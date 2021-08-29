LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ledford rolls past Walkertown, 40-6

Aug. 29—WALKERTOWN — Nathan Carr threw three touchdown passes and Alex Sanfrod ran for two, helping visiting Ledford defeat host Walkertown, 40-6.

The two teams arranged the game earlier in the week after their original opponents were unable to play because of COVID protocols.

Carr threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jeremail Burgess in the second quarter and scoring tosses of 10 and 30 yards to Owen Finley in the third.

Sanford opened the scoring with a 5-yard run in the first quarter and rallied from the Walkertown 3 in the fourth to make it 34-6. Cameron Walker capped the scoring from 28 yards out.

Ledford improved to 2-0 and is scheduled to play at Wheatmore on Friday. Walkertown, which is coached by former Andrews coach Rodney McKoy, dropped to 1-1.

GLENN, LEE CO.

SANFORD — Glenn belted host Lee County 41-13 in nonconference football on Friday at McCracken Field.

The Bobcats led 8-0 at halftime and 35-6 through three quarters.

Camden Coleman connected with Chaney Fitzgerald on a 20-yard touchdown pass and ran for a two-point conversion to get Glenn on the board first. In the third quarter, Coleman scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, Anthony Davis scored on a 45-yard kickoff return, Albert Redd returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown and Ajay Coverdale scored on a 45-yard punt return.

S. STOKES, BISHOP

KERNERSVILLE — South Stokes downed host Bishop McGuinness 33-6 in nonconference action Friday.

The Sauras scored all of their points in the third quarter and the Villains tallied in the fourth.

Bishop dropped to 0-1 while South Stokes improved to 1-1.

FORBUSH, TRINITY

EAST BEND — Forbush pounded visiting Trinity 56-6 in nonconference action on Friday. The Bulldogs dropped to 0-2

THOMASVILLE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

TROY — Thomasville rolled past Montgomery Central 34-8 in nonconference action Friday at Montgomery Central.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 while the Timberwolves dropped to 0-2.

PROVIDENCE GROVE, S. GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Providence Grove outscored host Southern Guilford 42-26 on Friday in nonconference action at C.K. Siler Stadium.

The Patriots improved to 2-0 while the Storm dropped to 1-1.

SOCCER CHATHAM CHARTER, N.C. LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

KERNERSVILLE — David Truhe scored three goals as host N.C. Leadership Academy buried Chatham Charter 10-1 on Friday.

William Blake and Donovan Roberts added two goals for NCLA. Cade Shoemaker, Brandon Mendoza and Ethan Parker had one each.

Anakin Leister, Troy Shoemaker and Karston Keomayathong were each credited with an assist.

WESTCHESTER, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day defeated Burlington Christian 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Friday at Kennedy Field.

Ben Van Dessel scored the game-winning goal with 18 minutes left in the game for the Wildcats (3-0). Max Verellen also had a goal, while Van Dessel and Bo Brigman each had an assist.

George Marsh made seven saves in goal.

HP CHRISTIAN, CAPE FEAR ACADEMY

WILMINGTON — High Point Christian fell 5-0 against Cape Fear Academy in nonconference boys soccer Friday at Cape Fear.

The Cougars, who trailed 2-0 at halftime, dipped to 3-3.

VOLLEYBALL WESTCHESTER, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day swept visiting Burlington Christian 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 in nonconference volleyball Friday in the Finch Center.

The Wildcats — led by junior setter Anna Beth Merritt and sophomore Emilie Carey — improved to 2-1 and will host New Garden Friends on Monday.

HP CHRISTIAN, CAPE FEAR ACADEMY

WILMINGTON — High Point Christian topped Cape Fear Academy 25-15, 17-25, 25-14, 25-15 in nonconference volleyball Friday at Cape Fear.

The Cougars improved to 7-3.

TENNIS WESTCHESTER, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN

HIGH POINT — Burlington Christian swept the doubles matches and swept host Westchester Country Day 5-4 on Friday.

Helen Clodfelter (8-0), Jaden Wilson (8-1), Lucy Heard (8-3) and Ashlyn Rives (8-6) posted singles wins for the Wildcats.

LEXINGTON — High Point Christian topped Lexington Middle 8-0 in boys soccer Thursday at Lexington.

Owen Justice scored four goals to lead the Cougars, while Reid Stainback had two and Bernard Boateng and Calvin Davies each had one.

Stainback, Clyde Motsinger and Caleb Boggess each had an assist.