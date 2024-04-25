LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ledford soccer beats Central Davidson

Apr. 25—WALLBURG — Ledford defeated Central Davidson 2-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Ledford.

Nera Wesley and Maddie McCormack each had a goal while Jasey Terry had an assist for the Panthers (8-5-2 overall, 3-2 conference). Sanna Simpson made 10 saves in goal.

EAST DAVIDSON, SALISBURY

SALISBURY — East Davidson edged Salisbury 1-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Salisbury.

Abby Connolly scored the lone goal of the match for the Golden Eagles (10-5 overall, 6-2 conference).

WHEATMORE, EASTERN RANDOLPH

TRINITY — Wheatmore rolled past Eastern Randolph 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at Wheatmore.

Ellie Garrison had five goals and two assists to lead the Warriors (10-3 overall, 9-0 conference). Kaitlyn Vazquez added two goals, while Ashley Swaney and Brianna Hill each scored one. Natalie Bowman chipped in three assists. Lucy Lockwood made four saves in goal.

BASEBALL

HIGH POINT CENTRAL, NORTH FORSYTH

HIGH POINT — High Point Central won 19-3 against North Forsyth in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Central. The Bison improved to 3-15 overall.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, REAGAN

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford narrowly fell to powerhouse Reagan 2-1 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Southwest.

Evan Hyde went 2 for 3 with a double while JJ Parsons singled and drove in a run to key the Cowboys (13-9), who led by a run in the first but allowed single runs in the third and sixth innings. Parsons took the loss in 1 2/3 innings of relief, striking out two.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, SOUTH DAVIDSON

DENTON — Bishop McGuinness defeated South Davidson 14-2 in five innings Wednesday in nonconference baseball at South Davidson.

Tyler Pesavento went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for the Villains (11-5), while JT DeBruhl also had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs and Xander Loncar doubled and drove in three. Ben Williams and Loncar also pitched well for Bishop.

THOMASVILLE, PAGE

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville edged Page 5-4 in eight innings Wednesday in nonconference baseball at Finch Field.

Travail Barnes had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (9-10). Matthew Bankhead added a double and an RBI, while Xavier Shaw also doubled. Barnes got the pitching win as well, striking out six in 6 2/3 innings. Bankhead struck out three in earning the save.

TRINITY, EASTERN GUILFORD

TRINITY — Trinity defeated Eastern Guilford 9-5 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Trinity. The Bulldogs improved to 9-14 overall.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WALKERTOWN

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford topped Walkertown 12-10 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Southwest.

Makayla Stefanik had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs to lead the Cowgirls (18-3), who led 11-4 through three innings. Rachel Wagner had two hits and two RBIs, while Camren Allen doubled and drove in two.

Miracle Kendrick struck out three in earning the complete-game pitching win.

EAST DAVIDSON, NORTH ROWAN

SPENCER — East Davidson won 18-0 in three innings against North Rowan in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Wednesday at North Rowan.

Ivy Trent went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Golden Eagles (12-5 overall, 10-1 conference). Arianna Perkins also went 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Kirsten Hedrick added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Kenzi Cribb also had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Hedrick struck out seven in earning the pitching win.

BOYS GOLF

AT PINE KNOLLS

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness won Wednesday's Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys golf match at Pine Knolls Golf Course.

The Villains shot a team score of 148, followed by Cornerstone Charter with a 166, NC Leadership Academy with a 203 and College Prep & Leadership Academy with a 246.

William Grissom shot a 35 — making a hole-in-one on the third hole — to earn medalist. Jack Freeman and Burns Handy each shot a 37 for Bishop, while Sam Sherrill had a 39.

GENERAL

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced the sites for this spring's state championships.

Boys tennis individual championships will be May 10-11, with 1A at Cary Tennis Park, 2A at Ting Park in Holly Springs, 3A at Burlington Tennis Center and 4A at Millbrook Exchange Tennis Club. The dual-team championships will be May 18 at the Burlington Tennis Center.

Boys golf championships will be May 13-14, with 1A at 7 Lakes Golf Club in West End, 2A at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe, 3A at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines and 4A at Pinehurst No. 9.

Track and field championships will be May 17-18 at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro. The 2A and 4A will compete that Friday, and the 1A and 3A will compete that Saturday. Lacrosse will also be May 17-18 at Durham County Memorial Stadium — 2A and 4A that Friday, 1A and 3A that Saturday.

Girls soccer, softball and baseball will be May 31-June 1. Girls soccer will be at the Mecklenburg County SportsPlex. Softball will be at Duke and UNCG. Baseball will be at Burlington Athletic Stadium and Ting Stadium in Holly Springs.

HPU SPORTS

BASEBALL

GREENSBORO — High Point University lost 13-0 in seven innings against UNCG in nonconference baseball Wednesday at UNCG.

Brayden Simpson, Dawson Harman, Xavier Cumbee and Patrick Matthews had the lone hits for the Panthers (23-19), who fell behind 4-0 through two innings. Jake Potts took the pitching loss in two innings.

Aidan Brewer homered and drove in two for the Spartans (23-16), while former Wesleyan Christian standout Caleb Cozart also homered and drove in two. Sammy Tortorella got the complete-game pitching win, striking out eight.