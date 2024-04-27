LOCAL ROUNDUP: Central girls lacrosse wins on Senior Night

Apr. 26—HIGH POINT — High Point Central defeated Glenn 17-5 in nonconference girls lacrosse Thursday on Senior Night at AJ Simeon Stadium.

Dixie Clinard and Adele Kattenfeld, who also had an assist, scored five goals each to lead the Bison. Ava Burton had three goals, while Hadassah Evans had two goals and assist. Joel Martin and Sade Anjorin each had a goal. Mallory Cook contributed three assists. Irtiqa Khan made five saves in goal.

Central improved to 6-8 overall, while the Ladycats dipped to 0-19.

BASEBALL

TW ANDREWS, CARVER

HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews won 16-3 against Carver in nonconference baseball Thursday at Andrews. The Red Raiders improved to 6-10 overall.

LEDFORD, NORTH DAVIDSON

WELCOME — North Davidson rallied past Ledford 5-4 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Thursday at North.

The Black Knights scored twice in the bottom of the seventh after the Panthers took the lead in the top half. With the win, North (14-6, 9-1) secured the conference title and the conference's No. 1 seed. Ledford (15-5, 7-3) finished in second place.

Angel Pichardo went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for the Panthers. Wilmer Martinez also had three hits, while Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had two hits and an RBI. Ayden Wall also had two hits, including a double. Libardo Santos struck out six in 4 2/3 innings. Caleb Butcher, who took the loss, allowed two hits in 1 2/3 innings.

OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON

MIDWAY — Oak Grove topped Central Davidson 4-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Thursday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies finished the regular season 9-10 overall and 6-4 in the conference, taking third place. They will host Montgomery Central in the first round of the MPC tournament Monday.

SOFTBALL

TW ANDREWS, THOMASVILLE

HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews won 23-9 against Thomasville in nonconference softball Thursday at Montlieu Academy of Technology. The Red Raiders improved to 5-10 overall.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, SOUTHEAST ALAMANCE

HAW RIVER — Wesleyan Christian won 21-2 in four innings against Southeast Alamance in softball Thursday at Southeast Alamance.

Kayla Raimondi went 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs for the Trojans (7-7-1). Alexis Emery added three hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Logan Jordan doubled twice and drove in two. Mackenzie Smith also had two hits, including a home run. Ella Joyce and Sara Kate Carr each drove in three runs.

Emery struck out two in two innings to earn the pitching win.

OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON

LEXINGTON — Oak Grove shut out Central Davidson 5-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Thursday at Central Davidson.

Carly White went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for the Grizzlies (20-1 overall, 9-1 conference). Izzy Lawrence also had three hits and an RBI, while Ayla Sneed added two hits and an RBI. Mary Peyton Hodge got the pitching win, striking out 14.

WHEATMORE, TRINITY

TRINITY — Wheatmore won 21-1 in three innings against rival Trinity in PAC 1A/2A softball Thursday at Wheatmore.

Kylie Hemric went 3 for 3 with five RBIs to lead the Warriors. Arielle Turgeon also went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Carmen Turgeon doubled and tripled and Adalyn Boles had two hits and three RBIs. Maddie Nichols homered and drove in four. Carmen Turgeon got the pitching win, striking out six.

Wheatmore improved to 7-11 overall and 3-9 in the conference. The Bulldogs dipped to 4-14 and 0-11.

GIRLS SOCCER

SOUTHWEST GULFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

PLEASANT GARDEN — Southwest Guilford won 5-2 against Southeast Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southeast.

Josie Tucker had three goals and one assist for the Cowgirls (8-8-1 overall, 5-4 conference). Katelyn Nguyen added two goals, while Kory Lloyd, Madison Lickwala and Natalie Stern each had an assist. Laurel Collins and Maya Lance split time in goal.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian shut out Caldwell 6-0 in PTAC girls soccer Thursday at Sanford Field. The Trojans improved to 11-4 overall and 7-3 in the conference, moving into sole possession of third place in the league.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness edged Cornerstone Charter 2-1 in overtime Thursday in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer at Bishop.

Ashley Hawley scored both goals for the Villains (10-3-1 overall, 8-0 conference) — including the go-ahead goal in the second 10-minute overtime. Hannah Reeves made four saves in goal.

RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale tied Grimsley 1-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Ragsdale.

Ella Conway scored on a free kick in the second half for the Tigers (7-7-2 overall, 3-6-1 conference). Campbell Peters made three saves in goal.

WHEATMORE, THOMASVILLE

TRINITY — Wheatmore rolled past Thomasville 15-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Wheatmore.

Ellie Garrison scored a career-high eight goals — tying for the eighth-best mark in NCHSAA history — and had three assists to lead the Warriors. Natalie Bowman added four goals and two assists, while Maggie Messner had a goal and two assists. Rashiya Raiford and Tatum Wagner each scored a goal. Lucy Lockwood made two saves in goal.

Wheatmore improved to 11-3 while the Bulldogs dropped to 3-12.

BOYS GOLF

NORTHWEST PIEDMONT CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness captured the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys golf championship Thursday at Grandover's East Course.

The Villains won with a 347 team score, just ahead of Cornerstone Charter with a 348 as well as NC Leadership Academy with a 422.

Jack Freeman, who earned conference player of the year, fired a 77 to lead Bishop, followed by Sam Sherrill with a 90, William Grissom with a 91 and Burns Handy with a 92. Freeman, Grissom and Sherrill each made all-conference.

MID-PIEDMONT CHAMPIONSHIP

LEXINGTON — Oak Grove won the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf championship Thursday at Sapona Golf Club.

The Grizzlies shot a 294 team score, followed by North Davidson with a 328 and Ledford with a 330 in the six-team field.

Lincoln Newton, the medalist, shot a 71 to lead Oak Grove. Aidan Wilson added a 73, while William McKenzie had a 74 and Tyler Lambert had a 76.

Connor Vernon shot a 78 for Ledford, followed by Jake Bethune with a 79, Colton Slack with an 85 and Griffin Hawks with an 88.