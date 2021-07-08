Local roundup: Mitchell duo Heon, Yaworski selected to All-Star Game for Sea Unicorns

Jul. 8—NORWICH — Montville's Kenny Heon and Brooklyn's Hunter Yaworski of the Norwich Sea Unicorns, both standouts at Mitchell College, were selected to play for the East at the Futures Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game on Tuesday at New Britain Stadium.

Yaworski was an All-New England Collegiate Conference performer this past spring at Mitchell. The outfielder has played in 20 games this season for Norwich and is batting .295 with nine RBI and a team-high five doubles.

Heon has made five relief appearances for the Sea Unicorns and is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA. He has struck out 15 and walked only one in 9.1 innings of work.

Also representing the Sea Unicorns will be pitchers Kalib Clark (Post), Spencer Fox (Southern Connecticut) and Bobby McBride (UConn), as well as position players Tremayne Cobb (Hartford) and Kaelen Culpepper (Kansas State). Cobb will represent Norwich in the Home Run Derby.

— Jake Hyde (Georgetown) went 4-for-5 with four runs and two RBI as the New Britain Bees downed the Norwich Sea Unicorns 11-2. Davis Cop (Utah) had three hits, including a double, with four RBI and two runs for the Bees (16-16). Tyler Wells (New Haven) doubled and scored for Norwich (16-18) and Yaworski (Mitchell) singled and scored.

NECBL

— Justin Guerrera (Fairfield) had two hits, including a solo home run to start an eight run inning in the bottom of the fourth, as the Newport Gulls downed the Mystic Schooners, 8-1. Conor Kiely (Stonehill) and Spenser Smith (Northeastern) each hit an RBI double and scored for the Gulls (14-7). Addison Kopack (Rhode Island) went 4-for-4, including a double and a triple, with an RBI for the Schooners (11-11).

District 10 baseball (9-11)

— Salvatore Bonnano pitched a complete-game four-hitter as Waterford topped Mystic 8-1 in a game which began Tuesday and finished Wednesday after a rain delay. Quinn Robinson got Waterford started with a double in the second that scored its first run. Bonnano led Waterford, going 2-for-3. Austin Lelek went 2-for-3 for Mystic.

District 10 baseball (8-10)

— AJ Stefano had four hits to lead Waterford to a 20-0 victory over Ledyard. Trey Flanagan, Camden Dlubac and Griffin Fiano each drove in multiple runs for Waterford and Tyler Stark and Jace Brigham combined to complete the shutout on the mound.

Sun partner with Swarm Basketball

— The Connecticut Sun announced a partnership Wednesday with Swarm Basketball, the nation's largest grassroots youth basketball organization. The partnership will further broaden the Sun's youth basketball outreach within the community and throughout the state.

The partnership will include several assets to extend the growth of youth basketball including the opportunity for Swarm to host clinics, a presence on the concourse during Sun's home games and the opportunity for Swarm to work with Sun team president Jennifer Rizzotti and Morgan Tuck, the team's director of franchise development.

Swarm was founded in 2008 in Central Massachusetts and has been led by program CEO Michael Byrnes and program President Alice Mullen-Rusin. The program quickly grew from five to 250 teams and has expanded nationally at each skill level for boys and girls grades 3-12. Swarm is now the largest club basketball program in the country with teams in 18 states in 32 regional locations.