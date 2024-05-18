LOCAL ROUNDUP: Four baseball teams make regional finals

May 18—The Westville, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Armstrong-Potomac and Salt Fork baseball teams will be searching for an regional title today.

The Tigers got revenge against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Friday, beating the Panthers 16-1 in four innings in a game that was postponed from Thursday.

"We got beat by Paxton 8-7 early in the season so we had to do things right and that's what we did," Westville coach Joe Brazas said. "We had a good game plan and we knew they were well-coached team and knew they would be ready to play and we upped our intensity and a lot of it was believing in each other."

Cameron Steinbaugh pitched three innings on Thursday and Easton Barney pitched the fourth.

We had Cam pitch and he was 49 pitches in before it was called," Brazas said. "He can't pitch today and Saturday, but we did what we had to do. Eason Barney came in to pitch the fourth inning and he did the job."

On offense, Ben Johnson hit a home run and had four RBIs, while Cade Schaumburg had three RBIs, Barney had two hits and two RBIs, Matt Darling had three hits and a RBI, Zach Russell had two hits and a RBI and Steinbaugh, Wichtowski and Chance Quick each had one RBI.

"It was his first homer of year and he was happy and we were happy for him and he lifted us up," Brazas said. "Regional baseball is about how much have you coached. The guys know what they are supposed to do and if they make the little plays, that adds up to a big one in the end."

The Tigers are 24-5-1 and will try to get revenge against host Unity today at 10 a.m. The Rockets won an in-season matchup 7-6.

"We are playing a very good Unity team and they have seen us on their field the last two days," Brazas said. "Their coach is good and knows all about is and they are ready to play. We know it will be a battle, but we will be ready."

The Storm also had to wait a day because of the rain in the Arcola regional before finishing off a 1-0 win over Villa Grove in a semifinal.

Braxton Clem had six strikeouts on the mound and only gave up one hit for Salt Fork, while Jameson Remole had the lone RBI on a single to drive in Peyton Hageman.

The Storm are 14-15 and will take on host Arcola at 11 a.m.

The Blue Devils played Watseka on Thursday and had no problems in an 11-1 win against Watseka.

Jordan Johnson had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Karson Stevenson and Enrique Rangel each had two RBIs, Chaz Dubois had two hits and a RBI, Cruz Dubois and Caden Keleminic each had one RBI.

Anderson Thomas had nine strikeouts on the mound for BHRA, who are 24-6 and will face St. Joseph-Ogden today at 10 a.m.

The Trojans, who beat Fisher 8-0 on Wednesday, will face St. Anne today at 11 a.m.

At Arcola

Salt Fork 1, Villa Grove 0

Salt Fork'001'000'0'— '1 '2' 1

Villa Grove'000'000'0'—'0'1'1

WP — Braxton Clem. LP — Knierim. RBIs — SF: Jameson Remole.

At Tolono

Westville 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1

PBL'100'0'— '1 '2' 4

Westville'185'2'—'16'12'0

WP — Cameron Steinbaugh. LP — Krumweide. Two or more hits — W: Matt Darling 3, Zach Russell, Easton Barney. 2B — PBL: Steiner. HR — W: Ben Johnson. RBIs — PBL: Steiner W: Johnson 4, Cade Schaumburg 3, Barney 2, Steinbaugh, Russell, Darling, Drew Wichtowski, Chance Quick.

At Bismarck

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Watseka 1

Watseka'001'00'— '1 '2' 2

BHRA'432'02'—'11'9'0

WP — Anderson Thomas. LP —Shoemaker. Two or more hits — BHRA: Chaz Dubois, Jordan Johnson. 2B — W: Morris. HR — BHRA: Johnson. RBIs — W: Morris BHRA: Johnson 2, Enrique Rangel 2, Karson Stevenson 2, Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois, Caden Keleminic.

St. Anne 3, Schlarman 2

ARMSTRONG — The Schlarman Academy baseball team had a 2-0 lead in the sixth and were only six outs away from advancing to a regional final.

But the Hilltoppers could not stop St. Anne from rallying in the sixth and seventh inning.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game and scored the winning run in the seventh for a 3-2 win.

Ricky Soderstrom had an RBI for Schlarman, while Liam Billings, Jerrius Atkinson, Dillon Hemker and Peyton Kummerle each had a hit.

Soderstrom had three strikeouts on the mound for the Hilltoppers, who end the season with a 7-14 record.

St. Anne will face host Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday for the regional championship at 11 a.m.

At Armstrong

St. Anne 3, Schlarman 2

Schlarman'001'001'0'— '2 '4' 4

St. Anne'000'002'1'—'3'7'2

WP — Onnen. LP — Ricky Soderstrom. Two or more hits — ST. A: Walters. RBIs — SA: Soderstrom St. A: Onnen, Harrington-Dewitt, Henneike.

Charleston 18, Danville 8

CHARLESTON — The Danville baseball team had an early lead, but could not keep up with Charleston's scoring as the Vikings lost 18-8 in five innings on Thursday.

Cale Osborn had two RBIs for the Vikings, while Marvin Davis III, Cameron Feuerborn, Kody Meeker and Terrance Forman each had one RBI.

Grady DeVors had two strikeouts in two innings in getting the loss for Danville, who are 4-23 and will enter playoff action on Wednesday against Mahomet-Seymour.

At Charleston

Charleston 18, Danville 8

Danville'201'32'— '8 '6' 4

Charleston'205'83'—'18'18'2

WP — Hudson. LP — Grady DeVors. Two or more hits — C: Archibald 4, Parker 3, Bonstetter, Spour, Bennett, Bell, Matheny. 2B — D: Cameron Feuerborn, Cale Osborn C: Archibald, Bonnstetter. HR — C: Archibald, Spour, Bennett, Bonnstetter. RBIs — D: Osborn 2, Marvin Davis III, Feuerborn, Kody Meeker, Forman C: Archibald 5, Spour 3, Bonnstetter 2, Bennett 2, Hudson 2, Parker, Matheny.

Seeger 2, Benton Central 0

OXFORD, Ind. — Peyton Reynolds had seven strikeouts on the mound and gave up only two hits as the Patriots beat the Bison.

Noah Stephen and Luke Pluimer each had an RBI for Seeger, who were coming off a doubleheader sweep of Attica on Thursday.

The Patriots broke a two-game losing streak in a big way on Thursday, beating the Red Ramblers 12-2 in the first game and 11-0 in the second.

In the first game, Christian Holland had two RBIs for the Patriots, while Stephen had two hits and a RBI, Reynolds and Plumier each had one RBI and Landon Walker and Cameron Laws each had two hits.

Xavier Lang got the win with six strikeouts in four innings, while Stephen had three strikeouts in the first inning and Jacob Potter had three strikeouts in the sixth inning.

In the second game, Holland had five strikeouts and gave up one hit in three innings for the win, while Laws had two hits and three RBIs, Stephen had three hits and two RBIs, Walker had two hits and a RBI, Pluimer and Peyton Grimmett each had one RBI.

The Patriots are 19-3 and will play Clinton Prairie on Monday.

At Oxford, Ind.

Seeger 2, Benton Central 0

Seeger'100'010'0'— '2 '3' 0

B. Central'000'000'0'—'0'2'4

WP — Peyton Reynolds. LP — Torres. RBIs — S: Noah Stephen, Luke Pluimer.

T. H. North 7, Covington 2

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth, but Terre Haute North took the lead in the bottom of the inning and would win 7-2 on Thursday.

Cian Moore had a hit and scored both runs for the Trojans, while Kolten Haymaker also had a hit.

The Trojans drop to 11-14.

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Terre Haute North 7, Covington 2

Covington'000'101'0'— '2 '2' 3

T. H. North'100'222'x'—'7'9'0

WP — Gregg. LP — Creaux Rieman. Two or more hits — THN: Dean 3, Fennell. HR — THN: North. RBIs — THN: Moore 2, Millington, Bean, Black, Gregg.

R. Parke 6, Fountain Central 5

MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took a 4-0 lead in the third inning, but Riverton Parke would fight back and would clinch a 6-5 win on Thursday.

Kyle Slinker had three hits with a home run and two RBIs, while Owen Acton, Ayden Batchelor and Noah Acton each had one RBI and Cole Garbison added two hits.

The Mustangs drop to 8-15.

At Montezuma, Ind.

Riverton Parke 6, Fountain Central 5

F. Central'211'001'0'— '5 '7' 0

R. Parke'002'301'x'—'6'5'2

WP — Belcher. LP — Owen Acton. Two or more hits — FC: Kyle Slinker 3, Cole Garbison RP: Price. 2B — RP: Goff, Price, White, Roberts HR — FC: Slinker. RP: Price. RBIs — FC: Slinker 2, Owen Acton, Ayden Batchelo, Noah Acton RP: Price 4, Belcher, White.

PREP SOFTBALL

Marshall 1, Westville 0

WESTVILLE — The Tigers and Lions fought in a pitchers duel for an IHSA Class 2A regional championship.

In the end, it was Marshall that was able to get a run in the fourth and hung on to finish Westville's season.

Abby Sabalaskey had 11 strikeouts and only gave up five hits for the Tigers, while Madison Jones had two hits.

Haley McGuire got the win for the Lions and had the only run on a solo home run in the fourth.

The Tigers end the season at 26-5.

At Westville

Marshall 1, Westville 0

Marshall'000'100'0'— '1 '5' 0

Westville'000'000'0'—'0'6'0

WP — Haley McGuire. LP — Abby Sabalaskey. Two or more hits — M: McKenzie Davis W: Madison Jones. 2B — M: Davis. HR — M: McGuire. RBIs — M: McGuire.

Herscher 6, BHRA 2

WATSEKA — The Blue Devils were behind 5-0 in the second inning and could not recover in an IHSA Class 2A regional championship.

Eva Ronto had two hits with a double and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, and Ronto also had one strikeouts on the mound.

Addy Whitaker had three hits with three RBIs for Herscher, while Allie Decman had a RBI.

The Blue Devils finish the season with a 20-11 record.

At Watseka

Herscher 6, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2

BHRA'000'020'0'— '2 '5' 2

Herscher'320'001'x'—'6'6'1

WP — Anistin Hackley. LP — Eva Ronto. Two or more hits — BHRA: Ronto H: Addy Whitaker 3, Becca Bond. 2B — BHRA: Ronto H: Whitaker. 3B — H: Whitaker. RBIs — BHRA: Ronto 2 H: Whitaker 3, Allie Decman.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Fountain Central 181, Attica 223

ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team was able to defeat Attica 181-223 on Thursday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.

Wes Jackson won medalist honors for the Mustangs with a score of 38, while Jaylin Payne scored a 40, Kam Krug had a 50, Brayden Prickett had a 53, Lincoln Hoffa scored a 54 and Noah Armstrong had a 57.

Fountain Central will take part at the West Lafayette Invitational on Saturday.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fountain Central 5, Covington 0

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs swept past the Trojans in an IHSAA sectional final at home.

Haley Webb, Elise Webb and Laney Hoagland each won singles titles for Fountain Central, while the teams of Alydia Mellady and Hannah Prickett and Josie Harshbarger and Lily Peterson each won.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Fountain Central 5, Covington 0

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Peyton Brown 6-2, 6-2. Elise Webb (FC) def. Kendall Shumaker 6-2, 6-4. Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Jaylyn Allen 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles — Alydia Mellady-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Lilly Hacquet-Addison Streuer 6-1, 6-2. Josie Harshbarger-Lilly Peterson (FC) Def. Trinity Cope-Maddix Minick 6-0, 6-2.

Seeger 4, L. Central Catholic 1

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Addison Shrader, Chase Lemming and Kaylee Brown each won in singles as the Patriots won an IHSAA sectional.

The doubles team of Allie Johnson and Ellen McDonald also won for Seeger, who will play regional play in Kokomo on Tuesday.

PREP BOYS TRACK

Seeger second in sectional

OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger boys track team was able to take second to Twin Lakes in an IHSAA sectional meet on Thursday.

Nathan Odle won the 1,600 (4:40) and the 3,200 (10:17) for the Patriots, while Landon Dispennett won the 400 (52.47) and Konner Brewer won the 800 (2:04.90). The 1,600 team of Brenner, Finnian McClain, John Puterbaugh and Dispennett won in 3:34 and the 3,200 team of Odle, Ethan Guminski, Puterbaugh and Brenner won in 8:37.

McClain was second in the 110 (16.19) and 300 (41.35) hurdles, while Puterbaugh was second in the 800 (2:06.27), Guminski was second in the 1,600 (4:40.72) and 3,200 (10:25.88), Dispennett was third in the 200 (23.95) and Brady Taylor was third in the shot put (42-2 1/2).

North Vermillion was sixth with Karter Jackson taking third in the 800 (2:08.26) and Bradley Cope was third in the high jump (5-8).

Fountain Central took eighth as Issac Gayler was second in the 400 (53.18, Hayden Kler was third in the 3,200 (10:34.76).

Covington was ninth as Averey Powell took second in the 100 meter dash (11.62), while the 400 relay team of Bieron Saliji, Landon Herzog, Austin Bechtold and Powell was third.

The top three finishers in each event will advance to next week's regional at Lafayette Jefferson.