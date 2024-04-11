LOCAL ROUNDUP: Danville baseball wins first games of season

Apr. 11—PEORIA — After struggling for most of the season, the Danville baseball team got on the board in a big way.

The Vikings swept Peoria High 12-0 in the first game and 20-0 in the second of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

In the first game, Cale Osborn had two RBIs for Danville, while Brody Boyd had three hits and a RBI, Cameron Feuerborn had two hits and a RBI, Darius Jay had a solo home run and Terrance Forman had an RBI. Kody Meeker had eight strikeouts and allowed only one hit.

In the second game, Osborn had three RBIs, Jay had two RBIs, Jake Garrison and Feuerborn each had two hits and a RBI and Meeker, Grady DeVors and Austin Brown each had one RBI.

Boyd had nine strikeouts for the Vikings, who were coming off a 12-10 loss to Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.

Miles Crosby had four hits and three RBIs for Schlarman, who jumped out to a 8-1 lead after the first inning, while Owen Jones had three hits and two RBIs, Jerrius Atkinson had two hits and a RBI, Wrigley O'Brien had an RBI and Princeton Rush added two hits.

Feuerborn and Garrison each had two RBIs for Danville, while Boyd and Marvin Davis III each had one RBI and DeVors had two hits.

The Hilltoppers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Friday, while the Vikings will play Urbana on Monday.

From Tuesday

At Danville

Schlarman Academy 12, Danville 10

Schlarman'800'101'002'— '12 '15' 3

Danville'130'301'200'—'10'6'8

WP — Princeton Rush. LP — Grady DeVors. Two or more hits — S: Miles Crosby 4, Owen Jones 3, Jerrius Atkinson, Rush D: DeVors. 2B — S: Jones, Crosby, Rush D: Jake Garrison. RBIs — S: Crosby 3, Jones 2, Atkinson, Wrigley O'Brien D: Cameron Feuerborn 2, Garrison 2, Marvin Davis III, Brody Boyd.

From Wednesday

At Peoria

Game 1

Danville 12, Peoria 0

Danville'040'35'— '12 '9' 0

Peoria'000'00'—'0'1'12

WP — Kody Meeker. LP — Gonzalez. Two or more hits — D: Brody Boyd 3, Cameron Feuerborn. 2B — D: Feuerborn 2, Grady DeVors, Cale Osborn. HR — H: Darius Jay. RBIs — D: Osborn 2, Feuerborn, Boyd, Jay, Terrance Forman.

Game 2

Danville 20, Peoria 0

Danville'564'5'— '20 '8' 0

Peoria'000'0'—'0'3'3

WP — Brody Boyd. LP — Tyson. Two or more hits — D: Cameron Feuerborn, Jake Garrison. 2B — D: Feuerborn P: Seling. RBIs — D: Cale Osborn 3, Darius Jay 2, Feuerborn, Garrison, Kody Meeker, Grady DeVors, Austin Brown.

Westville 7, St. Thomas More 6

CHAMPAIGN — The Tigers got the winning run in the top of the eighth on an error to get past the Sabers.

Matt Darling had three RBIs for Westville, while Cameron Steinbaugh, Easton Barney and Cade Schaumburg each had one RBI. Barney had five strikeouts in five innings to get the win.

The Tigers will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.

At Champaign

Westville 7, St. Thomas More 6

Westville'210'010'21'— '7 '7' 1

STM'103'002'00'—'6'11'0

WP — Easton Barney. LP — Kemper. Two or more hits — STM: Kirby 3, Bates, Henderson. 2B — STM: Kirby. RBIs — W: Matt Darling 3, Cameron Steinbaugh, Barney, Cade Schaumburg. STM: Henderson 2, Kirby, Huber, Bates, Oliver.

Hoopeston Area 8, Prairie Central 7

FAIRBURY — The Hoopeston Area baseball team were able to get a big lead, but held on to a 8-7 win over Prairie Central on Tuesday.

Cole Miller had two hits with two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, who scored all of its runs in the fifth inning for an 8-2 lead, while Mason Rush had two RBIs, Ryker Small had two hits and Keygan Field and Dylan Judy each had one RBI.

Zach Huchel had five strikeouts in six innings to get the win for Hoopeston Area, who will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.

Geo-RF 8, Heritage 4

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm baseball team made the most of its make-up opportunity on Tuesday.

The Buffaloes won their first game of the season in a 8-4 win over Heritage in a make-up game.

Landon Heck had two hits with two RBIs for Geo-RF, while Jase Latoz had two doubles and winning pitcher Ryley Heck had two hits with an RBI.

The Buffaloes will take on Tuscola on Thursday.

Seeger sweeps N. Vermillion

CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team got off to a great start on Tuesday, scoring 14 runs in the first of a 19-0 win over North Vermillion.

Peyton Reynolds had a home run and four RBIs for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen had two hits and three RBIs, Dylan Walters had three RBIs, Christian Holland, Luke Pluimer and Landon Walker each had two RBIs, Peyton Grimmett had two hits and a RBI and Xavier Lang had two hits.

Shawn Martin and Quintin Holt each had a hit for North Vermillion.

The two teams played again on Wednesday at West Lebanon and the Patriots won 11-1. Walker had two hits and three RBIs, Holland and Pluimer each had two RBIs and Macyn Hughes had a RBI.

Gavin Bean had an RBI for the Falcons.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Seeger 11, North Vermillion 1

N. Vermillion'100'000'— '1 '3' 4

Seeger'012'503'—'11'8'1

WP — Xavier Lang. LP — Aiden Rangel. Two or more hits — S: Landon Walker. 2B — S: Luke Pluimer, Landon Walker. RBIs — NV: Gavin Bean S: Walker 3, Pluimer 2, Christian Holland 2, Maycn Hughes.

FROM TUESDAY

At Cayuga, Ind.

Seeger 19, North Vermillion 0

Seeger'(14)05'00'— '19 '16' 1

N. Vermillion'000'00'—'0'2'2

WP — Noah Stephen. LP — Jerome White. Two or more hits — S: Christian Holland, Stephen, Luke Pluimer, Landon Walker, Xavier Lang, Peyton Grimmett. 2B — S: Dylan Walkers, Stephen, Pluimer. HR — S: Peyton Reynolds. RBIs — S: Reynolds 4, Stephen 3, Walters 3, Pluimer, Walker 2, Holland 2, Grimmett.

Fountain Central 5, S. Vermillion 3

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took the early lead and hung on to a 5-3 win over South Vermillion on Tuesday.

Nolan Acton had two RBIs for the Mustangs, while Ayden Batchelor had two doubles and seven strikeouts on the mound and Kyle Slinker, Asher Davis and Spencer Krout each had one RBI.

PREP SOFTBALL

Danville 21, Peoria 0

PEORIA — The Lady Vikings had 17 hits as they beat the Lions in four innings.

Kendall Rannebarger had her second no-hitter in a week for Danville with 10 strikeouts. She also had three hits with two home run and three RBIs, Ka'Leah Bellik had a home run and two RBIs, Alicia Angus and Olivia Scaggs each had three RBIs, Maya Gagnon and Karmyn Anglemyer each had two hits and a RBI, Amaya Romero had two hits and Gracie Briggs, Kamryn Anglemyer, Laila Townes, TaeAna Boyd and Janylah Morris each had one RBI.

The Vikings were coming off a 12-2 win over Oakwood on Tuesday.

Bellik had two hits with four RBIs for the Vikings, while Alicia Angus had two RBIs, winning pitcher Kendall Rannebarger had four hits and a RBI, Maya Gagnon and Peyton Beith each had two hits and one RBI and Gracie Briggs had an RBI.

Rannebarger, coming off a no-hitter in her last start, gave up two runs in the first, but none after that and had seven strikeouts.

Gracie Hanner had an RBI for Oakwood, while Karleigh Nelson had two hits.

At Peoria

Danville 21, Peoria 0

Danville'(11)64'0'— '21 '17' 0

Peoria'000'0'—'0'0'0

WP — Kendall Rannebarger. LP — Lisowsky. Two or more hits — D:Rannebarger 3, Maya Gagnon, Amaya Romero, Karmyn Anglemyer. 2B — D: Gagnon, Jaidyn Hardesty, Rannebarger, Karmyn Anglemyer 3B — D: Alicia Angus. HR — D: Rannebarger 2, Ka'Leah Bellik. RBIs — D: Rannebarger 3, Angus 3, Olivia Scaggs 3, Bellik 2, Gagnon, Karmyn Anglemyer, Gracie Briggs, Kamryn Anglemyer, Laila Townes, TaeAna Boyd, Janaylah Morris.

FROM TUESDAY

At Tilton

Danville 12, Oakwood 2

Oakwood'200'000'— '2 '7' 1

Danville'323'121'—'12'12'1

WP — Kendall Rannebarger. LP — Gracie Enos. Two or more hits — O: Karleigh Nelson D: Rannebarger 4, Maya Gagnon, Ka'Leah Bellik, Peyton Beith. 2B — O: Samantha Dunavan D: Rannebarger 2, Gagnon. 3B — O: Nelson. D: Alicia Angus. RBIs — O: Gracie Hanner D: Bellik 4, Angus 2, Rannebarger, Gagnon, Gracie Briggs, Beith.

Fisher 1, Salt Fork 0

FISHER — The Salt Fork softball team saw itself in a tight game with Fisher on Tuesday.

The Storm's Karli McGee and the Bunnies' Leah Graves battled through seven innings with both pitchers giving up three hits each, but Fisher was able to get a run across in the sixth inning to get the win.

McGee had eight strikeouts, while Alexa Jamison had a double for Salt Fork.

Kimberly Schoonover had the lone RBI for Fisher.

The Storm will host Watseka on Friday.

At Fisher

Fisher 1, Salt Fork 0

Salt Fork'000'000'0'— '0 '3' 1

Fisher'000'001'x'—'1'3'0

WP — Leah Graves. LP —Karli McGee. 2B — SF: Alexa Jamison. RBIs — F: Kimberly Schoonover.

Westville 16, PBL 1

WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team had 11 hits as they beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-1 on Tuesday.

Winning pitcher Lilly Kiesel had eight strikeouts on the mound and had a triple, two doubles and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Abby Sabalaskey had three hits and four RBIs, Lani Gondzur had three hits and two RBIs and Daylin Zaayer had two RBIs.

The Tigers are 13-1 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.

At Westville

Westville 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1

PBL'010'0'— '1 '2' 3

Westville'393'1'—'16'11'1

WP — Lilly Kiesel. LP — Busboom. Two or more hits — W: Lani Gondzur 3, Kiesel 3, Abby Sabalaskey 3. 2B — PBL: Lavender W: Kiesel 2, Gondzur, Sabalaskey, Layla Atwood. 3B — W: Kiesel. RBIs — PBL: Lavender W: Sabalaskey 4, Kiesel 2, Gondzur 2, Daylin Zaayer 2.

Hoopeston Area 24, Heritage 0

HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area softball team made quick work of Heritage on Tuesday with a 24-0 win in four innings.

Winning pitcher Jersey Cundiff had four doubles with three RBIs, while Maddie Barnes had three hits and four RBIs, Jacklyn Resendez had three RBIs, Macy Warner and Kennedy Wallace each had two hits and two RBIs, Addison Kelnhofer had two RBIs, and Kayla Recker, Kinzley Bailey, Melina Vogel, Aubreyana Inman and Madison Strawser each had one RBI.

The Cornjerkers are 9-6 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 24, Heritage 0

Heritage'000'0'— '0 '3' 1

Hoopeston'(13)(10)1'x'—'24'16'0

WP — Jersey Cundiff. LP — Courtney Sanford. Two or more hits — HA: Cundiff 4, Maddie Barnes 3, Macy Warner, Kennedy Wallace. 2B — HA: Cundiff 4, Wallace 2, Barnes 2, Addison Kelnhofer, Aubreyana Inman, Jacklyn Resendez. 3B — HA: Warner, Barnes. RBIs — HA: Barnes 4, Cundiff 3, Resendez 3, Warner 2, Wallace 2, Kelnhofer 2, Madison Strawser, Melina Vogel, Inman, Kayla Recker, Kinzley Bailey.

Paris 19, Geo-RF 0

PARIS — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team only had one hit as they lost 19-0 to Paris in four innings on Tuesday.

Kylie-Jo Miller had the lone hit for the Buffaloes, who had seven errors in the field.

Jacie Young and Paisley Reed each had two hits and two RBIs for Paris, while Mattalyn Carter had two RBIs.

The Buffaloes are 1-6 and will face Schlarman Academy on Friday.

Seeger 10, N. Vermillion 9

WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots rebounded from a loss on Tuesday to beat North Vermillion.

Keisha Inman had three hits and three RBIs for Seeger, while Marianne Whorrall had three hits and four RBIs, Autumn Plunkett had a RBI and Viv Middleton had two hits.

Ava Jumps had four hits and three RBIs for North Vermillion, while Willow Campbell had three hits and a RBI, Olivia Baker, Addie Burns, Pailynn Nichols, Tessa Downs and Kiara Waddell each had two hits and and a RBI, and Olivia Nale had two hits.

In the meeting between the two teams on Tuesday, the Falcons won 28-2.

The Falcons scored 14 runs in the first inning and 12 in the second to go on to a 28-2 win over the Patriots.

Burns had three hits with a home run and six RBIs for North Vermillion, while Downs had three hits and five RBIs, Jumps had three hits and four RBIs, Cami Phelps had four RBIs, Campbell and Waddell each had two RBIs, Baker and Nale each had one RBI and Nichols had two hits.

Inman had two RBIs for Seeger, who had three hits.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Seeger 10, North Vermillion 9

N. Vermillion'121'230'0'— '9 '20' 2

Seeger'142'111'x'—'10'11'1

WP — Keisha Inman. LP — Olivia Nale. Two or more hits — NV: Ava Jumps 4, Willow Campbell 3, Olivia Baker, Nale, Addie Burns, Pailynn Nichols, Tessa Downs, Kiara Waddell S: Marianne Whorrall 3, Inman 3, Viv Middleton. 2B — NV: Burns 2, Nichols S: Whorral 2, Inman, Aubrey Spear. 3B — NV: Jumps 2. RBIs — NV: Jumps 3, Baker, Campbell, Nichols, Downs, Waddell S: Whorrall 4, Inman 3, Autumn Plunkett, Kaylynn Wheeler.

At Cayuga, Ind.

North Vermillion 28, Seeger 2

Seeger'020'00'— '2 '3' 1

N. Vermillion'(14)(12)0'2x'—'28'15'2

WP — Willow Campbell. LP — Autumn Plunkett. Two or more hits — NV: Addie Burns 3, Ava Jumps 3, Tessa Downs 3, Pailynn Nichols. 2B — NV: Jumps, Nichols. HR — NV: Burns. RBIs — S: Keisha Inman NV: Burns 6, Downs 5, Cami Phelps 4, Jumps 4, Campbell 2, Kiara Waddell, Olivia Baker, Olivia Nale.

S. Vermillion 18, Fountain Central 8

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team could not keep up with South Vermilion on Tuesday in a 18-8 six-inning loss.

Jackie Weber and Sami Krout each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs, while Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had two RBIs, Kyra Kyger had one RBI and Kacey Kirkpatrick had two hits.

The Mustangs are 2-4 and 0-2 in the Wabash River Conference.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Fountain Central wins triangular

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team beat out Covington and South Newton on Tuesday in a triangular meet at Rivercrest Golf Course.

Wes Jackson won medalist honors with a score of 38 for the Mustangs, while Jaylin Payne had a 39, Kameran Krug and Ayden Donaldson each had a 45, Brayden Prickett had a 49 and William Armstrong carded a 56.

Fountain Central lost 187-170 to North Montgomery on Wednesday at Rocky Ridge Golf Course. Jackson had a 40, Payne shot a 43 and Krug and Donaldson each had a 52.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fountain Central 5, Parke Heritage 0

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team started the season with a 5-0 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday.

Haley Webb, Elise Webb and Laney Hoagland each won in singles for the Mustangs, while the teams of Alydia Mellady and Hannah Prickett and Josie Harshbarger and Lilly Peterson won in doubles.

At Rockville, Ind.

Fountain Central 5, Parke Heritage 0

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Marlee Jeffers 6-0, 6-0. Elise Webb (FC) def. Arielle Hartman 6-0, 6-0. Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Brooke Lough 6-1, 6-1

Doubles — Alydia Mellady-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Emma Patton-Addison Jenkins 6-1, 6-1. Josie Harshbarger-Lilly Peterson (FC) def. Lily Roosevelt-Karly Fellows 6-1, 6-0.

PREP TRACK

Seeger sweeps N. Vermillion

CAYUGA, Ind. — Both Seeger track teams rolled into North Vermillion and rolled out with team wins on Tuesday.

The Patriot girls team won 81-38 as Caleigh Purcell won the 1,600 run (5:46.39), the 300 hurdles (52.64) and the long jump (14 feet) while Hadessah Austin won the 400 (1 minute, 6.68 seconds) and the 800 (2:31.07).

Aeria Hansen won the 100 meter dash (13.55) for Seeger, while Adara Austin won the 3,200 run (12:31.24) and Kaitlynn Shirley won the high jump (4-5). The 400 relay team of Shirley, Emily Smith, Avery Fowler and Charlee Dillon won in 56.34, while the 1,600 relay team of Austin, Hansen, Emily Greene and Purcell won in 4:45.97 and the 3,200 team of Jisela Buranosky, Hayden Frodge, Marissa Rickey and Purcell won in 4:45.97.

Reagan Bean won the 200 dash (29.92) for North Vermillion, while Isabelle Edney won the shot put (30-0) and Lauren Ellis won the discus (108-04).

The Seeger boys team won 71-50 as Landon Dispennett won the 200 (24.47) and 400 (54.52) dashes and Finnian Mclain won the 110 (16.54) and 300 (43.76) hurdles. Konner Brewer won the 800 (2:04.22), Nathan Odle won the 1,600 (4:37.62), Jimmy Stamm won the 3,200 (12:25.49) and Brady Taylor won the shot put (38-2 1/2). The 1,600 relay team of Brenner, Dispennett, Ethan Guminski and Anthony Bowen won in 3:43.30 and the 3,200 team of Brady Wilson, Stamm, Malachi Lathrop and John Puterbaugh won in 10:04.61.

Cody Tryon won the 100 dash for North Vermillion (12.14), while Bradley Cope won the high jump (5-4 3/4), Elijah Peaslee won the long jump (18-4) and Andre Buchhaas won the discus (125-4). The 400 team of Tryon, Peaslee, Teegan Dowers and Bradyn Uplinger won in 48.02.

Covington hosts meet

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans hosted South Vermillion, Fountain Central and Riverton Parke on Tuesday.

In the girls meet, Fountain Central was second and Covington was fourth. Brailey Hoagland won the 100 (12.55) and 400 (1:01.19) dashes and the long jump (13-8 1/2) for the Mustangs, while Scarlett Parker won the 100 hurdles (18.00). Allie Hunt was third in the shot put for the Trojans (28-7 1/2).

In the boys meet, the Mustangs were third as Issac Gayler won the 400 (54.15, and Hayden Kler won the 3,200 (11:04.59). Landon Herzog won the high jump for the Trojans (5-8) and was second in the long jump (16-10). Averey Powell was second in the 100 (11.87) and 200 (24.78) dashes and the 400 team of Bieron Saliji, Herzog, Austin Bechtold and Powell won in 47.21.