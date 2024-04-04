LOCAL ROUNDUP: Illinois women wins first WBIT crown

Apr. 4—INDIANAPOLIS — Buses of fans drove from Champaign to Hinkle Fieldhouse to watch the Illinois women's basketball team make some history.

The Illini (19-15) made that history and made the fans more than happy with a 71-57 win over Villanova (22-13) in the first-ever Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament on Wednesday.

Makira Cook was named the Most Valuable Player of the game, scoring 26 points with five 3-pointers and five assists, while Genesis Bryant had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists, Kendall Bostic had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Camille Hobby had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Lucy Olsen led the Wildcats with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Bella Runyan had 11 points.

PREP BASEBALL

Westville 15, N. Vermillion 0

CAYUGA, Ind. — The Westville baseball team had 13 hits as the Tigers beat North Vermillion 15-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

Cade Schaumburg and winning pitcher Easton Bolin each had two hits with three RBIs for the Tigers, while Chance Quick had two hits and two RBIs, Eason Barney had two RBIs, Cameron Steinbaugh had two hits and a RBI, Matt Darling had one RBI and Zach Russell added two hits. Darling, Steinbaugh and Schaumburg each hit a home run.

Bolin had eight strikeouts on the mound for Westville, who is 8-3-1.

Gavin Bean and Wyatt Walters had the lone hits for the Falcons, who are 0-2.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Westville 15, North Vermillion 0

Westville'106'35'— '15 '13' 0

N. Vermillion'000'00'—'0'2'5

WP — Easton Bowlin. LP — Quintin Holt. Two or more hits — W: Cameron Steinbaugh, Zach Russell, Cade Schaumburg, Chance Quick, Easton Bowlin. 2B — W: Bolin, Quick. HR — W: Matt Darling, Steinbaugh, Schaumburg. RBIs — W: Schaumburg 3, Bolin 3, Quick 2, Barney 2, Darling, Steinbaugh

PREP SOFTBALL

Westville 18, N. Vermillion 7

CAYUGA, Ind. — The Westville softball team made quick work of North Vermillion on Tuesday, getting a 18-7 win in five innings.

Layla Atwood had a grand slam with five RBIs for the Tigers, who had 16 hits, while Dannika Hamer had a home run and three RBIs, Laney Cook had two hits and two RBIs, Lani Gondzur had two RBIs, winning pitcher Lilly Kiesel had two singles and a RBI, and Jazmyn Bennett and Daylin Zaayer each had three singles.

Ava Jumps had two homers and three RBIs for the Falcons, while Addie Burns had a home run and four RBIs.

The Tigers are 11-1 and will face Watseka on Friday.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Westville 18, North Vermillion 7

Westville'136'62'— '18 '16' 0

N. Vermillion'340'00'—'7'8'4

WP — Lilly Kiesel. LP — Willow Campbell. Two or more hits — W: Jazmyn Bennett 3, Daylin Zaayer 3, Layla Atwood, Laney Cook, Dannika Hamer, Lilly Kiesel NV: Ava Jumps 3, Addie Burns, R. Campbell. 2B — NV: Burns, R. Campbell. HR — W: Atwood (Grand Slam), Hamer. NV: Jumps 2, Burns. RBIs — W: Atwood 5, Hamer 3, Cook 2, Lani Gondzur 2, Kiesel NV: Burns 4, Jumps 3.

Records — Westville 11-1 overall. North Vermillion 0-2.