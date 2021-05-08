Local Roundup: Fuller, King lead Newburyport girls lacrosse past Triton

May 8—The three-time defending CAL Kinney champion Newburyport girls lacrosse team returned to action in dominant fashion Friday, opening its season with a 16-4 win over local rival Triton.

Emily Fuller, Sam King and Lilly Pons all had three goals to lead the Clippers, with Fuller adding three assists and King and Pons one assist each. Izzy Rosa, Maddie Desimio-Maloney and Anna Affolter had two goals each and Liberty Palermino had one as the Clippers opened up a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there.

Kate Trojan and Chloe Connors led Triton with two goals each in the loss.

Newburyport boys lacrosse survives Leonard's outburst

Newburyport and Triton boys lacrosse played a fantastic season opener, with Newburyport pulling out a thrilling 12-10 win despite a nine-point performance by Triton's Jared Leonard.

Leonard led all scorers with six goals and three assists, helping the Vikings keep Newburyport from pulling away down the stretch. The Clippers took the lead for good late in the first half after making it 5-4, but for the rest of the game the Vikings never trailed by more than two goals.

Newburyport's offense was led by Jake Palma (4 goals), Ryan Cottone (3 goals, 1 assist) and Zach Lever (2 assists) and freshman Owen Kreuz scored his first varsity goal. In addition to Leonard, James Tatro had two goals and three assists, C.J. Howland had two goals and Carson Purcell had two assists.

Home run derby

Triton softball's offense has gotten off to a remarkable start to the season. The Vikings scored 10 runs in Thursday's season-opening 11-10 loss to Newburyport, and on Friday they followed that up with a stunning 27-12 victory over Pentucket. Among the many big hits on the day, Natalie Indingaro, Haleigh Harris and Mallory Johnson all hit home runs for the Vikings.

Harris in particular has been terrific to start the year. The sophomore also had two home runs in Thursday's opener, giving her three in Triton's first two games.

Mickelson goes off

Pentucket girls lacrosse standout Lana Mickelson had a monster performance in her team's season opener, as the junior scored seven goals with two assists in her team's 19-12 win over North Reading. Charlene Basque and Audrey Conover also had four goals each, with Conover adding an assist, and Greta Maurer had a goal and four assists to help facilitate the offensive outburst.

Tierney's big day

Pentucket boys lacrosse survived a second half comeback attempt by North Reading to hang on for the 10-8 win on Friday. Aidan Tierney led the offense with three goals and two assists, Ben and Joe Turpin had two goals each and Henry Walsh added two assists for Pentucket.