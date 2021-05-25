Local roundup: Gage leads Old Lyme into Shoreline softball semifinals

The Day, New London, Conn.
·4 min read

May 25—CROMWELL — Victoria Gage was 3-for-4 with four RBI and was the winning pitcher as No. 5 Old Lyme beat No. 4 Cromwell 13-1 in six innings in a Shoreline Conference softball tournament quarterfinal on Monday.

The Wildcats (13-6) play at No. 1 Haddam-Killingworth in a semifinal on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Gage struck out six, walked one and allowed an unearned run. Freshman Emma Bayor had a double and two singles and scored twice, Ava Roth doubled twice and drove in four runs and Alison Ward had two hits and scored twice for Old Lyme.

Seniors Grace Lathrop and Paige Kolesnik made the Shoreline all-star team as first-team picks. Gage, a junior, and Bayor made the second team.

H.S. baseball

— Reynaldo Hidalgo had Grasso Tech's only two hits in a 12-2 loss to No. 3 Ellis Tech in the quarterfinals of the Connecticut Technical Conference tournament. Hidalgo also scored a run and drove in a run for the No. 6 Eagles (6-8).

H.S. boys' lacrosse

— Nick Cox had five goals and two assists as Old Lyme beat Cromwell 14-4 in a Shoreline Conference game. Sam Mullaney had four goals and an assist, Owen Macadam had two goals and three assists, Macklin Cushman scored twice and Liam Celic had a goal and an assist for Old Lyme (7-9).

H.S. boys' golf

— Killingly won a non-conference tri-match against Waterford and Stonington at Connecticut National. Killingly finished with a medal score of 161 followed by the Lancers (176) and Bears (185). Nick Hynes led Waterford (8-5) with a low score of 43 while Justin Holland shot a 47 for Stonington (4-8).

— NFA picked up a pair of ECC Division I victories, beating Montville 5.5-1.5 and Wheeler/Ledyard 6-1 at Norwich Golf Course. Wheeler/Ledyard (4-9, 4-8) beat Montville 4-3. Medalist honors were shared by JJ Hay and Kyle Sikorski of NFA (8-5, 6-4) and Montville's Tyler Radford at 46. Cameron DeCecco of Montville (7-7, 6-6) shot a 48.

— Old Lyme beat Old Saybrook 182-191 in a Shoreline Conference match at Fenwick. Pat Flanagan led the Wildcats (7-6, 7-6) with a 42, Gavin Porter shot 45, Andrew Hedberg 46 and Aden Wilson 49. Garrett Brady of Old Saybrook was the medalist with a 39.

H.S. boys' volleyball

— Glastonbury beat Norwich Tech 3-0. Cole Williams had six digs, Zach Morris had two aces and Connor Owen had two kills and two digs for Norwich Tech (0-6).

College track and field

— Two Coast Guard Academy and two Connecticut College athletes have qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which begin on Thursday at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. Seniors Maeve Roach and Leilani Salang will represent the Bears while senior Tarvis Hintlian and sophomore Matt Carter will represent the Camels.

Roach will compete in the women's 5,000-meter race on Saturday (her qualifying time was 17:07.41), Salang will participate in the women's discus on Thursday (her best throw is 149 feet, 5 inches). Hintlian will run in the men's 3,000 steeplechase on Friday (his best time was 10:55.27) and Carter will compete in the men's 10,000 on Thursday (his test time was 30:12.58).

— Coast Guard also has six athletes named to Division III All-Region team, Leilani Salang in the discus and hammer, Kalea Salang in the discus, Roach in the 5,000, Josiah Davis in the 800, John Bucher in the hammer and Tanner Johannsen in the high jump.

Football

— The Southern New London County Mutiny ended their season on Saturday with a 24-20 loss to the Danbury Gold Wave. The Mutiny finished play in the Connecticut Independent High School Football League with a record of 2-4. Austin Whitman ran for a touchdown, Lio Griffin-Hill caught a touchdown pass from Zekhi Burgis, Treyvon Daniel caught a touchdown pass from Tyler Smith and Jacob Commander ran for a two-point conversion. Smith was 7-for-21 for 95 yards with an interception and Burgis passed for 40 yards, rushed for 41 and caught a 28-yard pass.

Recommended Stories

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.

  • Los Angeles teams in trouble & NBA awards debate

    Chris Haynes invites Vincent Goodwill onto Posted Up to debate the MVP and Most Improved Player awards.

  • Golf-PGA chief apologises for crowd issues at PGA Championship

    When eventual champion Mickelson's approach shot found the green at the 18th, spectators raced to follow him up the fairway, enveloping him in the crowd and leaving the 50-year-old unnerved by the experience. Koepka, who is recovering from a dislocated kneecap, said he had been "dinged" a few times in the knee by the crowd.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

    Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

  • Joe Ingles, TNT crew surprise Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson with Sixth Man of the Year award

    Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

  • GM Myers confident Warriors will re-sign Stephen Curry

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Warriors general manager Bob Myers has little doubt Golden State will sign newly crowned scoring champion Stephen Curry to a contract extension this offseason. ''I don't see any reason not to be optimistic,'' Myers said Monday, three days after his team's season ended in a play-in game against the Grizzlies. In December, Curry said discussions were underway and that he is ''fully committed.'' The two-time NBA MVP signed a $201 million, five-year contract in July 2017 that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • Why can't Phil Mickelson win another major?

    After his stunning win at the PGA Championship, can Phil Mickelson keep the momentum going at next month's U.S. Open?

  • Sergio Agüero breaks record for most Premier League goals scored for one club

    Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.

  • Phil Mickelson backed to break record as oldest Ryder Cup pick by Sir Nick Faldo

    Sir Nick Faldo welcomed Phil Mickelson into the “Six Major Club” - which before Sunday was only populated by him and Lee Trevino - and declared that the left-hander should be given the chance to break another “oldest ever” record at September’s Ryder Cup. Mickelson moved up 36 places in the US standings courtesy of winning the USPGA Championship on Sunday, but currently lying 16th is still likely to need one of Steve Stricker’s six wildcards. Stricker was non committal at the Ocean Course when asked about Mickelson’s candidature - albeit before the 50-year-old won to break Julius Boros’ record as the oldest major winner. But Faldo believes the home captain should and will select the evergreen left-hander. “I'm very happy and impressed to welcome Phil into the ‘Six Major Club’ with Lee - we could do with some company after, what 25 years together, apart from when Tiger (Woods) popped in for a brief spell.” Faldo told Telegraph Sport. “And I'm pretty sure Mr Stricker will be more than considering Phil for the Ryder Cup now. Whistling Straits is another Pete Dye ‘linksy’ test and it’s only right because back in the old days the [US] PGA winner was an automatic place in the US team, wasn't it?” The PGA of America dropped that regulation in 1991 - ironically the year that the match took place at the Ocean Course - with John Daly the first Wanamaker Trophy winner to miss out.

  • The Daily Sweat: A good Game 2 argument for the Bucks ... and one for the Heat too

    There are compelling arguments for both sides of Bucks-Heat heading into Game 2.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Aaron Rodgers finally spoke about his rift with Packers management. And it’s not good.

    Rodgers spoke affectionately about working with or for virtually everyone involved with the Packers franchise — but notably left the front office out of that mix.

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Basketball-Lakers' James to face no action over COVID-19 protocol violation

    U.S. media reported last week that James attended an outdoor photoshoot for his tequila brand with several celebrities before the Lakers' 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors. James, who was photographed without a mask at the event, also played in Sunday's 99-90 loss to the Pheonix Suns in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • The Monday 9: MLB vaccinations are stalling out, Dodgers and Padres are not

    Plus: The latest 'difficult' Tampa Bay Rays trade fits into the team's calculating pattern, and Jacob deGrom delights a low-level minor league team.