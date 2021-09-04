LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ledford, Bishop take top-10 finishes in Wells Fargo Cup

Sep. 4—TRIAD — Two area schools finished in the top 10 of the Wells Fargo State Cup, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Friday.

Ledford finished eighth in the 2A classification with 247.5 points, while Bishop McGuinness was sixth in the 1A classification with 265 points.

Champions for the 2020-21 school year were: Cardinal Gibbons (682.5) in 4A; Weddington (530) in 3A, Croatan (550) in 2A and Pine Lake Prep (520) in 1A.

Points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events. All schools that finish in the top eight positions (plus ties) earn points.

Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for first, 45 for second, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth. Five points are awarded for each sanctioned sport in which a school competes.

SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian pulled away to beat Greensboro Day 4-1 in boys soccer Thursday at Wesleyan's Sanford Field.

Riley Parks scored three goals while Luke Shaw scored one for the Trojans (7-2-1), who led 2-1 at halftime. Duncan Bell picked up the win in goal.

WESTCHESTER CD, WOODLAWN

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day defeated Woodlawn School 10-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Westchester's Kennedy Field.

Nolan Patterson and Jonah Keshguerian each scored two goals for the Wildcats (5-1), who led 8-0 at halftime. Cleveland Armentrout, Max Verellen, Will Rives, Chase Hesling, Bo Brigman and Thomas Brinson each scored one.

Rives and Verellen each had two assists, and Adam Elsayed, Armentrout, Ben Van Dessel, Carter Scavo, Daniel Volynets and Zanye Williamson each had one. George March and Grey Lunnen combined for three saves in goal.

S. STOKES, NC LEADERSHIP

KERNERSVILLE — Anakin Leister scored three goals and N.C. Leadership Academy defeated South Stokes 6-1 on Thursday.

Cade Shoemaker, Troy Shoemaker and Brandon Mendoza added a goal each for N.C. Leadership. David Truhe and Karston Keomalaythong had an assist each.

GLENN, ATKINS

WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn defeated Atkins 4-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Atkins.

Emanuel Mejia scored two goals for the Bobcats (2-3-1), who led 2-1 at halftime. Jose Benitez and Christian Mendoza each scored one goal, while Alessandro Mendoza-Ortiz and Alexander Sotelo each had an assist.

Aldo Gonzales made three saves in goal while Mejia had one.

RAGSDALE, DUDLEY

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale beat Dudley 4-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Ragsdale's Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.

Darian Walker, Cooper Jones, Ethan Lam and Evan Lam each scored for the Tigers (4-2-1), who led 2-0 at halftime. Joy Balonda, Ethan Lam and Adam Spencer each had an assist.

Ben Switalski made four saves in goal.

TRINITY, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — Trinity downed Thomasville 7-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Thomasville.

Trinity, which led 4-1 at halftime, improved to 3-2. Thomasville dipped to 0-3.

WHEATMORE, LEXINGTON

TRINITY — Wheatmore fell 2-1 against Lexington in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Wheatmore.

Jagur Williams scored for the Warriors (0-4), who trailed 2-1 at halftime. Nick Galloway made nine saves in goal.

VOLLEYBALL WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN

TRINITY — Randleman defeated host Wheatmore 13-25, 25-22 25-11, 25-22 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference play Thursday.

Leaders for the Warriors (2-4, 0-2) included Gracie Hodgin (13 kills, nine digs, three aces) and Taghan Mooney (16 assists and eight digs).

Randleman won the JV match 25-16, 25-18.

WESTCHESTER, WOODLAWN

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day swept visiting Woodlaw 25-14, 26-24, 25-17 on Thursday.

Notables for the Wildcats were Anna Beth Merritt (25 assists, seven aces and seven digs), Covington Hauser (seven kills), Emilie Carey (six kills and seven digs), Olivia Ceceil (six digs, four kills) and Ella Timberlake (10 digs).

LEDFORD, E. DAVIDSON

WALLBURG — Ledford defeated visiting nonconference rival East Davidson 25-15, 25-11, 25-10 on Friday.

Leaders for the Panthers (2-3) were Charlotte Gray with (nine kills and eight aces), Lily Peele (five aces), Logan Palmer (10 digs and five aces), Kensie Price (31 assists) and Khyra Barber (11 kills).

Ledford took the JV match 25-3, 25-15,

HP CHRISTIAN, CARY CHRISTIAN

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian rolled past Cary Christian 25-16, 28-26, 25-10 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at HPCA.

Kennedy Powell had 11 kills to lead the Cougars (8-5). Cameron Martin added seven kills and 2 1/2 blocks, while Carly Jarrell had 27 assists and Jordan Karpovich had 11 digs.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated Greensboro Day 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20 in volleyball Thursday at Wesleyan.

Karli Totel had 12 kills to lead the Trojans (3-3). Caroline Lennon added four blocks, while Ava Brown had six aces, and Emma Flippen had 15 digs.

RAGSDALE, PAGE

JAMESTOWN — Page swept host Ragsdale 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 in Metro 4A Conference play on Thursday.

Ragsdale dropped to 6-3 and 0-2 in the league.

S. GUILFORD, NE GUILFORD

MCLEANSVILLE — Southern Guilford defeated host Northeast Guilford 22-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15 on Thursday.

Southern improved to 1-5 and 1-1 in the Mid-State 3A.

THOMASVILLE, N. ROWAN

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville lost 25-22, 25-14, 25-14 against North Rowan in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Thomasville.

The Bulldogs dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

GLENN, REAGAN

PFAFFTOWN — Glenn fell 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 against Reagan in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Reagan.

Lilly Rothrock had 10 kills for the Ladycats (3-1 overall, 0-1 CPC). Riley Blake and Megan Frame each had 11 digs, while Brayden Giffin had 18 assists.

SW GUILFORD, W GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Western Guilford swept Southwest Guilford 25-8, 25-12, 25-18 in a Metro 4A match at Western on Thursday.

Southwest drops to 2-6 and 0-2 in the league while Western improves to 6-2, 2-0.

TENNIS SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford topped Southeast Guilford 7-2 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Thursday at Southwest.

Tran Nguyen, Grace Parsons, Lauren Harris, Anna McGinnis and Kate Cherry won in singles for the Cowgirls (4-2 overall, 3-1 conference). Cherry/Rachael Dee and Betsy Chen/Bella Johnson won in doubles.

BURLINGTON — High Point Christian beat host Burlington Christian 5-0 in boys soccer Thursday at Burlington.

Owen Justice scored three goals for the Cougars (3-0), while Caleb Boggess and Rey Cheng each scored one. Reid Stainback had two assists and Cal Persiani had one.