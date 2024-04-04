LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bison girls lacrosse defeats West Stokes

Apr. 4—HIGH POINT — High Point Central beat West Stokes 3-2 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont girls lacrosse Wednesday at AJ Simeon Stadium.

Ava Burton scored two goals for the Bison (5-3 overall, 2-2 conference). Eleanor Ilderton added a goal and an assist, while Dixie Clinard chipped in an assist. Irtiqa Khan made seven saves in goal.

BASEBALL

WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, ROCKINGHAM CO.

ASHEBORO — Westchester Country Day defeated Rockingham County 3-0 in its second game in the ZooKeepers Classic on Wednesday at McCrary Park.

Tate Volger went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats (7-3). Crawford Elrod also had two hits, including a double, while Jesse Covington had a hit and an RBI as Westchester led 3-0 through three innings.

Ryan Engle got the win, striking out seven while allowing no hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Cameron Daniel added five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

The Wildcats will take on Wheatmore on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at McCrary Park.

EAST DAVIDSON, SALISBURY

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson won 11-1 against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Wednesday at East. Ethan Loman pitched for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 7-5 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

WHEATMORE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

ASHEBORO — Wheatmore defeated Montgomery Central 6-0 in its second game in the ZooKeepers Classic on Wednesday at McCrary Park.

Ayden Byrd went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors (7-6). Clay Hill added two hits and two stolen bases. Caleb Coggins homered and drove in two runs while Sean Jennison tripled and drove in one.

Parker Kines struck out nine in four innings while Jonathan Heraldo struck out six while not allowing a hit or a walk in three innings.

Wheatmore will face Westchester Country Day on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at McCrary Park.

TRACK

AT FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY

LEWISVILLE — High Point Christian took third place in the boys team score to highlight Tuesday's meet at Forsyth Country Day.

Forsyth won both team scores — 134 points for the boys, 131 for the girls. The HPCA boys were third with 12 points, while the girls were fifth with six points.

Sean Brassel won the boys discus with a mark of 105-8 and was third in the boys shot put with a mark of 33-8. Becca Carlson was also second in the girls 300 hurdles in 59.85 seconds.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE WINS AT WINTHROP

ROCK HILL, S.C. — High Point University raced past Winthrop 20-10 in Big South Conference women's lacrosse Wednesday at Winthrop.

Allie Connally had five goals and one assist for the Panthers (). Jordan Miles, Pia Cavallaro and Esprit Cha each had two goals and an assist. Kay Rosselli and Kierstin Hillis each added two goals, while Aryss Lindsey and Mary Sosebee each had a goal and an assist to highlight the offense.

Joy Coffey (five saves) and Ava Welsh (one save) split time in goal for High Point, which led 8-1 after one quarter and 12-5 at halftime.

WOMEN'S GOLF WINS GOLFWEEK CALEDONIA TOURNEY

PAWLEY'S ISLAND, S.C. — High Point University broke the program's 36-hole record en route to a first-place finish at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate Wednesday afternoon. The final round was washed due to inclement weather.

Anna Howerton shot a 69-72—141 to finish third — just two shots behind medalist Hannah King from Coastal Carolina. Ella Perna (T4, 75-67—142), Julia McLaughlin (T11, 74-71—145) and Maddie Hensley (T21, 73-74—147) also finished in the top 25.

The Panthers shot 290 in the first round and 284 in the second for a 574 total. That gave them a three-shot edge over Florida Gulf Coast in the 16-team field.

WOMEN'S GOLFERS SELECTED FOR WEEKLY CONFERENCE HONORS

CHARLOTTE — High Point University's Ella Perna and Anna Howerton were chosen for the week's Big South Conference women's golf weekly honors.

Ella Perna was named Co-Golfer of the Week along with USC Upstate's Rylie Kosney, whom Perna tied with for fourth at the Golfweek Caledonia tournament. Howerton was selected Freshman of the Week after taking third place.

TRACK TRIO EARNS WEEKLY CONFERENCE HONORS

CHARLOTTE — High Point University's Deron Dudley, Shaun Thomas and Katie Taylor are among this week's Big South Conference track and field athletes of the week.

On the men's side, Dudley was selected the Track Athlete of the Week while Thomas was named the Freshman of the Week. On the women's side Taylor was chosen the Track Athlete of the Week.

It was the first awards of the outdoor season for Dudley and Taylor and the second for Thomas.

Dudley competed at the Texas Relays over the weekend at the University of Texas. He competed in the men's 100 meter timed final race and placed first with 10.13 seconds with a 3.3 m/s wind.

Thomas represented HPU at the Bobcat Relays hosted by Texas State University and competed in the men's high jump. He placed third overall after clearing 2.06m.

Taylor had a record-breaking weekend at the Raleigh Relays. She set a program record in the women's 10000m race with a time of 33:41.37.