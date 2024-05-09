Local roundup: Lake-Lehman edges Berwick in softball

May 8—Lake-Lehman scored a run in the top of the eighth to defeat Berwick 3-2 Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

Hannah Chipego recorded 17 strikeouts for Lehman. Lucy Honeywell had a solo home run.

Gabby Starr and Makayla Brown each had a double and single for Berwick.

Holy Redeemer 2, Wyoming Area 0

Anne Carter threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts as Holy Redeemer shut out Wyoming Area.

Zoe Pecuch had two hits for the Royals. Kaylee Gryboski doubled and had her team's only RBI.

Maggie Hallman and Kaia Brown singled for Wyoming Area's only hits.

Nanticoke Area 6, Wyoming Seminary 1

Nanticoke Area scored all its runs in the sixth inning in a win against Wyoming Seminary.

Lilli Nice was 3-for-4 for Nanticoke Area. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out 14. Juliana Percival doubled and had two RBI. Sophia Cromer was 3-for-4 with a double. Rilee Ruminski was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Cecily Johnson doubled and had an RBI.

Emily Brown had two hits and Seminary's only RBI.

BASEBALL

MMI Prep 6, Nanticoke Area 5

Nanticoke Area took the lead with a run in the top of the seventh, but MMI Prep rallied with two in the bottom of the inning to prevail.

Adam Frask homered and had three RBI for MMI. Caleb Skuba doubled and had an RBI.

Derek Miller and Tyler Skordenski each had an RBI for Nanticoke Area.

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Berwick 4

James Bottger doubled and drove in two runs for Wilkes-Barre Area in a win over Berwick.

Omar Jerez had two singles and two RBI for the Wolfpack. Nathan Fritz threw a complete game, striking out six.

Gabe Evensen doubled and had two RBI for Berwick.

Dallas 10, Wyo. Valley West 7

Dylan Geskey, Connor Healey and Zach Paczewski all had two RBI as Dallas held off a late rally attempt by Wyoming Valley West.

Geskey had a triple and Paczewski doubled.

Tyler Ruddy had two hits and an RBI for Valley West. Dan Escalante and Aaron Kosko each had a double.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Crestwood 0

The Royals came up with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of the Comets on senior night.

George Sabatini (12 kills, 3 blocks), Johnnathan Rocha (9 kills, 5 blocks), Yovanney Martinez (8 kills, 4 blocks), Nathan Coates (2 kills, 1 dig) and Donato Strish (5 sevice points, 1 assist, 1 dig) all contributed to the win.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Berwick 0

The Wolfpack earned a 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 sweep of the Bulldogs.

Leading Wilkes-Barre Area were Julio Amigon (10 digs, 31 assists), Jordany Rodriguez (16 digs, 9 kills) and Jesus Vazquez Jr. (13 digs, 10 assists).

For Berwick, Brock Seely had 12 kills and 20 digs. Josh Kishbaugh added nine digs while Jayden Rivera had five kills and three blocks. Chris Reyes had four kills.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Danville 13, Crestwood 12

Gia Caporuscio and Jackie Gallagher scored five goals apiece for the Comets, who took a narrow non-conference loss.

Caporuscio (100 points) and Hannah Ziegler (300 draw control wins, 100 ground balls) both hit milestones for the Comets.

Ziegler and Addison Knorr added goals for Crestwood.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 3, Berwick 2 (8 inn.)

Lake-Lehman'AB'R'H'BI

Bucknavage cf'4'1'2'0

Chipego p'4'0'2'0

Finarelli c'3'1'2'0

Brudnicki ss'4'0'0'0

Honeywell 2b'4'1'1'1

Wallace lf'4'0'1'0

James rf'3'0'1'0

Yusko 1b'2'0'0'0

Shotwell'1'0'0'0

Makarewicz 3b'3'0'0'0

Rogowski cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'32'3'9'1

Berwick'AB'R'H'BI

Lewis lf'4'0'1'0

Carro cf'4'0'0'0

Starr p-ss'4'0'2'0

Welsh c'4'1'0'0

Brown ss-p'4'1'2'1

Savoy 1b'3'0'0'0

Yankowsky 3b'2'0'1'1

Ramos'0'0'0'0

Hunter 2b'3'0'0'0

Siegel rf'3'0'0'0

Totals'31'2'6'2

Lake-Lehman'010'010'01 — 3

Berwick'000'002'00 — 2

2B — Chipego, Finarelli 2, Brown, Starr, Yankowsky. 3B — Bucknavage. HR — Honeywell.

Lake-Lehman'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Chipego (W)'8'6'2'1'0'17

Berwick'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Starr (L)'4.1'6'2'2'1'5

Brown'3.2'3'1'1'0'5

Holy Redeemer 2, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area'AB'R'H'BI

Ad.Gaylord ss'3'0'0'0

Gasek p'3'0'0'0

Lewis p'0'0'0'0

Hallman'3'0'1'0

Galenty'0'0'0'0

Giardina 3b'3'0'0'0

Haddock c'2'0'0'0

Gula'1'0'0'0

Brown 1b'3'0'1'0

Evans'0'0'0'0

Slusser 2b'3'0'0'0

Layland cf'2'0'0'0

Ar.Gaylord lf'3'0'0'0

Totals'26'0'2'0

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Genovese c'2'0'1'0

Pecuch 3b'3'1'2'0

Boylan cf'3'0'0'0

Williams ss'3'1'1'0

Gryboski 1b'3'0'1'1

Carter p'3'0'0'0

Hayden rf'3'0'0'0

Stetz-Madden 2b'2'0'0'0

Lombardi lf'2'0'0'0

Totals'24'2'5'1

Wyoming Area'000'000'0 — 0

Holy Redeemer'000'200'x — 2

2B — Gryboski.

Wyoming Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Gasek (L)'5'5'2'1'1'3

Lewis'1'0'0'0'0'1

Holy Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Carter (W)'7'2'0'0'1'9

Nanticoke Area 6, Wyoming Seminary 1

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

Clark cf'3'0'1'0

Eisenhauer rf'3'0'0'0

Nice p'4'1'3'1

Johnson ss'3'1'1'1

Verazin 2b'4'1'2'1

S.Cromer c'4'1'3'0

Alles c'0'0'0'0

Ruminski lf'3'1'3'1

Emel 1b'3'0'1'0

Percival 3b'3'0'2'2

O.Cromer'2'1'1'0

Totals'32'6'17'6

Wyo. Seminary'AB'R'H'BI

Parra ss'3'1'1'0

Ritondo p'1'0'0'0

Bobeck 1b'1'0'0'0

Fox'1'0'0'0

Brown 3b'3'0'2'1

Fasula lf'3'0'0'0

Richardson c'2'0'0'0

Bobeck c'0'0'0'0

Spera cf'3'0'0'0

Holodick rf'2'0'0'0

Pinnock rf'1'0'0'0

Stone 2b'2'0'0'0

Brace 2b'1'0'1'0

Totals'23'1'4'1

Nanticoke Area'006'000'0 — 6

Wyo. Seminary'100'000'0 — 1

2B — Percival, S.Cromer, Johnson.

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Nice (W)'7'4'1'1'5'14

Wyo. Seminary'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Ritondo (L)'7'17'6'6'1'4

H.S. BASEBALL

MMI Prep 6, Nanticoke Area 5

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

E.Ball cf'3'0'0'0

Martinez 2b'2'0'0'0

Stout 2b'0'1'0'0

Wozniak ss'3'2'1'0

Miller p-1b'3'1'1'1

Shemanski c'2'0'0'0

Stachowiak lf-p'3'0'0'0

Skordensky 3b'2'0'1'1

Weihbrandt 1b'3'0'0'0

Krashak'0'0'0'0

Beggs lf'0'0'0'0

Raggi rf'2'1'0'0

D.Ball'0'0'0'0

Totals'23'5'3'2

MMI Prep'AB'R'H'BI

Burns p-ss'4'0'1'0

Skuba rf'3'1'1'1

Yenchko dh'3'0'0'0

Pantages cf'3'1'0'0

Drobnock 1b'3'0'0'0

Williams 3b'3'1'1'0

Horvat ss-p'2'1'0'0

Lutz 2b'1'0'0'0

Pesotine'1'0'0'0

Lispi'1'0'0'0

Frask lf'3'2'2'3

Totals'27'6'5'4

Nanticoke Area'100'031 — 5

MMI Prep'002'002'2 — 6

2B — Skuba. HR — Frask.

Nanticoke Area 'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Miller'5.2'1'3'1'1'8

Stachowiak (L)'1.0'4'3'2'0'1

MMI Prep'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Burns'5'2'4'2'6'8

Horvat (W)'2'1'1'1'2'0

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Berwick 4

W-B Area'AB'R'H'BI

Davies cf'2'2'1'1

Hufford 2b'3'2'2'0

Bottger dh'2'1'2'2

Chupka lf'1'0'0'0

Howe ss'3'2'0'1

Stahovic'1'0'0'0

Fritz p'2'0'0'0

Saracino'1'0'0'0

Jerez rf'3'1'2'2

Wiedlich'1'0'0'0

Sincavage c'3'1'1'0

Kuhns'1'0'0'0

Nah 1b'3'0'0'0

Tapia'1'0'0'0

Jimenez Vinas 3b'3'0'2'1

Totals'30'9'10'7

Berwick'AB'R'H'BI

Kupsky p-ss'4'1'1'0

Ga.Evensen c'4'1'2'2

Lisnock ss-2b'4'0'0'1

Sult 3b'4'0'0'0

Moss lf'1'0'0'0

Traugh lf'2'0'1'0

Temple'3'0'0'0

Phillips 1b'1'0'0'0

Knorr 1b'2'1'0'0

Pinterich rf'1'0'0'0

Yosh rf'2'1'1'0

Uram 2b'1'0'0'0

Gr.Evensen p'2'0'0'0

Totals'31'4'5'3

Wilkes-Barre Area'123'300'0 — 9

Berwick'000'002'2 — 4

2B — Hufford, Bottger, Ga.Evenson, Yosh.

W-B Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Fritz (W)'7'5'4'1'0'6

Berwick'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Kupsky (L)'3.2'8'9'8'2'1

Gr.Evensen'3.1'2'9'9'1'6

Dallas 10, Wyo. Valley West 7

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Coyne cf'3'1'0'0

Paczewski ss'4'1'1'2

Adamski c'3'0'2'1

Geskey 1b-rf'2'2'2'1

Tirpak 1b'0'1'0'0

Healey 3b'4'0'0'2

Sakulich'0'0'0'0

Zangardi rf-p'3'1'1'1

Tinner dh'3'0'1'2

Rischawy lf'4'0'0'0

Leandri 2b'3'2'1'0

Totals'29'10'6'9

Valley West'AB'R'H'BI

Rivers ss'3'1'1'1

Escalante 3b'3'1'1'1

Ruddy cf'4'2'2'1

Klem 1b'2'0'0'1

Klosko c'4'0'1'1

Richards rf'4'0'1'1

Swetz dh'3'0'0'0

Fetko lf'2'1'0'0

Hospodar 2b'2'2'1'0

Staron cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'27'7'7'6

Dallas'005'031'1 — 10

Valley West'000'151'0 — 7

2B — Paczewski, Escalante, Klosko. 3B — Geskey.

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Patton (W)'4'6'6'6'2'6

Zangardi (S)'3'1'1'0'1'2

Valley West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Matello (L)'4.2'4'8'1'3'4

Gutierrez'1.1'2'2'1'1'0

Chimock'1.0'0'0'0'0'1