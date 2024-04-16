Local roundup: East soccer downs Lexington

Apr. 16—THOMASVILLE — East Davidson rolled past Lexington 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Brown Middle.

Abby Connolly scored five goals to lead the Golden Eagles (8-4 overall, 4-2 conference). Crystal Reyna, Janelle Esparza Velasquez and Fabiola Barazza each had a goal.

TRINITY, EASTERN RANDOLPH

RAMSEUR — Trinity beat Eastern Randolph 3-1 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Monday at Eastern Randolph. The Bulldogs improved to 5-7-2 overall and 1-4-1 in the conference.

WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE

TRINITY — Wheatmore edged Providence Grove 2-1 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Monday at Wheatmore.

Natalie Bowman scored two goals while Ellie Garrison had two assists to lead the Warriors (7-3 overall, 6-0 conference). Lucy Lockwood made 14 saves in goal.

BASEBALL GLENN, MOUNT TABOR

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn won 10-0 in five innings against Mount Tabor in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Monday at Glenn.

Evan Britt had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Bobcats (9-8 overall, 5-5 conference). Dawson Clinard and Chase Gora, who doubled, each had two hits and an RBI, while Brayden Winters, who tripled, added two hits and Craig McGhee and Christopher Shoemaker each had a hit and an RBI.

Carmine Lancaster struck out nine while allowing just one hit in five innings pitching.

BOYS TENNIS HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SMITH

GREENSBORO — High Point Central defeated Smith 7-2 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys tennis Monday at Smith. The Bison improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, RAGSDALE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford topped rival Ragsdale 6-3 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Southwest.

Jack Perko (6-1, 6-0), Alex Toney (3-6, 6-3, 16-14), Owen Ray (7-5, 5-7, 15-13) and Aryan Shah (6-4, 6-4) won in singles for the Cowboys. Perko/Toney (8-4) and Tim Vo/Grant Prevatt (8-2) won in doubles.

Finch Jones (1-6, 6-3, 10-5) and Deep Patel (6-3, 6-2) won in singles for the Tigers. Ved Patel/William Honeycutt (9-8 (9-7)) won in doubles.

Southwest improved to 6-8 overall and 5-8 in the conference. Ragsdale moved to 5-9 and 4-9.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness swept Cornerstone Charter 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys tennis Monday at Civitan Park.

Luke Ansari (6-0, 6-0), Luke Holton (6-0, 6-0), Tyler Sturgill (6-0, 6-0), Chase Wiedwald (6-0, 6-0), Hayden Connor (6-0, 6-0) and Everett Smith (6-1, 6-1) won in singles. Sturgill/Wiedwald (8-1), Connor/Dylan Whalen (8-6) and Diego Mendoza/Jack Williams (8-2) won in doubles.

The Villains improved to 10-1.

EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson defeated Thomasville 8-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at Brown Middle.

Zach Tooley (6-4, 7-5), Allen Simmons (6-4, 6-1), Cam Eddinger (6-2, 6-0), Nicholas Barrow (7-5, 2-6, 10-6) and Casey Hilton (6-3, 6-2) won in singles for the Golden Eagles. Gaige Blackburn/Tooley (8-1), Simmons/Eddinger (8-2) and Barrow/Hilton (6-1) won in doubles.

Casey Sanchez (6-4, 1-6, 10-7) won for the Bulldogs.

East improved to 6-7 overall and 6-5 in the conference, while Thomasville dipped to 1-10 and 1-9.

TRINITY, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN — Trinity swept Randleman 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A boys tennis Monday at Randleman. The Bulldogs improved to 5-4 both overall and in the conference.

GIRLS LACROSSE BISHOP McGUINNESS, HIGH POINT CENTRAL

HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness rolled past High Point Central 16-2 in Mid-Piedmont/Mid-State/Northwest Piedmont Conference girls lacrosse Monday at AJ Simeon Stadium.

Ella Suire had three goals and two assists to lead the Villains. Kiersten Varner added two goals and an assist. Stella Ropko and Morgan Aho each scored two goals, while Clare Bandle and Kate Dennen each had a goal and an assist.

Finley Miller, Kate Wolschon, Marian Waterman, Sarah Pulliam and Emery Grunwald each scored a goal. Grace Khol and Maddie Edwards each made a save in goal.

Bishop improved to 13-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference, while the Bison dipped to 5-7 and 2-5.

SOFTBALL WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, BETHANY COMMUNITY

SUMMERFIELD — Wesleyan Christian tied Bethany Community 12-12 in softball Monday in Summerfield.

Mackenzie Smith had three hits and three RBIs for the Trojans (6-4-1). Alexis Emery had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs. Maris Morgan, who doubled, and Allison Cheek also had three hits each. Logan Jordan added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Sara Kate Carr, Morgan and Emery split time pitching.

BOYS GOLF AT GREENSBORO NATIONAL

GREENSBORO — Wesleyan Christian finished in fourth while Westchester Country Day was sixth in Monday's PTAC boys golf match at Greensboro National.

Greensboro Day, led by medalist Campbell Hall with a 33, won with a 143, followed by Forsyth Country Day with a 151. Wesleyan totaled a 159, while Westchester had a 174.

Cole Rouse shot a 38 to lead Wesleyan. Cooper Cavanaugh added a 39, while Ren Niebauer had a 40 and Josh Hwang had a 42. Jackson Hedrick had a 40 to lead Westchester, followed by Chase Hesling with a 42, Mac Timberlake with a 43 and Thomas Brinson with a 49.

AT LEXINGTON GC

LEXINGTON — Oak Grove took first place while Ledford was fourth in Monday's Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf match at at Lexington Golf Club.

The Grizzlies posted a team score of 152, followed by North Davidson with a 167, Central Davidson with a 180 and Ledford with a 186.

Jake Bethune shot a 42 for Ledford, while Colton Slack had a 45, Connor Vernon had a 49 and Isaac Shaver had a 50.

CHARLOTTE — High Point University's Sydney Martin has been selected for this week's Big South Conference women's lacrosse players of the week.

Martin is the Defensive Player of the Week, along with Mercer's Caroline Glus as the Offensive Player of the Week and Longwood's Holly Hill as the Freshman of the Week.

Martin posted five caused turnovers and five ground balls while anchoring a High Point defense that limited its two opponents to only 14 combined goals in two commanding wins. On Wednesday, she caused one turnover while holding Presbyterian to a season-low four goals. She then had a career day versus Radford on Saturday, scooping a career-high five ground balls and causing a career-high four turnovers as the Panthers raced to a fourth-straight win, 20-10.