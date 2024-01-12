Local roundup: Bison boys defeat Rockingham Co.

Jan. 11—HIGH POINT — High Point Central beat Rockingham County 58-54 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Central.

Evan Williams had 18 points for the Bison (5-8 overall, 2-2 conference). Adonai Tyrance tallied 12 points while Colin Burgess had 10 points.

T.W. ANDREWS, WEST STOKES

HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews defeated West Stokes in Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball Wednesday at Andrews.

Sanai Johnson had 14 points for the Lady Raiders (11-2 overall, 4-0 conference). Journie Barr chipped in 10 points followed by Nijayah Townes with nine and Shamayra Monk with eight.

In the boys game, Andrews lost 53-42 to move to 4-10 and 2-2.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Northern Guilford edged Southwest Guilford 69-67 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Southwest. The Cowboys dipped to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

In the girls game, Southwest lost 57-34 to move to 9-3 and 3-1.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL

GREENSBORO — Wesleyan Christian fell 70-55 against Caldwell in PTAC boys basketball Wednesday at Caldwell.

Zacch Wiggins scored 22 points for the Trojans (13-6 overall, 2-3 conference). Jasean Williams added 11 points while Owen Augunas had 10 points.

EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON

DENTON — East Davidson won 67-56 against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at South Davidson. The Golden Eagles improved to 11-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

In the girls game, East Davidson won 58-34 to improve to 8-8 and 2-1.

LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

TROY — Ledford topped Montgomery Central 65-32 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Montgomery Central. The Panthers improved to 5-11 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

In the girls game, Ledford fell 46-34 and dipped to 6-9 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

OAK GROVE, WHEATMORE

TRINITY — Oak Grove rolled past Wheatmore 65-35 in nonconference girls basketball Wednesday at Wheatmore.

Trista Charles had 22 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to highlight the Grizzlies (13-2). Kalin Favreau added 13 points while Cora Hadley had 10 points.

Kynnedi Routh led Wheatmore (10-5) with 16 points, followed by Brianna Hill with 11 points.

In the boys game, Oak Grove won 57-46 to improve to 6-9 overall. Parker Kines scored 21 points to lead Wheatmore (1-13).

RAGSDALE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

PLEASANT GARDEN — Ragsdale won 70-62 against Southeast Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Southeast. The Tigers improved to 2-12 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

In the girls game, Ragsdale lost 61-60 to move to 5-6 and 1-3. Brooke Parker scored 23 points while Ja'mya Boddie contributed 18 points for the Tigers

SOUTHERN GUILFORD, SMITH

GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford defeated Smith 60-56 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Smith. The Storm improved to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

In the girls game, Southern lost 58-14 to move to 3-10 and 1-3.

TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE

CLIMAX — Trinity rolled past Providence Grove 79-63 in PAC 1A/2A boys basketball Wednesday at Providence Grove.

Dominic Payne scored 26 points to lead the Bulldogs (11-5 overall, 4-0 conference). Brandon Campbell added 24 points while Jacob Hodges scored 20 points.

In the girls game, Trinity lost 62-12 to move to 0-16 and 0-4.

WRESTLING

AT TRINITY

TRINITY — Trinity defeated Randleman 70-3 in Wednesday's wrestling match at Trinity.

Aiden Burkholder (106 pounds, dec 6-4), Edgar Vasquez (113, fall), Spencer May (120, forfeit), Brayden Hall (126, fall), Levi Dennis (132, fall), Jaden Allred (138, fall), Charles "Bear" Schaefer (144, dec 7-1), Kendall Miles (150, forfeit), Baron Justice (157, fall), Lawson Coltrane (165, MD 8-0), Mason Stephens (175, fall), Gavin Hardister (215, fall) and Joseph Trahan (285, fall) won for the Bulldogs.

AT DUDLEY

GREENSBORO — High Point Central split its matches — winning 42-9 against Smith and losing 72-9 against Dudley — during Wednesday's tri-match at Dudley.

Jaelyn Carlyle (113 pounds, forfeit), Aeden Armstrong (120, forfeit), Bennett Robinson (132, forfeit), Roberto Corona (144, forfeit), Nylson Pacheco (157, fall), Ellis Chia (190, fall) and Mohammad Khan (285, fall) won against Smith.

Nalou Maliphone (215, forfeit) and Matthew Myers (138, dec 6-3) won against Dudley.

PRO SOCCER

HIGH POINT — Carolina Core FC has signed Robert Bailey to its inaugural roster. The team will begin play this spring at Truist Point.

Bailey, 23, played collegiately at USC Upstate for three seasons before transferring to University of Alabama in Huntsville and concluding his career as a graduate student at Lee University.

He also played in six matches for Lee University in 2023, earning two shutouts.

"Robert is a promising and dynamic goalkeeper that displays both excitement and athleticism on the field," goalkeeper coach Donovan Ricketts said.