LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ledford softball, soccer win

Apr. 30—WALLBURG — Third-seeded Ledford rolled past sixth-seeded Asheboro 15-0 in three innings Monday at Ledford in the opening round of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball tournament.

Hailey Hoots doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead the Panthers, who scored 11 in the second inning. Ivye Francis also had two hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and three RBIs, while Sophie Wheat had two hits and Cassidy Murray had one hit and two RBIs.

Emma Tesh got the pitching win, striking out three in 2 2/3 innings. Wheat struck out one as the two pitchers combined not to allow a hit.

Ledford (16-4) advanced to face second-seeded North Davidson on Tuesday at Asheboro. The winner of that game will face either top-seeded Oak Grove or fifth-seeded Central Davidson in the championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at Asheboro.

LEDFORD SOCCER, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

WALLBURG — Ledford edged Montgomery Central 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Ledford.

Jasey Terry scored the lone goal of the match for the Panthers (9-6-2 overall, 4-3 conference). Sanna Simpson finished with two saves in goal.

OTHER PREP SCORES

BASEBALL

THOMASVILLE, SOUTH DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — Fourth-seeded Thomasville defeated fifth-seeded South Davidson 5-4 on Monday at Finch Field in the opening round of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball tournament.

The Bulldogs advanced to face top-seeded East Davidson on Tuesday. The winner of that game will face either second-seeded West Davidson or third-seeded Salisbury in the championship Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Finch Field.

Travail Barnes had three hits, including a double, for Thomasville (11-10). Bryan Serrano Rodriguez added a hit and three RBIs, while Luis Bejarano Sosa had two hits. Barnes got the pitching win, striking out three in 2 1/3 innings. Matthew Bankhead added six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

T.W. ANDREWS, McMICHAEL

MAYODAN — Third-seeded McMichael defeated sixth-seeded T.W. Andrews 23-2 on Monday at McMichael in the opening round of the Mid-State 2A Conference baseball tournament. The Red Raiders moved to 6-11 overall.

GLENN, DAVIE COUNTY

KERNERSVILLE — Fourth-seeded Glenn beat fifth-seeded Davie County 3-2 on Monday at Glenn in the first round of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball tournament.

The Bobcats advanced to face top-seeded Reagan in the semifinals Tuesday. The winner will face either second-seeded West Forsyth or sixth-seeded Mount Tabor in the championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at East Forsyth.

Tyler Smith had two hits and Craig McGhee had a hit and two RBIs for Glenn (16-8). Logan Stump got the pitching win, striking out five in 1 2/3 innings. Carmine Lancaster also struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

MIDWAY — Third-seeded Oak Grove defeated sixth-seeded Montgomery Central 11-1 on Monday at Oak Grove in the first round of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament.

The Grizzlies (10-10) advanced to face Ledford in the semifinals Tuesday. The winner of that game will face either top-seeded North Davidson or fourth-seeded Asheboro in the championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at Asheboro's McCrary Park.

TRINITY, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH

TRINITY — Fifth-seeded Southwestern Randolph edged fourth-seeded Trinity 13-12 on Monday at Trinity in the opening round of the PAC 1A/2A baseball tournament. The Bulldogs moved to 9-16 overall.

WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE

TRINITY — Sixth-seeded Providence Grove topped third-seeded Wheatmore 2-0 on Monday at Wheatmore in the first round of the PAC 1A/2A baseball tournament. The Warriors moved to 12-10 overall.

SOFTBALL

EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — Second-seeded East Davidson won 15-0 in three innings against seventh-seeded Thomasville on Monday at Brown Middle in the opening round of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball tournament.

The Golden Eagles advanced to face third-seeded Salisbury in the semifinals Tuesday. The winner of that game will face either top-seeded West Davidson or fourth-seeded South Davidson in the championship Thursday at Brown Middle.

Kaycee Lewis doubled and drove in two for East (13-6). Ivy Trent, Calli Smith and Brynne Varsamis each added a hit and an RBI. Alyssa Staley got the pitching win in 2 1/3 innings, while Kirsten Hedrick tacked on the final out.

T.W. ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN

WALKERTOWN — Fourth-seeded Walkertown defeated fifth-seeded T.W. Andrews 16-0 on Monday at Walkertown in the first round of the Mid-State 2A Conference softball tournament. The Red Raiders moved to 5-13 overall.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, PAGE

GREENSBORO — Wesleyan won 14-2 against Page in softball Monday at Page.

Alexis Emery went 5 for 5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead the Trojans (8-7-1). Kayla Raimondi added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Allison Cheek, who doubled, and Ragan Godfrey each had a hit and two RBIs.

Maris Morgan earned the pitching win, striking out eight in six innings. Emery added two strikeouts in one inning.

GLENN, EAST FORSYTH

KERNERSVILLE — Fifth-seeded Glenn lost 15-0 in three innings against fourth-seeded East Forsyth on Monday at East Forsyth in the first round of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference softball tournament.

Brooklyn Hardin had a hit for the Ladycats (8-14). Kendall Fraas struck out one in two innings.

TRINITY, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH

FARMER — Second-seeded Southwestern Randolph raced past seventh-seeded Trinity 15-0 on Monday at Southwestern Randolph in the opening round of the PAC 1A/2A softball tournament. The Bulldogs moved to 4-17 overall.

WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN — Third-seeded Randleman rolled past sixth-seeded Wheatmore 12-1 on Monday at Randleman in the first round of the PAC 1A/2A tournament. The Warriors moved to 7-12 overall.

BOYS TENNIS

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian edged Caldwell 5-4 in PTAC boys tennis Monday at Wesleyan.

Eli Henning (6-3, 6-3), Myles Kraska (6-2, 6-3), Tyler Layman (6-2, 6-0) and Jaden DiFoggio (6-3, 6-3) won in singles for the Trojans. Henning/DiFoggio won 8-3 in doubles.

NCHSAA DUAL-TEAM PLAYOFFS

TRIAD — Eight area teams have made the NCHSAA dual-team boys tennis playoffs.

Bishop McGuinness in the 1A West; Trinity, Wheatmore and East Davidson in the 2A West; Ledford and Oak Grove in the 3A West; and Southwest Guilford and Ragsdale in the 4A West have all qualified.

Play will begin today for the 2A, 3A and 4A. Play in the smaller 1A bracket will start Monday.

Matchups featuring area teams will be:

1A West — No. 11 Highland Tech at No. 6 Bishop McGuinness;

2A West — No. 24 Providence Grove at No. 9 Trinity; No. 21 Wheatmore at No. 12 R-S Central; No. 19 East Davidson at No. 14 Mount Pleasant;

3A West — No. 17 Ledford at No. 16 Forestview; No. 26 Oak Grove at No. 7 Piedmont;

4A West — No. 28 Southwest Guilford at No. 5 Hough; No. 31 Ragsdale at No. 2 West Forsyth.

BOYS GOLF

AT JAMESTOWN PARK

JAMESTOWN — Westchester Country Day shot a 127 team score during Monday's nonconference match against The O'Neal School at Jamestown Park.

Jackson Hedrick had a 41 to lead the Wildcats, followed by Mac Timberlake with a 43, Thomas Brinson with a 43, Coleman Schwartz with a 45 and Ben Covington with a 48.

GIRLS SOCCER

EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson defeated South Davidson 6-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Brown Middle.

Abby Connolly scored four goals to lead the Golden Eagles (11-5 overall, 7-2 conference). Crystal Reyna and Janelle Esparza Velasquez each scored one goal.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, DUDLEY

SUMNER — Southern Guilford edged Dudley 1-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Southern. The Storm improved to 3-16 overall and 2-7 in the conference.