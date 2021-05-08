LOCAL ROUNDUP: HPU claims men's lacrosse title

May 8—RICHMOND, Va. — No.2-seed High Point University held off a rally by top-seeded Richmond for an 11-8 victory in the championship game of the Southern Conference men's lacrosse tournament Friday at Richmond's Robbins Stadium.

With the win, the Panthers (8-5) earned an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament, joining the HPU women's team which qualified for an NCAA berth by winning the Big South women's tournament.

Both squads will learn of their tournament slotting through a selection show to be shown on ESPNU at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Kevin Rogers scored four goals to lead the Panthers. Asher Nolting and Dalton Sulver added two each. Koby Russell, Brayden Mayea and Jack Vanoverbeke had one each.

Hunter Vines, Rogers, Nolting and Sulver had an assist each.

PREP SPORTS LEDFORD, N. SURRY

WALLBURG — Ledford shut out North Surry 4-0 in nonconference baseball Thursday at Ledford.

Devin Villaman and Garrett Roark each had two hits, a run and two stolen bases for the Panthers (4-0). Bailey Smith doubled and drove in a run, while Gavin Sentell singled and drove in a run. Lucas Glove struck out 10 while scattering four hits and one walk in earning the win. Sentell struck out two and walked none in one no-hit inning.

WHEATMORE, TRINITY

TRINITY — Wheatmore bounced back to beat rival Trinity 8-4 in PAC-7 2A baseball Thursday at Wheatmore. The Warriors, who lost Wednesday's games, improved to 1-3 both overall and in the conference, while the Bulldogs dipped to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

HP CENTRAL, NW GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — High Point Central lost 22-1 in five innings against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference baseball Thursday at Central. The Bison dropped to 0-4 both overall and in the conference.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, NORTH STOKES

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness beat North Stokes 6-5 in Northwest 1A Conference baseball Wednesday at Bishop. The Villains improved to 2-1 both overall and in the conference.

SOFTBALL

Story continues

DENVER — Tenth-seeded Oak Grove tied the game in the top of the seventh but second-seeded East Lincoln answered with one in the bottom half to win 3-2 on Thursday at East Lincoln in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West softball playoffs. Aliyah Compton had two hits and an RBI, Alissa Russ had two hits and Allie Johnston had a triple and an RBI to lead the Grizzlies (11-5), who led 1-0 through the third inning but trailed 2-1 through the fifth before tying it 2-2 in the top of the seventh. Shae Grainger struck out four in 4 1/3 innings while Russ struck out two in 1 2/3 innings in the circle.

TENNIS WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RAVENSCROFT

RALEIGH — Wesleyan Christian fell 7-2 against Ravenscroft on Wednesday at Ravenscroft in the second round of the NCISAA Division I boys tennis playoffs. Logan Prillaman and Duncan Bell won in singles for the Trojans (8-7).

SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford edged Southwest Guilford 5-4 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Northwest. Audrey Serb and Nicole Sopala won in singles for the Cowgirls (1-2), while Serb/Annie Vo and Tran Nguyen/Sopala won in doubles.

WHEATMORE, TRINITY

TRINITY — Wheatmore swept rival Trinity 9-0 in PAC-7 2A girls tennis Thursday at Wheatmore.

Hannah Carter, Kara Comer, Taylor Comer, Hailey Hartley, Logan Rogers and Kelly Carrick won in singles for the Warriors. Kara Comer/Taylor Comer, Carter/Rogers and Hartley/Carrick won in doubles. Wheatmore improved to 2-0 both overall and in the conference, while Trinity dipped to 2-1 both overall and in the conference.

RAGSDALE, HP CENTRAL

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale topped High Point Central 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Thursday at Ragsdale. Ruby Kemp, Ella Perez, Lexi Honeycutt, Cameron Wright and Hayley Salthouse won in singles for the Tigers (2-0 overall, 1-0 conference). Perez/Emma Hodge, Wright/Kemp and Mackenzie Akbari/Honeycutt won in doubles. Olivia Perez won in singles for the Bison (1-3, 0-2).

OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON

MIDWAY — Oak Grove swept past North Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina 2A Conference girls tennis Thursday at Oak Grove. Jessica Fuches, Marlie Stephenson, Chloe Bethea, Emma Steward, Landrie Stephenson and Kayleigh Warlick won in singles for the Grizzlies (3-0 overall, 3-0 CCC). Stephenson/Bethea, Warlick/Fuchs and Stephenson/Steward won in doubles.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, MOUNT AIRY

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness eked past rival Mount Airy 5-4 in Northwest 1A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Fourth of July Park. Lindsay Bergelin, Katie Dasher, Isabella Ross and Allison Dennen won in singles for the Villains (3-0 overall, 1-0 NWC). Dasher/Michelle Petrangeli won in doubles.

LEDFORD, S. ROWAN

CHINA GROVE — Ledford rolled past South Rowan 7-0 in Central Carolina 2A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at South Rowan. Jada Welch, Mila Riggsbee, Maddie Hagee, Casey Embler, Abby Dunbar and Sydney Carter won in singles for the Panthers (3-0 overall, 2-0 CCC). Welch/Hagee won in doubles.

TRACK PTAC CHAMPIONSHIP

LEWISVILLE — High Point Christian's boys finished in second place while Westchester Country Day's boys were third during Thursday's PTAC track and field championship at Forsyth Country Day. HPCA's boys had 17 top-three finishes. Isaiah Sanders won the 100 and 200, Chris Day won the 400, Stephen Loy won the pole vault and the 4x200 relay. The girls had four top-three finishes — highlighted by wins in the 4x100 relay and in the pole vault by Zoie Hembree. Westchester's boys had seven top-three finishes — as Cruz Hesling won the 3200 — while the girls were led by Eleanor Clark's second-place finish in the 300 hurdles.

GOLF AT HPCC-EMERYWOOD

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian took second place while Westchester Country Day was third during Wednesday's PTAC championship at High Point Country Club's Emerywood course.

Greensboro Day won with a 149, followed by HPCA with a 177 and Westchester with a 179. Caldwell (183), Forsyth Country Day (206) and Calvary Day (214) rounded out the field.

Finch Jones (39), Carter Medlin (45), Cam Crumpler (46) and Caden Hooper (47) posted counting scores for HPCA, while Ben Covington (43), Thomas Brinson (44), Adam Martin (45) and Grey Lunnen (47) had counting scores for Westchester.

GREENSBORO — High Point Christian fell 2-1 in penalty kicks against Greensboro Day on Wednesday at GDS in the PTAC girls soccer tournament. Adalyn Carper scored the goal for the Cougars.