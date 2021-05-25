Local roundup: Gage leads Old Lyme into Shoreline softball semifinals

May 25—CROMWELL — Victoria Gage was 3-for-4 with four RBI and was the winning pitcher as No. 5 Old Lyme beat No. 4 Cromwell 13-1 in six innings in a Shoreline Conference softball tournament quarterfinal on Monday.

The Wildcats (13-6) play at No. 1 Haddam-Killingworth in a semifinal on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Gage struck out six, walked one and allowed an unearned run. Freshman Emma Bayor had a double and two singles and scored twice, Ava Roth doubled twice and drove in four runs and Alison Ward had two hits and scored twice for Old Lyme.

Seniors Grace Lathrop and Paige Kolesnik made the Shoreline all-star team as first-team picks. Gage, a junior, and Bayor made the second team.

H.S. baseball

— Reynaldo Hidalgo had Grasso Tech's only two hits in a 12-2 loss to No. 3 Ellis Tech in the quarterfinals of the Connecticut Technical Conference tournament. Hidalgo also scored a run and drove in a run for the No. 6 Eagles (6-8).

H.S. boys' lacrosse

— Nick Cox had five goals and two assists as Old Lyme beat Cromwell 14-4 in a Shoreline Conference game. Sam Mullaney had four goals and an assist, Owen Macadam had two goals and three assists, Macklin Cushman scored twice and Liam Celic had a goal and an assist for Old Lyme (7-9).

H.S. boys' golf

— Killingly won a non-conference tri-match against Waterford and Stonington at Connecticut National. Killingly finished with a medal score of 161 followed by the Lancers (176) and Bears (185). Nick Hynes led Waterford (8-5) with a low score of 43 while Justin Holland shot a 47 for Stonington (4-8).

— NFA picked up a pair of ECC Division I victories, beating Montville 5.5-1.5 and Wheeler/Ledyard 6-1 at Norwich Golf Course. Wheeler/Ledyard (4-9, 4-8) beat Montville 4-3. Medalist honors were shared by JJ Hay and Kyle Sikorski of NFA (8-5, 6-4) and Montville's Tyler Radford at 46. Cameron DeCecco of Montville (7-7, 6-6) shot a 48.

— Old Lyme beat Old Saybrook 182-191 in a Shoreline Conference match at Fenwick. Pat Flanagan led the Wildcats (7-6, 7-6) with a 42, Gavin Porter shot 45, Andrew Hedberg 46 and Aden Wilson 49. Garrett Brady of Old Saybrook was the medalist with a 39.

Story continues

H.S. boys' volleyball

— Glastonbury beat Norwich Tech 3-0. Cole Williams had six digs, Zach Morris had two aces and Connor Owen had two kills and two digs for Norwich Tech (0-6).

College track and field

— Two Coast Guard Academy and two Connecticut College athletes have qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which begin on Thursday at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. Seniors Maeve Roach and Leilani Salang will represent the Bears while senior Tarvis Hintlian and sophomore Matt Carter will represent the Camels.

Roach will compete in the women's 5,000-meter race on Saturday (her qualifying time was 17:07.41), Salang will participate in the women's discus on Thursday (her best throw is 149 feet, 5 inches). Hintlian will run in the men's 3,000 steeplechase on Friday (his best time was 10:55.27) and Carter will compete in the men's 10,000 on Thursday (his test time was 30:12.58).

— Coast Guard also has six athletes named to Division III All-Region team, Leilani Salang in the discus and hammer, Kalea Salang in the discus, Roach in the 5,000, Josiah Davis in the 800, John Bucher in the hammer and Tanner Johannsen in the high jump.

Football

— The Southern New London County Mutiny ended their season on Saturday with a 24-20 loss to the Danbury Gold Wave. The Mutiny finished play in the Connecticut Independent High School Football League with a record of 2-4. Austin Whitman ran for a touchdown, Lio Griffin-Hill caught a touchdown pass from Zekhi Burgis, Treyvon Daniel caught a touchdown pass from Tyler Smith and Jacob Commander ran for a two-point conversion. Smith was 7-for-21 for 95 yards with an interception and Burgis passed for 40 yards, rushed for 41 and caught a 28-yard pass.