LOCAL ROUNDUP: Lacrosse playoffs set

Apr. 29—TRIAD — Four area teams — Bishop McGuinness' boys and girls, High Point Central's girls and Southwest Guilford's girls — have made the NCHSAA lacrosse playoffs.

Bishop (15-3) received the top seed in the West half of the 1A/2A/3A girls bracket and will open play in the third round Tuesday, May 7. Central (6-8), seeded No. 11 in the 1A/2A/3A West, will visit Pine Lake Prep on Saturday.

Southwest (9-10), seeded No. 21 in the 4A West, will travel to 12th-seeded Myers Park on Wednesday.

Bishop received the No. 3 seed in the 1A/2A/3A West boys bracket. It'll start play in the second round Saturday at home against No. 14 seed West Stokes.

BASEBALL

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHWEST GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford topped Northwest Guilford 7-2 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at Northwest.

Ryan Robinson went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Cowboys. Terry Sutherland added two hits and four RBIs. Kaden Morgan got the complete-game pitching win, striking out seven.

Southwest (14-9 overall, 9-5 conference) finished in a second-place tie with Northwest and Southeast Guilford. It'll be the No. 2 in the conference tournament, which opens Tuesday night at home against seventh-seeded Page.

RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale won 16-1 in five innings against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at Ragsdale.

Chase Miller had two hits and two RBIs while Kyle Maness had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Tigers. Braden Bradford added a double and four RBIs. Maness also got the pitching win, striking out two in three innings.

Ragsdale (16-5 overall, 12-2 conference), the conference champion, will host eighth-seeded Western Guilford in the first round of the conference tournament Tuesday.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian outlasted The Burlington School 4-3 in 11 innings Friday in nonconference baseball at Oak View Baptist Church.

Evan Goodwin had four hits — including the walk-off RBI single — for the Cougars (16-7). Hunter Kelley added three hits, including a double. Eli Withers got the win, pitching five innings of shutout relief.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM CHARTER

MOUNT AIRY — Bishop McGuinness won 20-0 against Millennium Charter in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball Friday at Millennium. The Villains improved to 13-5 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

Bishop, the No. 2 seed, will host third-seeded Bethany Community in the conference tournament Tuesday.

EAST DAVIDSON, WEST DAVIDSON

TYRO — East Davidson defeated West Davidson 8-4 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Friday at West Davidson.

The Golden Eagles improved to 16-5 overall and 12-0 in the conference, clinching the top seed in this week's conference tournament. East will face either No. 4 Thomasville or No. 5 South Davidson in the semifinals Tuesday at Finch Field.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, DUDLEY

SUMNER — Southern Guilford defeated Dudley 5-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Friday at Southern. The Storm improved to 8-14 overall and 5-9 in the conference, taking sixth place in the conference. They'll visit third-seeded Eastern Guilford in the conference tournament Tuesday.

THOMASVILLE, LEXINGTON

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville won 16-3 against Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Friday at Finch Field. The Bulldogs improved to 10-10 overall and 7-5 in the conference. They will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament this week at Finch Field.

GIRLS SOCCER

OAK GROVE, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

KERNERSVILLE — Oak Grove defeated NC Leadership Academy 2-1 in nonconference girls soccer Friday at NCLA.

Sara Davis scored both goals for the Grizzlies (9-5-1). Carmen DiFoggio made four saves in goal.

SOFTBALL

RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale won 19-3 against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference softball Friday at Ragsdale. The Tigers improved to 7-12 overall and 4-10 in the conference. They'll be the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament, visiting third-seeded Northern Guilford on Tuesday.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, DUDLEY

SUMNER — Southern Guilford beat Dudley 18-3 in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Friday at Southern. The Storm improved to 9-10 overall and 8-4 in the conference, taking third place.

LACROSSE

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GLENN

KERNERSVILLE — Southwest Guilford defeated Glenn 22-0 in nonconference girls lacrosse Friday at Glenn. The Cowgirls improved to 9-10 overall while the Ladycats moved to 0-20.

In the boys match, Glenn won 19-4. The Bobcats improved to 8-12 while the Cowboys dipped to 2-15.

HPU SPORTS

BASEBALL

HIGH POINT — High Point University took the middle game of a three-game weekend series against Mercer in nonconference baseball Saturday and Sunday at Williard Stadium. The Panthers lost 4-3 on Saturday before splitting a doubleheader Sunday — winning 7-1 and losing 8-0. High Point moved to 24-21 overall.

Eric Grintz had two hits in the opener Saturday. Brayden Simpson homered and drove in two runs. Noah Carter took the loss in less than an inning of relief. Miggy Echazarreta had four hits in the first game Sunday, while Konni Durschlag added a double and two RBIs. Cael Chatham homered, and Matt Little earned the complete-game win. Echazarretta had two hits in the finale, and Dalton Olsovsky took the loss.

The Panthers will host No. 13 Wake Forest on Wednesday.

TRACK

WINSTON-SALEM — High Point University won four events and placed in eight more to highlight its performance in the Wake Forest Invitational at Kentner Stadium.

Dae'Nitra Hester (women's 400, 53.90), Lindsay Cooper (women's 400 hurdles, 58.41), A'lajuwan Robinson (men's 100, 10.43) and Chris Van Niekerk (men's discus, 55.19m) won for the Panthers.

Placing for High Point were: Cooper (third — women's 100 hurdles, 13.64), Kelly Chaballa (third — women's javelin, 37.54), Deron Dudley (second — men's 100, 10.48; third — men's 200, 21.12), Robinson (second — men's 200, 20.88), Kelly Bell (third — men's 400, 47.84), Reid Holloway (second — men's pole vault, 5.12m) and Van Niekerk (second — men's shot put, 18.37m).