LOCAL ROUNDUP: DACC softball players pick up honors

May 7—DANVILLE — Seven players from the Danville Area Community College Softball team was named to the Mid-West Athletic Conference and Region 24 postseason teams recently.

Sophomore Rylee Richey and freshman Gloria Richardson were both named to the All-Region 24 team and All-MWAC first team. Richey had a 20-3 record with 186 strikeouts and a ERA of 2.47. She also had .392 battling average with 51 hits and 52 RBIs.

Richardson is hitting .393 with 55 hits and 35 RBIs.

Freshman Alyssa Acton was also named to the All-MWAC first team. Acton has a .426 batting average with a .696 slugging percentage.

Sophomore Ali Grenzebach and freshman Molly Besser were named tot he All-Conference Second team. Grenzebach had 33 RBIs and 40 hits, while Besser has a .348 batting average with 24 hits and 10 RBIs.

Sophomores Kennedy Hudson and Amaria Wall were named to the All-Conference honorable mention team, Hudson had a .306 batting average with 25 RBIs and 16 stolen bases while Wall has a .323 average with 28 RBIs and 43 hits.

PREP BASEBALL

Central 13, Danville 2

DANVILLE — The Vikings had six hits, but could not avoid losing in six innings to the Maroons.

Cameron Feuerborn had three hits for Danville, while Kody Meeker and Alex McQuown each had a RBI.

The Vikings are 4-19 and will face Bloomington on Wednesday.

At Danville

Champaign Central 13, Danville 2

Central'003'514'— '13 '11' 1

Danville'010'001'—'2'6'5

WP — Bartlett. LP — Kody Meeker. Two or more hits — C: Hobbs 3, McClure D: Cameron Feuerborn. 2B — C: Park, Brandow, McArthur D: Feuerborn 2. RBIs — C: McArthur 3, Pipkins 2, Brandow 2, Hobbs 2, Timmons, Park, Elliott. D: Meeker, Alex McQuown.

BHRA 11, Schlarman 5

TILTON — The Blue Devils jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the second inning and went on to beat the Hilltoppers.

Caden Keleminic had three hits and four RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Micah Stanford had two hits and three RBIs, Chaz Dubois had two hits and two RBIs and Dane Dillion had two hits.

Miles Crosby had two hits and three RBIs for Schlarman Academy, while Liam Billings two hits and a RBI and Princeton Rush had an RBI.

The Blue Devils were coming off a 5-3 win over Hoopeston Area, Jordan Johnson had three hits and a RBI, while Cruz Dubois had two hits and a RBI, Caden Keleminic had two RBIs and Micah Stanford had one RBI.

The Hilltoppers were coming off a 8-1 loss to Milford on Saturday. Crosby had two hits and a RBI and Jerrius Atkinson had two hits.

The Blue Devils are 22-6 and will face Seeger today. The Hilltoppers will play Casey-Westfield on Friday.

At Tilton

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Schlarman Academy 5

BHRA'330'401'0'— '11 '11' 1

Schlarman'000'202'1'—'5'6'4

WP — Anderson Thomas. LP — Kyler Zarn. Two or more hits — BHRA: Caden Keleminic 3, Micah Stanford, Chaz Dubois, Dane Dillion SA: Miles Crosby, Ricky Soderstrom, Liam Billings. 2B — BHRA: Stanford, Keleminic SA: Crosby. HR — SA: Crosby. RBIs — BHRA: Keleminic 4, Stanford 3, Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois SA: Crosby 3, Princeton Rush, Billings.

A-P 3, Hoopeston Area 1

HOOPESTON — The Trojans made the most of their five hits as they beat the Hilltoppers.

Kollin Asbury got the win for Armstrong-Potomac in relief with eight strikeouts in five innings and also added an RBI at the plate. Bowen Hesterberg had one RBI and Traxton Roberts had two hits.

Wyatt Eisenmann had an RBI for Hoopeston Area, who were coming off a 5-3 loss to BHRA on Saturday. Nick Cardenas and Cole Miller each had one RBI and Eisenmann and Ryker Small each had two RBIs.

At Hoopeston

Armstrong-Potomac 3, Hoopeston Area 1

A-P'001'110'0'— '3 '5' 0

Hoopeston'000'100'0'—'1'3'0

WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Ryker Small. Two or more hits — AP: Traxton Roberts. 2B — AP: Asbury, Roberts HA: Small. RBIs — AP: Asbury, Bowen Hesterberg HA: Wyatt Eisenmann.

Oakwood 5, Geo-RF 1

GEORGTOWN — Chase Harrison had 11 strikeouts in six innings to get the win as the Comets beat the Buffaloes.

Chase Dudley had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Alex Wallace, Brody Marcinko and Brody Taflinger each had one RBI and Chase Harrison had two hits.

Jase Latoz had an RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Deven Vice had two hits.

The Buffaloes were coming off getting swept by North Vermillion on Saturday. Geo-RF lost 18-8 in the first game as Latoz had three hits and two RBIs while Ryley Heck and Landon Heck each had three hits and a RBI. Latoz and Vice each had two hits in the second game as the Buffaloes lost 18-7.

At Georgetown

Oakwood 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1

Oakwood'002'201'0'— '5 '8' 0

Geo-RF'000'001'0'—'1'4'2

WP — Chase Harrison. LP — Ryley Heck. Two or more hits — O: Harrison GRF: Deven Vice. 2B — GRF: Vice, Jase Latoz 3B — O: Brody Marcinko. RBIs — O: Chase Dudley 2, Marcinko, Alex Wallace, Brody Taflinger GRF: Latoz.

Salt Fork 9, Iroquois West 6

CATLIN — The Storm took an early 5-0 lead and was able to hang on to a win over the Raiders.

Pedro Rangel had three hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Hayden Chew had three hits and one RBI, Jameson Remole had two hits and a RBI and Brayden Norton, Braxton Clem and Evan Hageman each had one RBI.

The Storm was coming off a split of action on Saturday. Salt Fork beat Clifton Central 8-4 as Deegan Albert had two hits and two RBIs, Evan Hageman had three hits and a RBI and Rangel had two hits. Remole had two doubles and Chew had an RBI but the Storm lost 13-1 to Unity in five innings.

At Catlin

Salt Fork 9, Iroquois West 6

I. West'000'310'2'— '6 '8' 2

Salt Fork'320'022'x'—'9'10'2

WP — Pedro Rangel. LP —Alvarez. Two or more hits — IW: Pheifer, McCann SF: Rangel 3, Hayden Chew 3, Jameson Remole. 2B — SF: Rangel, Remole. RBIs — IW: Alvarez 2, McCann 2, Carmichael, Tilstra SF: Rangel 2, Remole, Brayden Norton, Chew, Braxton Clem, Evan Hageman.

Seeger 11, South Newton 1

WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Macyn Hughes and Dylan Walters combined for nine strikeouts in a one-hitter as the Patriots won in five innings.

Peyton Reynolds and Noah Stephen each had two hits and a RBI for Seeger, while Hughes, Cameron Laws and Jarrett Smith each had one RBI and Christian Holland had two hits.

Seeger was coming off a sweep of Parke Heritage on Saturday. The Patriots won the first game 10-0 as Stephen had three hits and four RBIs, Reynolds had two RBIs, Landon Walker each had two hits and one RBI, Walters and Laws each had one RBI and Hunter Albertson had two hits.

In the second game, Reynolds, Stephen, Laws, Peyton Grimmett, Ryder Hannon and Jacob Potter each had one RBI as Seeger won 7-4.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Seeger 11, South Newton 1

S. Newton'000'01'— '1 '1' 1

Seeger'330'14'—'11'9'1

WP — Macyn Hughes. LP — Stillabower. Two or more hits — S: Christian Holland, Peyton Reynolds, Noah Stephen. 2B — S: Stephen. RBIs — S: Reynolds, Hughes, Stephen, Jarrett Smith, Cameron Laws.

Covington 9, T.H. South 8

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the win over Terre Haute South.

Kyven Hill drove in the winning run on a fielders choice for Covington, while Cian Moore had three hits and four RBIs, Creux Rieman, Kolton Haymaker and Nash Martin each had a RBI and Kaden Smith had three hits.

Covington was coming off a split with Riverton Parke on Saturday. The Trojans lost the first game 9-2, but rebounded to win the second game on an RBI double by Martin in the ninth.

Martin had three hits and three RBIs, while Levin Marcinko and Rieman each had two hits and a RBI, Moore had two RBIs and Haymaker and Smith each had two hits.

At Covington, Ind.

Covington 9, Terre Haute South 8

T. H. South'110'041'1'— '8 '8' 4

Covington'300'220'2'—'9'11'3

WP — Levin Marcinko. LP — Weindenbender. Two or more hits — THS: Weidenbender, Wright, Hoke C: Cian Moore 3, Kaden Smith 3. 2B — THS: Hoke 2, McCord C: Moore 2. HR — C: Moore. RBIs — THS: McCord 2, Hoke 2, Wright, Wilson. C: Moore 4, Kolton Haymaker, Kyven Hill, Creaux Rieman, Nash Martin.

N. Putnam 8, Fountain Central 3

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs saw themselves down 6-0 in the third inning and could not recover against North Putnam.

Owen Acton and Noah Acton each had a RBI for Fountain Central, who will play Riverton Parke next week.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

North Putnam 8, Fountain Central 3

N. Putnam'231'110'0'— '8 '12' 1

F. Central'002'010'0'—'3'5'1

WP — McKenzie. LP — Ayden Batchelor. Two or more hits — NP: Windmiller 3, Chew, Helderman, Woodall. 2B — NP: Chew FC: Noah Acton. RBIs — NP: Windmiller 3, Barber 2, Chew, McKenze, Woodall FC: Owen Acton, Noah Acton.

PREP SOFTBALL

BHRA 15, Schlarman 4

TILTON — The Blue Devils had 14 hits as they beat the Hilltoppers.

Ella Myers had three hits and three RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin while Emma Shelato had two hits and three RBIs, Ella Acton, Raeghan Dickison and Gentry Elson each had two hits and two RBIs, Ava Accton had two hits and a RBI and Eva Ronto had an RBI.

Irene Rangel had three hits and two RBIs for Schlarman Academy, while Jelanna Tall had an RBI.

At Tilton

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15, Schlarman Academy 4

BHRA'210'143'4'— '15 '14' 3

Schlarman'000'130'0'—'4'5'1

WP — Eva Ronto. LP — Irene Rangel. Two or more hits — BHRA: Ella Myers 3, Emma Shelato, Ella Acton, Raeghan Dickison, Ava Acton, Gentry Elson SA: Irene Rangel 3. 2B — BHRA: Myers 2, Elson 2, Dickison, Ava Acton SA: Jelanna Tall, Deana Linares. 3B — BHRA: Ella Acton. HR — BHRA: Shelato. RBIs — BHRA: Shelato 3, Myers 3, Ella Acton 2, dickison 2, Elsone 2, Ava Acton, Ronto. SA: Rangel 2, Tall.

Oakwood 5, Geo-RF 1

GEORGETOWN — Caydence Vermillion had 12 strikeouts on the mound as the Comets beat the Buffaloes.

Gracie Enos had two hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, while Sophia Hart had an RBI.

Jordan Silvey had a RBI double for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Chloe Stephenson had seven strikeouts.

At Georgetown

Oakwood 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1

Oakwood'201'100'1'— '5 '7' 0

Geo-RF'000'001'0'—'1'5'4

WP — Caydence Vermillion. LP — Chloe Stephenson. Two or more hits — O: Gracie Enos 2B — O: Enos, Sophia Hart, Kayleigh Nelson GRF: Jordan Silvey. RBIs — O: Enos 2, Hart GRF: Silvey.

Hoopeston Area 9, A-P 2

HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkes had five runs in the second inning to break away from the Trojans.

Aubreyanna Inman had two hits and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Kennedy Wallace and Jersey Cundiff each had two RBIs and Addyson Kelnhofer added one RBI.

Tinley Parkerson had the lone RBI for Armstrong-Potomac.

Hoopeston Area was coming off an 11-1 win over Urbana on Saturday. Macy Warner had two home runs with four RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Wallace had three RBIs, Kelnhofer had three hits and two RBIs, and Maddy Barnes had two hits and an RBI.

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 9, Armstrong-Potomac 2

A-P'200'000'0'— '2 '3' 5

Hoopeston'250'200'x'—'9'8'1

WP — Maddie Barnes. LP — Acasia Gernetz. Two or more hits — HA: Aubreyana Inman. 2B — AP: Elle Jameson. RBIs — HA: Kennedy Wallace 2, Jersey Cundiff 2, Inman 2, Addyson Kelnhofer AP: Tinley Parkerson.

Salt Fork 7, Iroquois West 1

CATLIN — The Storm jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and went on to beat the Raiders.

Ava Ringstrom had two hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Brylinn Barnett and winning pitcher Karli McGee each had one RBI and Macie Russell and Alexa Jamison each had two hits.

The Storm will face Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.

At Catlin

Salt Fork 7, Iroquois West 1

I. West'000'010'0'— '1 '7' 2

Salt Fork'301'300'x'—'7'7'1

WP — Karli McGee. LP — Wagner. Two or more hits — IW: Honeycutt, Medina SF: Macie Russell, Alexa Jamison, Ava Ringstrom. 2B — IW: Lunt. 3B — IW: Honeycutt. SF: Ringstrom. RBIs — SF: Ringstrom, Brilynn Barnett, McGee.

Westville 1-2 in Round Robin

CASEY — The Tigers took on some major teams in the Casey-Westfield Round Robin on Saturday.

Westville started the day losing 8-0 to the host Warriors. Lani Gondzur, Lilly Kiesel and Layla Atwood each had a hit for the Tigers.

The second game saw Abby Sabalaskey have 10 strikeouts as the Tigers beat Teutopolis 5-4. Kiesel had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Daylin Zaayer had two hits and a RBI, Atwood had a RBI and Gondzur had two hits.

Westville then lost 13-3 to Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in six innings. Laney Cook had two hits and a RBI, while Sabalaskey had two hits.

The Tigers are 24-4 and will face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley today.

West Vigo 14, Covington 4

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Trojans had four hits, but lost in six innings to West Vigo.

Alex Sutherlin had two RBIs for Covington, while Emma Holycross had two hits and a RBI, Lily Pigg had a RBI and Brooke Rottman had two hits.

Covington was coming off being swept by Riverton Parke in a double header on Saturday. The Trojans lost the first game 14-5 as Pigg had three hits and a RBI, Lily Gayler had two RBIs, Sutherlin had one RBI and Haley Holycross had two hits.

In the second game, Sutherlin and Haley Holycross each had two RBIs, but the Trojans lost 7-6. Emma Holycross had two hits, while Pigg and Ashlyn Alexander each had one RBI.

At Terre Haute, Ind.

West Vigo 14, Covington 4

Covington'000'121'— '4 '7' 3

W. Vigo'210'434'—'14'17'0

WP — Funk. LP — Brooke Rottman. Two or more hits — C: Emma Holycross, Rottman WV: J. Elkins 5, Auten 3, A. Elkins, Beeler. 2B — C: Holycross, Rottman WV: Beeler, J. Elkins, Blevins, Lindley. RBIs — C: Alex Sutherlin 2, Holycross, Lily Pigg WV: J. Elkins 3, Lindley 2, A. Elkins, Auten, McCalister, Krause, Beeler, Blevins, Funk.

Clinton Prairie 7, Fountain Central 5

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs tried to rally with three runs in the seventh, but it was not enough.

Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Olivia Jones had two hits with a solo home run and Sami Krout had one RBI.

The Mustangs will play Sheridan on Tuesday.

L. Jefferson 9, Seeger 8

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Patriots fell just short on the road against Lafayette Jefferson on Monday.

Kaylyn Wheeler had two hits and five RBIs for Seeger, while Viv Middleton and Kayla Inman each had two hits and a RBI and Aubrey Spear had a RBI.

The Patriots were coming off of getting swept by Parke Heritage on Saturday in a doubleheader. In the first game, Seeger lost 7-0 and lost the second game 18-3 as Middleton had two RBIs, Marianne Whorrall had two hits and a RBI and Kalli Peterson had two hits.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Covington second in Invite

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans took second to Brownsburg on Saturday at the Covington Invitational at Rivercrest Golf Course.

Coye Ferguson had an 83 to lead the Trojans, who's score of 359 was three strokes behing Brownsburg's 356, while Andrew Wright had an 86, Urban Roarks had a 94 and Luke Holycross and Henry Tanner each had a 96.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fountain Central wins WRC

CLINTON, Ind. — The Mustangs wrapped up the Wabash River Conference team title with a 5-0 win over South Vermillion on Monday.

Haley Webb, Elise Webb and Laney Hoagland each won in singles for Fountain Central, while the doubles teams of Alydia Mellady and Hannah Prickett and Josie Harshbarger and Lilly Peterson also won.

The Mustangs are 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the WRC.

At Clinton, Ind.

Fountain Central 5, South Vermillion 0

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Jessica Servis 6-1, 6-0. Elise Webb (FC) def. Kate Craig 6-0, 6-0. Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Carrie Hamblen 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — Alydia Mellady-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Dree Wilson-Taylor Inman 6-0, 6-1. Josie Harshbarger-Lily Peterson (FC) def. Bailey Scott-Andra Skinner 6-0, 6-0.

Seeger wins invite

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Patriots overcame a 3-2 loss to North Montgomery to beat Covington 4-1, Danville (Ind.) 3-2.

Addison Shrader, Chase Lemming and Kaylee Brown each won both of their matches for Seeger, who played Crawfordsville on Monday and will play South Vermillion on Tuesday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

DACC splits with Lincoln Land

DANVILLE — The Jaguars won the second game, 5-3, after losing the first game, 7-4 on Saturday.

Carter Wambach had two hits and a RBI for Danville Area Community College in the second game, while Shea Zbrozek had two hits and Kody Morton, Mason Rice and Nathan Edders each had one RBI.

In the first game, Edders had a home run and two RBIs, while Adam Evans and Drew Pinkston each had one RBI and Zbrozek had two hits.