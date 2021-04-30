Local roundup: Poland softball rolls past Edward Little

Apr. 30—POLAND — Kaylin O'Leary hit a two-run double and Poland put together a pair of four-run innings to beat Edward Little 10-3 in a softball contest Thursday.

Khloe O'Leary, Sydney Lacombe and Emma Bunyea each had two hits for the Knights (4-1). Maggie McGlauflin contributed an RBI double and Emma Gagne also doubled.

Hannah Smith had a triple and a single for the Red Eddies (2-2).

The Cougars (2-1) scored early in the second inning and held the Roadrunners (5-1) scoreless in Salem.

Trenton Hutchinson earned the win on the mound for Dirigo, pitching six innings and allowing two hits while striking out four. At the plate, Hutchinson contributed a hit and an RBI.

Hunter Warren hit a double for Mt. Abram. He also pitched, giving up four runs on two hits. Warren, Adam Luce and Kenyon Pillsbury each had a hit.

The Ohio Jr. Blue Jackets defeated the Maine Nordiques Academy at the USA Hockey boys Tier I 18U national championships in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Blue Jackets captain Cole Miller tallied three points in the win, while Kory Diponio, Cody Brekke and Graham Broadfoot each garnered two points.

Anthony Galante scored for the Nordiques in the third period to cut their deficit to two goals, but Miller scored less than four minutes later to seal the victory. Nordiques goalie Ansel Holt saved 22 shots, while Michael Sochan saved 25 in the win for Ohio.

Alaska broke a 1-1 tie with four third-period goals to claim victory over the Gladiators at the girls U19 Tier II USA Hockey national tournament in Colorado.

Molly Millar scored twice, while Molly Matson, Darci Matson and Elli Koloski added a goal each in the win.

Maine's Madison Conley scored to tie the game at 1-1 with about four minutes left in the first period. The score remained 1-1 until the third, when the the All Stars scored three goals in less than four minutes.

Gladiators goalie Lauren Powers stopped 31 of the 36 shots she faced, while Rachel Symmes saved 15 in the win.

The Gladiators took the lead in the second period, but the Jr. Coyotes battled back to earn a win at the boys 14U Tier II USA Hockey national tournament in Dallas.

After an even first period that finished with the score 1-1, Maine took a 2-1 lead when Tanner Berry-Hart scored five minutes into the second. The Coyotes then scored three straight goals to go up 4-2.

Maine's Talen Langevin scored in the middle of the third bring the Gladiators within a goal, but that was a close as they got.

Kade Knight and Cameron Landry combined for 17 saves for Maine, while Max Millstine saved 31 for the Jr. Coyotes.