LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bell leads Danville girls past Central

Jan. 27—CHAMPAIGN — Freshman Jada Bell made sure that the Danville girls basketball team did not lose on Thursday.

Bell had 30 points along with 11 points in the fourth as the Vikings were able to beat Champaign Central 56-53.

Ashanti Conaway had eight points for Danville, who was down 32-21 at halftime, while Anna Houpt had six points, Amara McFarland had five points and Adrienna Burns had four points.

Samara McArthur had 13 points for the Maroons, while Tayten Hunter had 12 and Alex Parastran added 11.

The Vikings will travel to Peoria Richwoods on Feb. 3.

At Champaign

Danville 56, Champaign Central 53

Danville (56) — Anna Houpt 2 1-2 6, Adrienna Burns 2 0-0 4, Keysha Landfair 0 0-0 0, Ashanti Conaway 4 0-2 8, Amara McFarland 2 0-0 5, Gabby Huerta 1 0-0 2, Desani Lewis 0 0-0 0, Porter 0 0-0 0, Jyah Parker 0 1-4 1, Jada Bell 11 8-10 30, Jalorrian Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-18 56.

Central (53) — Amira Robinson 0 0-0 0, Alex Parastaran 2 6-6 11, Tayten Hunter 5 1-3 12, Amahri Rhode 0 0-0 0, Grace Bandy 0 0-0 0, Loreal Allen 1 0-0 2, Khalia Williams 2 0-4 6, Carleigh Parks 3 3-4 9, Samara McArthur 5 2-5 13, Chloe Flynn 0 0-0 0, Tiana Dean 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-22 53.

Danville;8;13;17;18;—; 56

Central;20;14;11;10 ;— ;53

3-point field goals — Danville 2 (Houpt, McFarland); Central 5 (Parks 2, McArthur, Hunter, Parastaran). Total fouls — Danville 16, Central 22. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.

Oakwood 58, Westville 31

WESTVILLE — The Oakwood girls basketball team had one of its best offensive performances of the season on Thursday.

The Comets scored in double-digits in each quarter as they beat the Tigers 58-31.

Jaydah Arrowsmith led all scorers with 17 points for Oakwood, while Nikita Taylor had nine points, Taylor Smooth had eight, Rylee Wright and Bella Bradford each had six and Gracie Hanner had five.

Aubrie Jenkins had 11 points to lead the Tigers, while Laney Gondzur had eight points and Hadley Jones added five.

The Comets will host Iroquois West on Monday, while the Tigers will travel to Chrisman.

At Westville

Oakwood 58, Westville 31

Oakwood (58) — Taylor Smoot 3 0-0 8, Rylee Wright 3 0-0 6, Jaydah Arrowsmith 6 2-2 17, Nikita Taylor 4 1-2 9, Luci Morris 2 0-0 4, Bella Bradford 3 0-0 6, Gracie Hanner 2 0-0 5, Hannah Glass 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 3-4 58.

Westville (31) — Emma Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Laney Gondzur 4 0-0 8, Jazmyn Bennett 0 0-0 0, McKynze Carico 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 2 0-0 5, Gwen Bennett 0 0-0 0, Madison Duke 1 0-0 3, Aubrie Jenkins 5 1-2 11, Daylin Zaayer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 1-2 31.

Oakwood;13;17;12;16;—; 58

Westville;8;4;9;8 ;— ;31

3-point field goals — Oakwood 7 (Arrowsmith 3, Smoot 2, Hanner, Glass); Westville 2 (Jones, Duke). Total fouls — Oakwood 6, Westville 5. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.

Watseka 43, A-P 12

WATSEKA — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team traveled to Watseka on Thursday and left losing 43-12.

Christine Bailey and Kayla Crull each had four points for the Trojans, while Makenna Ackerman added three points.

Haven Meyer and Megan Martin each had 10 points for the Warriors.

The Trojans will face Urbana University High on Saturday.

At Watseka

Watseka 43, Armstrong-Potomac 12

Armstrong-Potomac (12) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Kayla Crull 1 2-4 4, Rebecca Wagner 0 0-0 0, Elle Jameson 0 1-4 1, Adi McCarty 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ackerman 1 0-0 3, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Christine Bailey 2 0-0 4. Totals: 4 3-8 12.

Watseka (43) — Haven Meyer 5 0-1 10, Kyah Westerfield 0 0-0 0, Rennah Barrett 0 0-0 0, Christa Holohan 2 0-0 4, Brianna Denault 1 0-2 2, Noelle Schroder 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Lange 1 0-0 2, Ava Swartz 2 0-1 4, Jasmine Essington 1 2-2 5, Thayren Rigsby 0 0-0 0, Lauren Tegtmeyer 2 0-0 4, Megan Martin 4 2-3 10. Totals: 19 4-9 43.

A-P;1;2;1;8;—; 12

Watseka;16;15;12;0 ;— ;43

3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Ackerman); Watseka 1 (Essington). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 9, Watseka 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.

West Vigo 43, N. Vermillion 37

CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team could not get past West Vigo on Thursday, losing 43-37.

Cadence Dunham and Lauren Ellis each had 11 points for the Falcons, who was only down 24-22 at halftime, while Braxtyn Dunham had seven and Kera Dunham added six.

The Falcons will start sectional play on Tuesday against Rossville at Attica.

At Cayuga, Ind.

West Vigo 43, North Vermillion 37

West Vigo (43) — Belleu 0 0-0 0, Ramirez 1 0-2 2, Elkins 1 2-4 5, Marrs 6 3-6 17, Voster 0 1-2 1, Stepp 5 2-2 16, Jones 0 2-2 2, Strole 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-18 43.

North Vermillion (37) — Cadence Dunham 4 1-4 11, Laney Walters 0 0-0 0, Ava Jumps 0 0-0 0, Braxtyn Dunham 3 0-0 7, Lauren Ellis 1 9-12 11, Kera Dunham 1 4-8 6, Kayanna Smith 1 0-0 2, Reagan Bean 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 14-29 37.

W. Vigo;11;13;10;9;—; 43

N. Vermillion;12;10;9;6;— ;37

3-point field goals — West Vigo 7 (Stepp 4, Marrs 2, Elkins); North Vermillion 3 (Cadence Dunham 2, Braxtyn Dunham 1). Total fouls — West Vigo 20, North Vermillion 19. Fouled out — Braxtyn Dunham. Technical fouls — none.

PREP SWIMMING

North Vermillion wins final home meet

CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion boys and girls swim teams hosted their final home meet of the season and was able to come out big.

The boys team beat South Newton 50-5 while the girls team beat South Newton 16-7 and Covington 15-12.

On the boys side, Ben Winland — who was the only senior on the team on senior night — won the 100 yard freestyle and took part in the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Dylan Lamb won the 200 freestyle, while Owen Hazelwood won the 200 individual medley and was second in the 100 breaststroke, Austin Ball won the 50 freestyle and Emery Strubinger took the 100 backstroke. John Clay was second in the 50 freestyle, Brandon Miller was second in the 100 freestyle and Payton Russell was second in the 100 breaststroke.

Chloe Doan won the 200 freestyle, and the 100 backstroke for the girls, while Gabbi Phelps was first in the 100 breaststroke and second in the 100 freestyle.

Fountain Central falls to Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys and girls swim teams both lost to Crawfordsville on Thursday.

The boys team lost 129-38 as William Armstrong was first in diving for Fountain Central, while Eli Sowder was first in the 500 freestyle and second in the 100 butterfly.

The girls team lost 122-63. Peyton Hocking won in diving, while Mary Rice was second in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Haley Webb was second in the 200 freestyle and Elise Webb was second in the 100 butterfly.

The boys team will take on Seeger on Monday, while the girls team will start sectional action on Thursday.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 12 Ohio State 67, Illinois 59

CHAMPAIGN — The Illini were up by as much as 11 against the Buckeyes, but could not hold on to that lead as they lost on Thursday at State Farm Center.

Kendall Bostic had 13 points and 18 rebounds for Illinois, while Makira Cook had a team-high 16 points and five assists, Genesis Bryant had 14 points with two steals and two rebounds, Adalia McKenie had seven points and two assist, Camille Hobby had four points and six rebounds and Gretchen Dolan had five points off the bench.

The Illini drop to 8-10 and 2-6 in the Big Ten and will face Minnesota on Sunday at 2 p.m.