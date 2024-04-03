LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ledford baseball beats Davie, advances to tourney championship

Apr. 3—SOUTHPORT — Ledford defeated Davie County 4-3 on Tuesday in its second game of the Cougar Diamond Classic at South Brunswick.

Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had two hits and an RBI while Wilmer Martinez doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Panthers (11-1). Angel Pichardo also had a hit and an RBI as Ledford scored three runs in the fifth to lead 4-2 and held on the rest of the way.

Libardo Santos earned the complete-game win, striking out four while allowing three hits and four walks.

Ledford advanced to face T.C. Roberson in the championship Wednesday.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford rallied past Southeast Guilford 12-5 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Southwest.

Jack Bliven went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Cowboys (11-2 overall, 6-1 conference). Evan Hyde, who tripled, and Aidan McPherson, who doubled, each had two hits and an RBI, while Devin Hernandez added a double and three RBIs.

Southwest trailed by two after the top of the first and were tied 4-4 through three innings before breaking out with five in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Ryan Maness got the win in two innings, striking out two. Kaden Morgan also struck out two in 1 1/3 innings, while Terry Sutherland threw 3 2/3 innings.

RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY

GREENSBORO — Ragsdale topped Grimsley 4-2 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at First National Bank Field.

Carter Dulin had three hits and an RBI to lead the Tigers (10-3 overall, 6-1 conference). Chase Medlin added two hits, while Savoi Edwards had a hit and an RBI and Dillon Bullard doubled. Rylan Souther also chipped in an RBI.

Owen Robinson got the pitching win, striking out seven in six innings.

THOMASVILLE, SOUTH DAVIDSON

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville won 7-2 against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Finch Field.

Travail Barnes had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs (5-6 overall, 4-3 conference). Charles Norman added a hit and an RBI, Xavier Shaw doubled and Matthew Bankhead drove in a run.

Bankhead also got the pitching win, striking out five in six innings. Barnes struck out two of the three batters he faced.

T.W. ANDREWS, WEST STOKES

HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews lost 17-0 in three innings against West Stokes in Mid-State 2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Andrews. The Red Raiders dipped to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL

HIGH POINT — Southern Guilford won 20-4 against High Point Central in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Central. The Storm improved to 3-8 overall and 1-6 in the conference while the Bison moved to 0-10 and 0-7.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, HILTON

BURGESS, S.C. — High Point Christian fell 11-5 against Hilton (N.Y.) on Tuesday at St. James High in the first games of the South Atlantic Bank Invitational baseball tournament.

The Cougars (7-5), following a rainout Wednesday, will face Wellsville on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Carolina Forest.

GLENN, EAST RUTHERFORD

CONWAY, S.C. — Glenn lost 10-4 against East Rutherford on Tuesday at Conway High in the first games of the South Atlantic Bank Invitational baseball tournament.

Gabe Eller had three hits and an RBI for the Bobcats (6-5). Brayden Winters added two hits while Craig McGhee and Evan Britt each had a hit and an RBI. Logan Stump took the pitching loss in four innings, striking out three.

Glenn, following a rainout Wednesday, will play again Thursday against Aynor at 4:30 p.m. at Aynor.

WHEATMORE, JORDAN-MATTHEWS

ASHEBORO — Wheatmore lost 2-1 against Jordan-Matthews in the ZooKeepers Classic at McCrary Park.

Rowan Wagner tripled and drove in a run for the Warriors (6-6). Ayden Byrd, Caleb Coggins and Sean Jennison each added a hit. Jennison struck out two in four innings on the mound, while Byd added one strikeout in two innings.

Wheatmore, after facing Montgomery Central on Wednesday, will take on Westchester Country Day on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at McCrary Park.

BOYS GOLF

AT OAK HOLLOW GC

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford defeated High Point Central 176-205 in nonconference boys golf Tuesday at Oak Hollow Golf Course.

Victor Tretiakov shot a 39 to earn medalist and lead the Cowboys. Grant Prevatte added a 40, followed by Troy Geisler with a 48 and Aidan Gujrati with a 49.

Riley Johnson shot a 41 to lead the Bison, followed by Peter Biesecker with a 46 and Evan Williams and Brooks Robinson each with a 59.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL

HIGH POINT — Southern Guilford won 16-5 in five innings against High Point Central in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Central.

Naomi Hunt had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs while Avery Lowe tripled twice and drove in five runs to lead the Storm. Kylie Misenheimer, who doubled twice, and Chasidi Westmoreland each had two hits and three RBIs.

Kenly Brown got the pitching win, striking out six while allowing just three hits and no walks.

Southern improved to 3-6 overall and 2-2 in the conference while the Bison dropped to 4-3 and 2-3.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHWEST GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford lost 14-0 in six innings against powerhouse Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Southwest.

The Vikings, who totaled 15 hits, scored four in each of the fourth and fifth innings, then broke free for six in the sixth. Bel Varadi struck out 10 of the 19 batters she faced.

Miracle Kendrick struck out two for the Cowgirls (9-3 overall, 6-1 conference), who stayed even with Northwest (10-0, 6-0) through three innings.

OAK GROVE, EAST FORSYTH/SOUTH COLUMBUS

SHALLOTTE — Oak Grove won a pair of games — 9-0 against East Forsyth and 16-1 against South Columbus — in the Beach Diamond Invitational on Tuesday at West Brunswick. The Grizzlies improved to 13-0 overall.

RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Ragsdale defeated Western Guilford 18-0 in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Western. The Tigers improved to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

BOYS TENNIS

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford beat Western Guilford 7-2 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Tuesday at Southwest.

Jack Perko (6-1, 6-0), Alex Toney (6-3, 6-0), Owen Ray (6-4, 1-6, 10-8), Lucas Ray (6-0, 6-2) and Josh Boger (6-0, 6-1) won in singles for the Cowboys. Perko/Toney (8-2) and Amish Bhandari/Henry Yanez (8-5) won in doubles.

Southwest improved to 4-6 overall and 3-6 in the conference.

LACROSSE

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD GIRLS, WEST STOKES

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford rolled past West Stokes 10-1 in nonconference girls lacrosse Tuesday at Southwest. The Cowgirls improved to 4-5 overall.

HPU SPORTS

HPU BASEBALL FALLS AT APP STATE

BOONE — High Point University lost 11-3 against Appalachian State in nonconference baseball Tuesday at App.

Brayden Simpson doubled and drove in a run for the Panthers (14-15), who had won eight in a row. Justin Ruiz also had a hit and an RBI while Cael Chatham added a double.

Drew Holderbach went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Mountaineers (18-8), who scored four in the first and five in the fourth to lead 9-3.

Ryan Sleeper got the win in relief, allowing just a walk while pitching 1 1/3 hitless, shutout innings. Bryan Rivera took the loss in one inning.

High Point opens a three-game weekend series Friday at UNC Asheville.