finn Owen (3200m — 12:15.95), Lillian Shoemaker (shot put — 22-03.50), Michael Anglin (discus — 91-01) and the girls 4x200 (1:55.85), girls 4x100 (55.03) relays.