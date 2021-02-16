Local roundup: Poland boys and girls basketball teams sweep Sacopee Valley

Feb. 16—POLAND — Isaiah Hill drained four 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 18 points to lead Poland to a 67-35 boys basketball victory over Sacopee Valley on Monday.

Hayden Christner, Joseph Levesque and Evan Kelly each added eight points for Poland.

The Knights outscored the Hawks 18-7 in the first quarter and 21-2 in the second.

McGwire Sawyer's 13 points led Sacopee Valley, while Carson Black added 12 points. Sawyer and Black each hit a pair of 3-pointers.

The Raiders (3-0) took control in the third quarter and remained unbeaten by earning a win over the Greyhounds (0-2) in Lisbon.

After trailing by two points, 29-27, at halftime, Oak Hill outscored Lisbon 12-4 in the third quarter and then added to their lead with a 15-12 advantage in the fourth period.

Gavin Rawstron topped all scorers with 21 points for Oak Hill. Ramon Spearman added 10 and Jackson Arbour finished with nine.

Owen Smith scored a team-high 12 points and Levi Tibbetts scored nine for Lisbon.

Jaden Lohr poured in 18 points to pace the Eagles to a road win over the Red Eddies in Auburn.

Elsa Daulerio added 11 points for the Eagles.

Edward Little was led by Jenny Chaput's 12 points and Nikkie Clark's 11, while Tess Robbins added eight.

Twelve Raiders (1-1) scored in their home win over the Greyhounds (0-2) in Wales.

Gabby Chessie led the charge with 13 points for Oak Hill. Ari Thibeault contributed nine points and Aubrey McElaney scored eight.

Mercedes Blanchette and Madyson Ramsey each scored a basket for Lisbon.

Emma Williams paced a balanced attack with nine points as the Knights (1-2) earned their first win of the season by beating the Hawks (0-2) in Hiram

Emma Bunyea added eight and Atlantis Martin six for Poland.

Jalyn Stacey scored 10 points for Sacopee Valley. Brooke Landry added seven.

Glory Blethen scored 20 points and surpassed 1,000 points for her career, but the Seahawks (2-5) fell to the Panthers in Boothbay Harbor.

Blethen passed the milestone with a 3-pointer in the third quarter. Jaelyn Crocker added 11 points for Boothbay.

Abby Lash scored 17 points for Medomak Valley and Autumn Ripley finished with eight.

Leah Landry scored three goals and assisted on three others in the Blue Devils' (2-0-1) victory over the Eagles (2-2).

Landry scored two of her goals in the first period, helping Lewiston take a 4-1 lead into intermission. Kristen Lachance and Brie Dube also found the back of the net for the Blue Devils in the first. Allie Hunter scored Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse's goal off an assist by Sarah Moore.

Leah Dube and Leah Landry each netted a goal in the second to push Lewiston's lead to 6-1 in the second period, and Paige Pomerleau set up Madison Conley for a third-period goal.

Leah Dube finished with a goal and three assists, while Brie Dube had a goal and two helpers.

Cole Ullrich scored a hat trick to pace the Blue Devils.

Luke Pomerleau, Aden St. George, Jayden Maynard and Gibson Dozios added one goal apiece for Lewiston.

Hall-Dale swept Winthrop in a pair of games Monday.

Led by Sierra Gibbons' 14 points, the Hall-Dale A team defeated Winthrop 47-28.

Maria Burat added 13 points and Jade Graham had 12 for Hall-Dale. Winthrop's Madeline Wagon led all scorers with 15 points, while eammate Morgan Fichthorn contributed nine.

In the B game, Hall-Dale topped Winthrop 33-16.