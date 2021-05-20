LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ledford baseball downs Central Davidson 11-1

May 20—WALLBURG — Ledford rolled past Central Davidson 11-1 in six innings Tuesday in Central Carolina 2A Conference baseball at Ledford. Gavin Sentell went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Panthers (7-0 overall, 5-0 conference), who totaled 11 hits for the game and led 5-0 through one inning and 8-0 through four. Lucas Glover went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Devin Villaman added a double, Garrett Roark had a hit and two RBIs, and Bailey Smith chipped in a hit and an RBI. Smith struck out four in 4 2/3 innings while allowing three hits and walking none. Roark struck out one in 1 2/3 innings of solid relief.

TW ANDREWS, PROVIDENCE GROVE

HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews fell 14-0 in six innings against Providence Grove in PAC-7 2A baseball Tuesday at Andrews. The Red Raiders moved to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, EAST SURRY

WALNUT COVE — Bishop McGuinness fell 5-0 against South Stokes in Northwest 1A Conference baseball Tuesday at South Stokes. The Villains dropped to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

HP CENTRAL, NW GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — High Point Central lost 17-0 in five innings against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Northwest. The Bison dipped to 1-7 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH ROWAN

CHINA GROVE — East Davidson lost 7-1 against South Rowan in Central Carolina 2A Conference baseball Tuesday at South Rowan. Brock Welch and Tripp Beck each went 1 for 3 for the Golden Eagles (4-4 overall, 2-3 conference), who led 1-0 through three innings. Badin Gusa took the loss on the mound.

GLENN, DAVIE CO.

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn fell 15-7 against Davie County in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Glenn. The Bobcats fell to 1-7 overall and 0-7 overall.

OAK GROVE, SALISBURY

MIDWAY — Oak Grove won 15-0 in three innings against Salisbury in Central Carolina 2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Oak Grove. Ethan Yarbrough got the win on the mound for the Grizzlies (7-1 overall, 6-0 conference), who scored 12 runs in the first inning.

RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY

GREENSBORO — Ragsdale fell 6-2 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Grimsley. The Tigers dipped to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, ASHEBORO

ASHEBORO — Southern Guilford lost 8-2 against Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Asheboro. The Storm dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

TRINITY, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN — Trinity lost 13-0 against Randleman in PAC-7 2A baseball Tuesday at Randleman. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

THOMASVILLE, N. DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville fell 18-0 in five innings against North Davidson in Central Carolina 2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Finch Field. Deshawn Holman and Reece Payne each had a hit for the Bulldogs (3-5 overall, 0-5 conference). Zach Lewis struck out two in 1 1/3 innings on the mound before Payne and Josiah Moore pitched in relief.

WHEATMORE, EASTERN RANDOLPH

RAMSEUR — Wheatmore fell 9-2 against Eastern Randolph in PAC-7 2A baseball Tuesday at Eastern Randolph. The Warriors moved to 1-4 both overall and in the conference.

TENNIS HP CENTRAL, PAGE

HIGH POINT — High Point Central lost 8-1 against Page in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Tuesday at Central. Olivia Perez and Mallory Cook won at No. 1 doubles for the Bison (1-6 overall, 0-4 conference).

LEDFORD, THOMASVILLE

WALLBURG — Ledford swept Thomasville 9-0 in Central Carolina 2A Conference girls tennis Tuesday at Ledford. Erin Luoma, Gwyneth Hill and Kayli Davis won in singles for the Panthers (6-0 overall, 5-0 conference), who won three singles and two doubles matches by forfeit. Jada Welch and Mila Riggsbee won in doubles.

HI-TOMS ADD TWO

THOMASVILLE — The High Point-Thomasville HiToms welcomed back two returning HiToms and 2020 First Team All-CPL standouts in the signing of Hogan Windish and Luke Spiva to the 2021 roster. Windish received 2020 CPL Hitter of the Year honors, hitting for power and average, tallying a .447 batting average with six home runs and 37 RBIs. The Jefferson native also exhibited his hitting abilities for the UNC-Greensboro Spartans, hitting .280 while also belting 10 home runs in the 2021 season. Spiva is another returning HiTom who was productive at the plate last season, batting .387 with three home runs and 13 RBIs. The Former Post 87 player won a gold glove with the Winston-Salem State Rams before transferring to Catawba College, where his six home runs and 23 RBIs helped the Indians to a regular season conference championship.

AREA GOLF NC WOMEN'S SENIOR AM

FAYETTEVILLE — Sook Hee Yang of Jamestown finished third in the North Carolina Senior Women's Amateur that ended Tuesday at Highland Country Club. Yang carded 80-77 for 13-over 157 in the 36-hole two-day event and finished 13 shots behind winner Pat Brogden of Garner. Katherine DeVore of High Point tied for 20th at 186.

PINEHURST — Chad Wilfong, who grew up in Thomasville and was a standout at East Davidson, was among five golfers who advanced out of U.S. Open local qualifying Monday at Pinewild Country Club. Wilfong, who played on the pro mini-tours and has regained his amatuer status, shot 3-under 68 to finish third. He now moves on to 36-hole final qualifying on June 7 that will be held on 12 courses around the country.