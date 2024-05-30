LOCAL ROUNDUP: Local teams compete in WRC meet

May 30—COVINGTON, Ind. — The Wabash River Conference meet on Tuesday was a way for local teams to get ready for Friday's sectionals.

Covington was third in the meet with a score of 359 as Coye Ferguson got All-WRC honors with a score of 84.

Fountain Central took fourth with Jaylin Payne getting honors with a score of 86, while Seeger was fifth with Thomas Lemming taking honors with a 85.

Parke Heritage was able to win the the team title with a score of 338 and BT Luce won medalist honors with a 79.

The Trojans, Mustangs and Patriots will take part in the Attica sectional on Friday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.

COLLEGE GOLF

Illini lose in quarters

CARLSBAD, Calif. — After getting the lowest score in the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Illinois played Georgia Tech in the match play quarterfinals on Tuesday.

But it was the YellowJackets who had the hot hand, getting a 3-1 win to end the Illini's season.

Despite the loss, the quarterfinal berth secures a fifth-place tie for the Orange and Blue in the final NCAA Championship standings, the program's ninth top-five national finish under Danville native and head coach Mike Small since the current format was adopted in 2009 — a mark that is tied for first nationally with Oklahoma State.

"For whatever reason we lost our way and started guiding it and started worrying about things," Small said. "I think a lot of our guys fell back on some of the tendencies that they were getting better at all spring, and I think under the pressure and tension they reverted back to some of that stuff.

"We were in control of the match halfway through, and the back nine is one we took care of all week, so maybe the pressure go to them and maybe they got ahead of themselves and were thinking of the outcome for whatever reason."

Freshman Max Herendeen, who battled to a runner-up finish by one shot in stroke play, continued his strong week and secured the first point of the match with a 5&4 victory over GT's Carson Kim. Herendeen trailed by 1 after two holes but broke open a tie with a win on No. 6 and never looked back. Wins on Nos. 8, 11, 13 and 14 put the match out of reach to give the Illini an early edge.

But that would prove to be the only match the Illini would claim. Junior Jackson Buchanan led by five with seven holes to play but dropped four of six holes between 12 and 17. Buchanan's match ultimately went unfinished however, as GT picked up wins over fifth-year senior Tyler Goecke (3&1), senior Piercen Hunt (3&2), and sophomore Ryan Voois (3&2) to advance to the semifinals.

"I thought the golf course was great, it's a good test, you've got to play from strength," Small added. "If you start steering and guiding it that's what can happen to you. It didn't happen to us at all for four days, and today the pressure got to us, or we lost our way, and the course will eat you up if you do that."