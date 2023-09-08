Local roundup: Fairmont tennis beats St. Pauls

Sep. 8—FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls tennis team earned a 7-2 win over in-county rival St. Pauls Thursday to open Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

Fairmont (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern) won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches, with St. Pauls' two victories coming via forfeit.

In singles, Fairmont's Helen Boeshore defeated the Bulldogs' Danna Sanchez 6-0, 6-1; Addison Waldo topped Danae Hernandez 6-1, 6-0; Madalynn Godwin beat Belen Bernal 6-0, 6-0; Skyler McNeill won against Angela Morales 6-0, 6-0; and Jaelynn Hayes defeated Nadeah Thompson 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Boeshore/Waldo defeated Sanchez/Bernal 8-1 and Godwin/McNeill topped Hernandez/Morales 8-0.

Fairmont hosts Red Springs in a doubleheader on Monday.

Pirates sweep South View

The Lumberton girls tennis team completed a clean sweep of United-8 foe South View Thursday in Hope Mills, winning 9-0.

In singles play, the Pirates' Alyssa Stone defeated the Tigers' Sarela Buttrum 8-1; Shania Hunt won 8-2 over Savanna Hardee; Josie Lawson beat Jasmine Wagner 8-5; Caroline Hall topped Kaleisha Pressley 8-0; Mackenzie Register defeated Jaliyah DeJesus 9-7; and Carlee Register won against Isabelle McNeil 8-1.

In doubles, Stone/Carlee Register beat Buttrum/Hardee 8-2; Hunt/Lawson also won 8-2, defeating Pressley/DeJesus; and Mackenzie Register/Lameashea Love topped Lily Harris/McNeil 8-3.

The Pirates improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in United-8 play; South View is 1-3, both overall and in the league.

Lady Rams top South View

The Purnell Swett volleyball team earned a 3-1 road conference win at South View Thursday.

Purnell Swett (5-5, 1-2 United-8) won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-22. South View (4-4, 1-2 United-8) won the third set 25-23 before the Rams won the fourth set 25-15 to clinch the match.

Kayloni Eddings had eight kills and 11 blocks for Purnell Swett, Emily Cummings had 22 digs, Adisyn Bland had three aces, five kills, four blocks and six assists and Yasmine Luckas had three kills, five blocks and five digs.

The Rams host Seventy-First on Tuesday.

In other local action, Purnell Swett soccer lost 6-0 at Cape Fear, the Rams' first loss of the season (6-1, 1-1 United-8).