LOCAL ROUNDUP: Oak Grove baseball topples rival Ledford

Apr. 9—WALLBURG — Oak Grove took down rival Ledford 12-7 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Monday at Ledford.

Dawson Shelton went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for the Grizzlies (5-6 overall, 2-2 conference), who led 8-0 through two innings. Kaden Hart also homered and drove in three RBIs while Cam Sharpe had a hit and four RBIs.

Shelton also struck out seven in three innings on the mound. Seth Yarbrough added three strikeouts in three innings, while Carson Everhart and Sharpe provided solid short relief.

Wilmer Martinez doubled and drove in a run for the Panthers (11-2 overall, 4-1). Kelvyn Paulino Jr. and Libardo Santos each added a hit and an RBI. Gabe Barker took the loss, striking out four in two innings. Caleb Butcher also struck out four in four innings.

The teams will meet again Friday at Oak Grove.

HIGH POINT CENTRAL, LEXINGTON

LEXINGTON — High Point Central won 17-1 in four innings against Lexington in nonconference baseball Monday at Holt-Moffitt Field. The Bison improved to 1-11 overall.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian split a doubleheader — losing 5-3 and winning 12-7 — against Greensboro Day in PTAC baseball Monday at Wesleyan's Alumni Field.

Nick Papciak and Grayson McDonald each doubled and drove in a run for the Trojans in the opener. Josh Hammond also chipped in two hits. Myles Crocker took the pitching loss, striking out three in two innings.

Crocker had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for Wesleyan in the second game. Jayden Pipes also had two hits and two RBIs, while Hammond had two hits and one RBI. Nick Leonard contributed a hit and three RBIs.

McDonald got the pitching win, striking out four in four innings.

The Trojans moved to 10-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

THOMASVILLE, SOUTH DAVIDSON

DENTON — Thomasville defeated South Davidson 7-3 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Monday at South Davidson.

Bryan Serrano Rodriguez had two hits and two RBIs while Xavier Shaw added a hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (6-6 overall, 5-3 conference). Matthew Bankhead chipped in a hit and an RBI while Travail Barnes and Mykel Duncan each doubled.

Barnes got the pitching win, striking out nine in 4 1/3 innings.

GIRLS SOCCER OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO

MIDWAY — Oak Grove edged Asheboro 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Oak Grove.

Mallie Blizard scored off an assist from Victoria Lockamy for the Grizzlies (4-3-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Carmen DiFoggio made three saves in goal.

EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson rolled past Thomasville 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Thomasville. The Golden Eagles improved to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

LEDFORD, CENTRAL DAVIDSON

LEXINGTON — Ledford topped Central Davidson 3-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Central Davidson.

Maggie Eccard scored two goals for the Panthers (6-3-2 overall, 1-0 conference). Makayla Hester added one goal, while Carmen Hughes and Bella Elliott each had an assist.

Sanna Simpson made four saves in goal.

LACROSSE BISHOP McGUINNESS, HIGH POINT CENTRAL

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness rolled past High Point Central 16-1 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont 1A girls lacrosse Monday at Bishop. The Villains improved to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference. The Bison, who got a goal from Adele Kattenfeld and an assist from Ava Burton, moved to 5-5 and 2-3.

BOYS TENNIS SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford swept Southeast Guilford 9-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Southwest.

Tim Vo (7-5, 6-0), Jack Perko (6-0, 6-0), Alex Toney (6-0, 6-1), Owen Ray (6-0, 6-0), Aryan Shah (6-1, 6-0) and Lucas Ray (6-0, 6-0) won in singles. Perko/Paul An (8-1), Toney/Vo (8-3) and Shah/Scott Chesson (8-1) won in doubles.

The Cowboys improved to 5-7 overall and 4-7 in the conference.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, OAK GROVE

MIDWAY — Bishop McGuinness defeated Oak Grove 7-2 in nonconference boys tennis Monday at Oak Grove.

Luke Ansari (6-2, 6-0), Luke Holton (2-6, 6-3, 10-4), Tyler Sturgill (6-0, 6-2), Chase Wiedwald (6-3, 6-2) and Hayden Connor (7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 10-6) won in singles for the Villains (9-1). Ansari/Holton (8-4) and Sturgill/Wiedwald (8-6) won in doubles.

Chase Tincher (6-1, 6-0) won in singles and Tincher/Chris Morris (8-4) won in doubles for the Grizzlies (2-6).

EAST DAVIDSON, NORTH ROWAN

SPENCER — East Davidson beat North Rowan 5-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at North Rowan.

Nicholas Barrow and Casey Hilton won in singles, while Gaige Blackburn/Zach Tooley, Allen Simmons/Cam Eddinger and Barrow/Hilton won in doubles for the Golden Eagles (5-5 overall, 5-3 conference).

LEDFORD, ASHEBORO

WALLBURG — Ledford swept Asheboro 9-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Monday at Ledford.

Logan Thoma (6-0, 6-0), Julio Santillan (6-1, 6-3), Drew Hundley (6-0, 6-1), Zane Stowe (6-0, 6-2), Emilano Santillan (6-1, 6-0) and Luke Riddle (6-1, 6-0) won in singles. Thoma/Julio Santillan (8-0), Zeno Sabri/Jerry Tedder (8-5) and Miller Richardson/Carson Cosper (8-5) won in doubles.

The Panthers improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

SOFTBALL SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GLENN

KERNERSVILLE — Southwest Guilford won 15-0 in four innings against Glenn in nonconference softball Monday at Glenn.

Amelia Stewart had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Cowgirls (11-3). Damyia McFadden added two hits and two RBIs, while Sachiko Price doubled and drove in three runs. Makayla Stefanik also had a hit and three RBIs.

Aniya Harris doubled and drove in two, and Caroline Christman chipped in two hits. Miracle Kendrick got the complete-game pitching win, striking out five while allowing one hits and just one walk.

Kendall Fraas took the loss for the Ladycats (4-9), while Erin Murnane drew the lone walk.

WINSTON-SALEM — Oak Grove took first place while Ledford was third in Monday's Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf match at Wilshire Golf Club.

Oak Grove fired a 140 team score, well ahead of second-place North Davidson with a 157. Ledford followed with a 159.

Colton Slack shot a 37 to lead Ledford, while Jake Bethune had a 39, Connor Vernon had a 41 and Scott Yaudes had a 42.