LOCAL ROUNDUP: Horn breaks Big South outdoor pole vault record

May 12—HIGH POINT — Sydney Horn, who finished third in the NCAA women's indoor pole vault earlier this year, set a new Big South women's outdoor pole vault record as she won on the middle day of the conference's track and field meet Tuesday at Vert Stadium.

Horn cleared 14 feet, 6 3/4 inches, topping the overall conference mark of 14-51/2 that she set on March 26 and smashing the conference championship meet record of 13-10 set in 2016. She also established a new Vert Stadium record by edging the 14-5 1/4 cleared by Meghan Clark of Duke in 2015.

Horn led a 1-2-3-4 sweep by HPU. Nathalie Elliott was second at 13-11, Mackenzie Horn third at 13-5 and Jessica Keys fourth at 11-5 1/4 .

Gabriel Stainback led a High Point University sweep of the first four places in the decathlon which ended Tuesday.

Stainback finished with 6833 points and beat teammate Evan Mills by 470 points on the strength of wins in the shot put, high jump, 110 hurdles, discus and pole vault.

Mills won the long jump and 400 meters. Stephen Binkley finished third and Bradon Lewis fourth for the Panthers.

Madison Reynolds and Lexi Crompton finished 1-2 for HPU in the heptathlon.

Reynolds, who won three events and finished second in three, topped Thompson by 151 points. Crompton won twice and finished second twice.

Freshman thrower Chris Van Niekirk of HPU overwhelmed the competition in the shot put. Van Niekirk launched a throw of 61 feet, 3 inches to defeat Julian Smallwood of Garner-Webb by 3 feet, 4 inches.

Alicia Dawson was a winner for HPU in the women's long jump at 20 feet, 1/4 inch. She edged Claudia Prieto of UNC Asheville, who lept 19-8 3/4 .

Freddie Allen III of HPU finished a close second in the men's long jump. He sailed 23 feet, 8 inches and by two inches to Timothy Davis of Charleston Southern.

Julia Newman of HPU finished second and Reynolds was third in the javelin won by Jenna Dankert of Campbell with a throw of 132-8.

Amy Yarborough of CSU won the women's shot put with a toss of 46-11 1/2 .

Story continues

PREP SPORTS GOLF

GREENSBORO — Westchester Country Day tied for third during Monday's NCISAA 2A boys golf state championship at Bryan Park's Players Course.

Westminster Catawba won with a 225, followed by Harrells Christian at 234 and Gaston Day and Westchester at 238. The O'Neal School (240), University Christian (243), Trinity School of Durham/Chapel Hill (244), Rocky Mount Academy (250) and Trinity Academy (253) rounded out the field.

Westchester's Jaxson Morgan fired a 72 to finish tied for second. The Wildcats also got counting scores from Jacob Johnson with a 78 and Henry Erikson with an 88.

Westminster Catawba's Aiken Golightly was medalist with a 71.

NCISAA 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO — Wesleyan Christian finished in 10th place at Monday's NCISAA 4A boys golf state championship at Greensboro Country Club's Farm Course.

Cannon School won with a 291, trailed by North Raleigh Christian (294), Charlotte Latin (295), Christ School (303), Charlotte Country Day (304), Ravenscroft (307), Durham Academy and Greensboro Day (309), Metrolina Christian (310), Wesleyan (311), Charlotte Christian (344) and Cary Academy (344).

Wesleyan's Ethan Wooten shot a 73 to finish tied for 10th. The Trojans also got counting scores from Sean Finan with a 74, Cole Rouse with a 76 and Fletcher Allen with an 88.

Charlotte Latin's Davis Sayman was medalist with a 66.

TENNIS BISHOP McGUINNESS, EAST SURRY

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Bishop McGuinness rolled past East Surry 6-3 in Northwest 1A Conference girls tennis Monday at East Surry.

Michelle Petrangeli, Lourdes Lopez, Isabella Ross and Allison Dennen won in singles for the Villains (4-0 overall, 2-0 NWC). Lindsay Bergelin/Lopez and Nina Holton/Caroline Gregory won in doubles.

LEXINGTON — Oak Grove swept Central Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina 2A Conference girls tennis Monday at Central Davidson.

Jessica Fuchs, Marlie Stephenson, Chloe Bethea, Emma Steward, Landrie Stephenson and Kayleigh Warlick won in doubles for the Grizzlies (4-0 overall, 4-0 CCC). Bethea/Marlie Stephenson, Warlick/Fuchs and Steward/Landrie Stephenson won in doubles.