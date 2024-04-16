LOCAL ROUNDUP: Pierce wins Illini 100

Apr. 16—FARMER CITY — After suspension slowed his season, Oakwood's Bobby Pierce was able to get going quickly over the weekend.

Pierce won his second Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway on Saturday to win in the World Of Outlaws Late Model Series.

The defending WOO champion, Pierce led 48 laps in the 60-lap feature, taking the lead at lap 12 and never lost the lead.

After dealings with tires that led to his suspension from the series earlier this year, it was tires that helped him beat out the rest.

"I made a last-second call on the tires," Pierce said. "My dad was like 'Are you sure?' and I said yes because the Midgets slicked up the track. It just worked out for us, I loved to see the race go caution-free the rest of the way once we got going. That really helped us out there.

"Growing up here, watching races as a young kid and I remember watching Late Models around here and thinking 'Man, these guys are crazy for running the cushion like that.' So, it's pretty cool to get another win here."

PREP BASEBALL

Danville 17, Urbana 4

URBANA — The Vikings had 12 hits as they beat the Tigers in five innings.

Grady Devors had two hits and four RBIs for Danville, while Kody Meeker had four RBIs, Darius Jay had two hits and two RBIs, Ty Rangel had a RBI and Jake Garrison had four hits.

Cameron Feuerborn had seven strikeouts in five innings to get the win for the Vikings, who were coming off a 15-0 and 11-1 losses to Peoria Richwoods on Saturday.

The Vikings will face Covington today.

At Urbana

Danville 17, Urbana 4

Danville'454'40'— '17 '12' 6

Urbana'022'00'—'4'4'2

WP — Cameron Feuerborn. LP — Pettit. Two or more hits — D: Jake Garrison 4, Grady DeVors, Darius Jay 2B — D: DeVors, Ty Rangel. RBIs — D: DeVors 4, Meeker 4, Jay 2, Rangel H: Davis 4, Seeley 3, Bowers 2, Guy 2, Jones.

Hoopeston Area 3, Oakwood 2

HOOPESTON — Mason Rush drove in the winning run in the seventh inning as the Cornjerkers beat the Comets.

Ryker Small had two hits and Zach Huchel had an RBI for Hoopeston Area.

Cort Vermillion had three hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, who was coming off playing two games on Saturday. The Comets beat Attica 14-4, but lost to Milford 5-2.

Derek Drews had two hits and three RBIs for Oakwood against Attica, while Cort Vermilion, Chase Harrison, Jackson Dudley and Alec Harrison each had one RBI and Chase Dudley had two hits.

Against Milford, Conner Hutson had a double and two RBIs for Oakwood as Milford's Caleb Clutteur had nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 3, Oakwood 2

Oakwood'000'020'0'— '2 '5' 1

Hoopeston'001'010'1'—'3'7'2

WP — Mason Rush. LP — Chase Harrison. Two or more hits — O: Cort Vermillion 3 HA: Ryker Small. 2B — O: Vermillion 2 HA: Dylan Judy. RBIs — O: Vermillion 2 HA: Rush. Zach Huchel, Small.

FROM SATURDAY

At Oakwood

Oakwood 14, Attica 4

Attica'010'21'— '4 '3' 10

Oakwood'910'04'—'14'9'0

WP — Jackson Dudley LP — Remaklus. Two or more hits — O: Derek Drews, Chase Dudley. RBIs — A: Miller, Goris O: Drews 3, Cort Vermillion, Chase Harrison, Jackson Dudley, Alec Harrison.

Milford 5, Oakwood 2

Milford'200'002'1'— '5 '6' 2

Oakwood'000'200'0'—'2'3'1

WP — Caleb Clutteur. LP — Alec Harrison. 2B — O: Connor Hutson. RBIs — M: Frerichs 2, Lafond, Bell O: Hutson.

Salt Fork 11, Schlarman 1

CATLIN — The Storm had 10 hits as they beat the Hilltoppers in five innings.

Pedro Rangel had three hits with two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Jameson Remole had two hits and two RBIs, Hayden Chew had two RBIs and Hayden Maloney had two hits.

At Catlin

Salt Fork 11, Schlarman 1

Schlarman'100'00'— '1 '3' 1

Salt Fork'421'31'—'11'10'1

WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Ricky Soderstrom. Two or more hits — SF: Pedro Rangel 3, Remole 3, Hayden Maloney. 2B — SF: Deegan Albert RBIs — SF: Hayden Chew 2, Rangel 2, Remole 2, Braxton Clem.

BHRA 17, Geo-RF 0

GEORGETOWN — The Blue Devils had 15 hits as they beat the Buffaloes in four innings.

Cruz Dubois had four hits and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Karson Stevenson had ahome run and three RBIs, Enrique Rangel ahd two hits and two RBIs, Micah Stanford had two RBIs, Dane Dillion had three hits and a RBI, Jordan Johnson had two hits and a RBI and Anderson Thomas and Austin Campbell each had one RBI. Thomas gave up only one hit and had nine strikeouts on the mound.

Hunter Meeker had the lone hit for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who will play Cissna Park on Friday.

The Blue Devils are 13-6 and will take on Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday.

At Georgetown

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 17, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

BHRA'119'6'— '17 '15' 0

Geo-RF'000'0'—'0'1'3

WP — Anderson Thomas. LP — Ryley Heck. Two or more hits — BHRA: Chaz Dubois 4, Dane Dillion 3, Jordan Johnson, Enrique Rangel. 2B — BHRA: Rangel 2, Dillion 2. 3B — BHRA: Micah Stanford HR — BHRA: Karson Stevenson. RBIs — BHRA: Stevenson 3, Rangel 2, Stanford, Dubois 2, Rangel 2, Austin Campbell, Thomas, Johnson, Dillion.

A-P 9, Watseka 2

WATSEKA — The Trojans jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the third inning and went on to beat the Warriors.

Kollin Asbury had two hits and two RBIs for Armstrong-Potomac, while Colton Murphy had two hits and a RBI and Ryan Edwards, Carter Freeman, Bowen Hesterberg and Colin Buhr had one RBI.

The Trojans are 9-1 and will travel to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Wednesday.

At Watseka

Armstrong-Potomac 9, Watseka 2

A-P'213'001'2'— '9 '7' 1

Watseka'001'100'0'—'2'4'1

WP — Ryan Edwards. LP — Newell. Two or more hits — AP: Kollin Asbury, Colton Murphy. 2B — AP: Murphy W: Ketchum. RBIs — AP: Asbury 2, Bowen Hesterburg, Edwards, Murphy, Cain Buhr, Carter Freeman. W: Ketchum, Shervino.

Westville 10, Iroquois West 0

WESTVILLE — Drew Wichtowski had two hits with five RBIs as the Tigers beat the Raiders in five innings.

Cameron Steinbaugh had two hits and three RBIs for Westville, while Zach Russell had two hits and one RBI and Cade Schaumburg had four strikeouts and gave up two hits.

The Tigers are 13-3-1 and will face South Vermillion on Thursday.

At Westville

Westville 10, Iroquois West 0

I. West'000'00'— '0 '2' 0

Westville'150'31'—'10'8'0

WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Melgoza. Two or more hits — W: Drew Wichtowski, Zach Russell, Cameron Steinbaugh. 2B — W: Wichtowski, Russell, Steinbaugh. 3B — W: Wichtowski. RBIs — W: Wichtowski 5, Steinbaugh 3, Russell.

Western Boone 21, Fountain Central 7

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs took a 5-2 lead in the second inning, but the Stars scored six runs in the third to take the lead and win the game in six innings.

Nolan Acton had two hits and a RBI for Fountain Central, while Owen Acton had one RBI.

The Mustangs were coming off a sweep of North Vermillion in a doubleheader on Saturday.

In the first game, Fountain Central won 17-7 in five innings. Nolan Acton had two hits and three RBIs, while Owen Acton and Ayden Batchelo each had three RBIs, Asher Davis and Uriah Wildman each had two hits and Kyle Slinker had one RBI.

Aiden Hinchee had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons, while Aden Rangel had three hits and a RBI, Andrew Botner had two RBIs and Shawn Martin had an RBI.

In the second game, the Mustangs held off a late Falcons run for an 11-9 win. Owen Acton had two hits and three RBIs, while Nolan Acton had two hits and two RBIs, Asher Davis had two hits and a RBI and Slinker, Spencer Krout, Noah Dodson and Paul Adams each had one RBI.

Jerome White had three hits and two RBIs for North Vermillion, while Emmit Klugow had two RBIs and Gavin Bean and Rangel each had one RBI.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Western Boone 21, Fountain Central 7

W. Boone'206'346'— '21 '13' 2

F. Central'050'200'—'7'6'6

WP — Grimes. LP — Nolan Acton. Two or more hits — WB: Wiley 3, Westerfield 3, Marcum, Jackson FC: Nolan Acton. 2B — WB: Stewart, Hawkins, Westerfield. RBIs — WB: Westerfield 4, Wiley 2, Howe 2, Stewart 2, Hawkins 2, Jackson, Yancey, Hunter, Velazquez FC: Nolan Acton 2, Owen Acton 1.

FROM SATURDAY

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Game 1

Fountain Central 17, North Vermillion 7

N. Vermillion'202'03'— '7 '8' 4

F. Central'344'6x'—'17'9'6

WP — Bryson Davis. LP — Gavin Bean. Two or more hits — NV: Aden Rangel 3, Aiden Hinchee FC: Nolan Acton. 2B — NV: Bean, Andrew Botner. RBIs — NV: Hinchee 2, Botner 2, Shawn Martin, Rangel FC: Owen Acton 3, Nolan Acton 3, Ayden Batchelor 3, Asher Davis 2, Uriah Wildman 2, Kyle Slinker.

Game 2

Fountain Central 11, North Vermillion 9

F. Central'005'100'5'— '11 '9' 7

N. Vermillion'121'101'3'—'9'7'0

WP — Asher Davis. LP — Aden Rangel. Two or more hits — FC: Owen Acton, Nolan Acton, Davis NV: Jerome White. 2B — FC: Owen Acton. NV: White. RBIs — FC: Owen Acton 3, Nolan Acton 2, Kyle Slinker, Davis, Spencer Krout, Noah Dodson, Paul Adams NV: Emmit Klugow 2, White 2, Gavin Bean, Rangel.

Seeger sweeps Riverton Parke

WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots cruised to a 10-0 and a 12-4 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

In the first game, Noah Stephen had two hits and two RBIs for Seeger, while Landon Walker had a home run and two RBIs, Christian Holland two hits and a RBI and Cameron Laws had two RBIs. Luke Pluimer had 11 strikeouts on the mound and did not give up a hit.

In the second game, Stephen had three hits and two RBIs, while Pluimer and Walker each had two RBIs and Holland, Peyton Reynolds, Peyton Grimmett, Xavier Lang and Macyn Hughes each had one RBI.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Game 1

Seeger 10, Riverton Parke 0

R. Parke'000'00'— '0 '0' 3

Seeger'132'22'—'10'8'0

WP — Luke Pluimer. LP — Belcher. Two or more hits — S: Christian Holland, Noah Stephen. 2B — S: Cameron Laws. HR — S: Landon Walker. RBIs — S: Walker 2, Laws 2, Stephen 2, Holland.

Game 2

Seeger 12, Riverton Parke 4

Seeger'624'000'0'— '12 '12' 0

R. Parke'003'100'0'—'4'7'3

WP — Noah Stephen. LP — Goff. Two or more hits — S: Stephen 3, Luke Pluimer, Landon Walker RP: Goff, Belcher. 2B — S: Cameron Laws, Stephen, Pluimer RP: Goff. RBIs — S: Stephen 2, Pluimer 2, Walker 2, Peyton Reynolds, Peyton Grimmett, Macyn Hughes, Xavier Lang RP: Belcher 2, Todd.

N. Montgomery 6, Covington 3

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans closed the game to 4-3 in the sixth, but could not overcome North Montgomery.

Nash Martin and Kyven Hill each had one RBI for Covington, who were coming off a split with Parke Heritage on Saturday. Covington lost 10-0 in the first game to the Wolves, but rebounded to win the second game 8-3.

Kolten Haymaker had two hits with three RBIs for the Trojans in the second game, while Cian Moore and Martin each had two hits and one RBI. Haymaker had two hits in the first game.

At Crawfordsville, Ind.

North Montgomery 6, Covington 3

Covington'000'003'0'— '3 '3' 2

N. Montgomery'030'102'x'—'6'4'2

WP — Sulc LP — Kyven Hill. RBIs — C: Hill, Nash Martin NM: Hopkins 2, Sulc, Edwards.

From Saturday

At Rockville, Ind.

Game 1

Parke Heritage 10, Covington 0

Covington'000'00'— '0 '4' 6

P. Heritage'521'11'—'10'10'1

WP — McAmis LP — Carson Schaeffer Two or more hits — C: Kolten Haymaker PH: Luce, Harpold. 2B — PH: Harpold, Wilcox. RBIs — PH: Woody, Harper, Heck, Goodwin, Mathis, McAmis, Wilcox.

Game 2

Covington 8, Parke Heritage 3

P. Heritage'100'020'0'— '3 '8' 1

Covington'221'111'x'—'8'8'0

WP — Kolten Haymaker. LP — Woody. Two or more hits — PH: Mathis 3, Wilcox, Harper C: Cian Moore, Haymaker, Nash Martin. 2B — PH: Mathis 3B — C: Moore. RBIs — PH: Mathis 2, Harpold C: Haymaker 3, Moore, Martin.

PREP SOFTBALL

Hoopeston Area 7, Oakwood 5

HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the win over the Comets.

Maddie Barnes had two hits and three RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Aubreyana Inman had two hits and two RBIs, Vivana Zamarripa had three hits and a RBI and Kennedy Wallace had two hits.

Gracie Hanner had three hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, while Samantha Dunavan and Gracie Enos each had two hits and a RBI.

The Cornjerkers were coming off a 16-5 loss to Lexington on Saturday. Barnes had a home run and three RBIs, while Inman and Jersey Cundiff each had one RBI. Hoopeston Area is 10-7 and will play Milford on Friday.

The Comets were coming off three losses at the Tuscola Tournament on Saturday.

Oakwood lost 9-1 to Camp Point Central. Sophia Hart had an RBI while Bella Bradford had two hits.

The Comets then lost to host Tuscola 8-1 as Caydence Vermillion had one RBI and 7-6 to Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond as Gracie Enos had three hits with two home runs and three RBIs, Hanner had two hits and a RBI and Bella Myers and Dunavan each had a RBI.

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 7, Oakwood 5

Oakwood'100'103'0'— '5 '9' 1

Hoopeston'100'303'x'—'7'12'2

WP — Jersey Cundiff. LP — Caydence Vermillion. Two or more hits — O: Gracie Hanner 3, Samantha Dunavan, Gracie Enos HA: Viviana Zamarripa 3, Kennedy Wallace, Maddie Barnes, Aubreyana Inman. 2B — O: Hanner 2, Dunavan HA: Inman, Barnes. RBIs — O: Hanner 2, Dunavan, Enos HA: Barnes 3, Inman 2, Zamarripa.

BHRA 11, Geo-RF 0

GEORGETOWN — Eva Ronto pitched a no-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Blue Devils beat the Buffaloes in five innings.

Raeghan Dickison had two hits and four RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Draycee Nelson had two RBIs, Ava Acton and Ella Acton each had one RBI and Emma Shelato had two hits.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm were coming off two losses at the Tri-County Triangular on Saturday.

Geo-RF lost 19-7 to Dieterich as Chloe Stephenson and Chloe Winslow each had two hits and a RBI and Kiley Knight and Layla Portis each had an RBI.

The Buffaloes then lost 19-4 to Casey-Westfield as Winslow and Emma Fitzwater each had one RBI.

At Georgetown

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

BHRA'320'24'— '11 '9' 1

Geo-RF'000'00'—'0'0'7

WP — Eva Ronto. LP — Chloe Stephenson Two or more hits — BHRA: Emma Shelato, Raeghan Dickison. 2B — BHRA: Dickison, Ronto. RBIs — BHRA: Dickison 4, Draycee Nelson 2, Ella Acton, Ava Acton.

FROM SATURDAY

At Kansas

Dieterich 19, Geo-RF 7

Dieterich'(13)30'30'— '19 '14' 5

Geo-RF'005'02'—'7'7'12

WP — Kreke. LP — Jordan Silvey. Two or more hits — D: Michl 3, Meinhart, Faller GRF: Chloe Stephenson, Chloe Winslow. 2B — D: Will, Jansen, Michl, Estella Meinhart, Eva Meinhart, Goebel GRF: Stephenson. 3B — D: Kreke. GRF: Winslow. RBIs — D: Eva Meinhart 2, Estella Meinhart 2, Elania Meinhart 2, Michl 2, Westendorf 2, Jansen, Faller, C. Goebel, S. Goebel, Will GRF: Stephenson, Winslow, Layla Portis, Kayla Knight.

Casey-Westfield 19, Geo-RF 4

Geo-RF'102'1'— '4 '3' 10

C-W'15(12)'1'—'19'11'2

WP — Gelb. LP — Jordan Silvey. Two or more hits — CW: Schackman, Whitacre, Audrey Calvert. 2B — CW: Audrey Calvert, Addison Calvert 3B — CW: Whitacre. RBIs — CW: Whitacre 5, Audrey Calvert 4, Addison Calvert 2, Seaton, Karras GRF: Chloe Winslow, Emma Fitzwater.

Salt Fork 11, Schlarman 6

CATLIN — The Storm was able to get 14 hits as they got past the Hilltoppers.

Alexa Jamison had four hits and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Morgan Russell had three hits and two RBIs, Ava Ringstrom had two hits and two RBIs, Karli McGee had a home run and two RBIs and Macie Russell and Sailor Pacot each had two hits.

Jelanna Tall had three hits and three RBIs for Schlarman Academy, while Regan Troglia had two hits and two RBIs, Irene Rangel had three hits and a RBI and Addison Forsyth had two hits.

At Catlin

Salt Fork 11, Schlarman 6

Schlarman'002'030'1'— '6 '11' 5

Salt Fork'104'033'x'—'11'14'0

WP — Karlie McGee. LP — Deana Linares. Two or more hits — SA: Jelanna Tall 3, Irene Rangel 3, Reagan Troglia, Addison Forsyth SF: Alexa Jamison 4, Morgan Russell 3, Macie Russell, Ava Ringstrom, Sailor Pacot. 2B — SA: Rangel SF: Macie Russell 2, Morgan Russell, Jamison, Ringsrom, Pacot. 3B — SF: Jamison. HR — SF: McGee. RBIs — SA: Tall 3, Troglia 2, Rangel SF: Jamison 3, Morgan Russell 2, McGee 2, Ringstrom 2.

Westville 10, Iroquois West 0

WESTVILLE — Abby Sabalaskey had 13 strikeouts and gave up one hit as the Tigers won in five innings.

Lani Gondzur had two hits and two RBIs for Westville, while Sabalaskey and Madison Jones each had two RBIs, Lily Kiesel had one RBI and Daylin Zaayer had three hits.

The Tigers are 15-1 and will face Monticello today.

At Westville

Westville 10, Iroquois West 0

IW'000'00'— '0 '1' 1

Westville'321'22'—'10'8'0

WP — Abby Sablaskey. LP — Wagner. Two or more hits — W: Daylin Zaayer 3, Lani Gondzur. 2B — IW: Fowler W: Gondzur. RBIs — W: Sabalaskey 2, Gondzur 2, Madison Jones 2, Lily Kiesel.

Watseka 4, A-P 2

WATSEKA — The Trojans scored two runs in the first inning, but the Warriors tied it in the bottom of the inning and added two runs in the sixth.

Tinley Parkerson had two hits with a double for the Trojans, who are 5-5 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Wednesday.

At Watseka

Watseka 4, Armstrong-Potomac 2

A-P'200'000'0'— '2 '3' 3

Watseka'200'002'x'—'4'4'3

WP — Parsons. LP — Acasia Gernentz. Two or more hits — AP: Tinley Parkerson 2B — AP: Parkerson W: Denault. HR — W: Holohan. RBIs — W: Holohan 2, Essington 2.

Fountain Central sweeps N. Vermillion

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs cruised to a 15-3 win in the first game and a 20-4 win in the second game against the Falcons on Monday.

In the first game, Kacey Kirkpatrick set a school record with four home runs in one game with a grand slam and nine RBIs for Fountain Central. She also had 13 strikeouts in the win.

Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett had two hits with three RBIs for the Mustangs, while Jackie Weber hit a solo home run, Katelynn Brown had three hits and a RBI and Braelynn Brooker added an RBI.

Ava Jumps had two doubles and two RBIs for North Vermillion.

In the second game, Weber had three hits and four RBIs, while Sami Krout had two hits and four RBIs, Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett had three hits and two RBIs, Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett ahd two hits and two RBIS, Brown had two hits and a RBI, Lillian Bennett had two RBIs and Keylee Stonebreaker had two hits.

Jumps and Addie Burns each had two hits and one RBI for the Falcons, while Willow Campbell had an RBI and Tessa Downs had two hits.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Game 1

Fountain Central 15, North Vermillion 3

N. Vermillion'201'00'— '3 '5' 3

F. Central'425'4x'—'15'11'0

WP — Kacey Kirkpatrick LP — Willow Campbell. Two or more hits — NV: Ava Jumps FC: Kacey Kirkpatrick 4, Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett, Katelynn Brown. 2B — NV: Jumps 2, Addie Burns FC: Olivia Jones. HR — FC: Kirkpatrick 4 (GS), Jackie Weber. RBIs — NV: Jumps 2 FC: Kirkpatrick 9, Foxworhy-DeJournett 3, Brown, Braelyn Brooker, Weber.

Game 2

Fountain Central 20, North Vermillion 4

F. Central'395'30'— '20 '14' 1

N. Vermillion'112'00'—'4'9'5

WP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. LP — Willow Campbell. Two or more hits — FC: Jackie Weber 3, Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett 3, Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett, Katelynn Brown, Keylee Stonebreaker NV: Addie Burns, Ava Jumps, Tessa Downs. 2B — FC: Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett 2 NV: Burns 3B — FC: Weber HR — NV: Jumps, Campbell. RBIs — FC: Weber 4, Sami Krout 4, Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett 3, Lillian Bennett 2, Kearney Foxworth-DeJournett NV: Campbell, Burns, Jumps.

Covington swept by Parke Heritage

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans did not have the best day on the road Saturday, losing the first game 20-10 and the second game 14-3 to the Wolves on Saturday.

In the first game, Lily Gayler had a grand slam for Covington, while Haley Holycross had a home run and two RBIs, Lily Pigg and Ashlyn Alexander each had two RBI and Karma Kingery had two doubles.

In the second game, Alex Sutherlin had two RBIs, while Karma Kingery added two hits with a double and Holycross had an RBI.

The Trojans will face Oakwood today.

At Rockville, Ind.

Game 1

Parke Heritage 20, Covington 10

Covington'(10)00'000'— '10 '11' 3

P. Heritage'616'133'—'20'16'4

WP — Crowder. LP — Ashlyn Alexander. Two or more hits — C: Karma Kingery, Brooke Rottman PH: Sturmer 3, Newnum, Frazier, Hartman, Batty, Desmith, Bonomo. 2B — C: Kingery 2 HR — C: Lily Gayler (GS), Haley Holycross. PH: Sturmer 2, Newnum. RBIs — C: Gayler 4, Holycross 2, Alexander, Lily Pigg. PH: Sturmer 4, Hartman 2, Bonomo 2, Downs, Newnum, Frazier, Batty, DeSmith, Swaim.

Game 2

Parke Heritage 14, Covington 3

P. Heritage'702'05'— '14 '13' 2

Covington'300'00'—'3'5'2

WP — Tome. LP — Brooke Rottman. Two or more hits — PH: Newnum 3, Downs, Sturmer, Hartman, Crowder C: Karma Kingery. 2B — PH: Sturmer, Newnum C: Kingery. 3B — PH: Newnum. RBIs — V: Clark 2, Morris, Aaron Nitzel C: Alex Sutherlin 2, Haley Holycross.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fountain Central 5, Attica 0

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs only lost three games overall as they swept the Red Ramblers on Monday.

Haley Webb, Elise Webb and Laney Hoagland won in singles for Fountain Central, while the doubles teams of Alydia Mellady and Hannah Prickett and Josie Harshbarger and Lilly Peterson each won.

The Mustangs were coming off a 5-0 win over Rossville in a home match on Saturday.

Fountain Central is 3-0 and 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will play North Montgomery on Tuesday.

Fountain Central 5, Attica 0

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Lilly Sichts 6-1, 6-0. Elise Webb (FC) def. Julieanne Rosswurn 6-0, 6-0. Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Abby Ratcliff 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Alydia Mellady-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Molly Peterson-Aubree Jones 6-1, 6-0. Josie Harshbarger-Lilly Peterson (FC) def. Hope Brost-Madi Bonebreake 6-1, 6-0.

From Saturday

Fountain Central 5, Rossville 0

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Ella Burkle 6-1, 6-0. Elise Webb (FC) def. Berkley Lanum 6-4, 6-4. Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Phoebe Terry 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles — Alydia Mellady-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Sydney McCullough-Baylee Best 6-1, 6-2. Josie Harshbarger-Lilly Peterson (FC) def. Chloe Rodkey-Chloe Darnell 6-0, 6-3.

Covington second at own invite

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans host the Covington invite on Saturday and ended up second to Hanover Southwestern.

The No. 1 doubles team of Lily Hacquet and Addy Streuer won both of their matches for Covington, while the team of Trinity Cope and Maddix Minick were 1-1. Peyton Brown, Kendall Shumaker and Jaylyn Allen were all 1-1 in singles.

The Trojans will face Western Boone today.

PREP TRACK

Seeger competes in Invite

INDIANAPOLIS — The Patriots went up against the best in the Indianapolis area at the Kenny Randle Invitational at Lawrence Central High School on Saturday.

The women's team was fifth with Adara Austin winning the 3,200 (12:54) and taking second in the 1,600 (5:47.66). Caleigh Purcell was third in teh 40 (1:03.32), Kalynn Coffman was fifth in the discus (85 feet, three inches), the 400 (57.00) and 3,200 (11:17) relay teams were fourth and the 1,600 relay team (4:53) was fifth.

The boys team took seventh as Nathan Odle was second in the 1,600 (4:47.96) and fourth in the 3,200 (10:36.09). Finnian McLain was fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.23) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.24) and Landon Dispennett was fourth in the 400 (52.37).

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

DACC sixth at Invite

SPRINGFIELD — The Jaguars ended up sixth as a team in Friday's Blueboy Invite at the Rail Golf Club.

Cameron Bergman was tied for 11th for Danville Area Community College with a score of 148, while Grady Lancaster was tied for 17th (149), Luke Mettemeyer was tied for 27th (153), Blake Arnold was tied for 51st (165) and Zane Douglas was 59th (169).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

DACC splits weekend action

The Lady Jaguars split doubleheaders with Spoon River and Heartland over the weekend.

Danville Area Community College played Spoon River and won the first game 4-1. Rylee Richey had seven strikeouts on the mound and had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs while Alyssa Acton added an RBI.

The Lady Jaguars lost the second game 17-2 as they only had four hits in the five inning game.

Sunday saw DACC play Heartland and the Lady Jaguars won the first game 12-7. Ali Grenzebach had four hits and two RBIs, while Richey had two hits and three RBIs, Acton had Gloria Richardson each had three hits and two RBIs, Kenley VanBibber and Kelsey Martlage each had two hits and a RBI and Kennedy Hudson had one RBI.

In the second game, the Lady Jaguars were outgunned 13-12 as the Hawks scored five runs in the seventh to get the win. Acton had three hits with two home runs and five RBIs, Richardson had three hits and three RBIs, Pailei Cripe had four hits and two RBIs, Amaria Wall had two hits with a home run and two RBIs and Molly Besser and Grenzebach each had two hits.

The Lady Jaguars will play South Suburban College today.