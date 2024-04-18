Local roundup: Bartley leads Spartans softball; Hellems' homer holds for Grizzlies

Apr. 17—PREP SOFTBALL

Greenbrier East 7, Bluefield 0

fairlea — Kayla Bartley was dominant in a five-hit shutout and had a big day at the plate in Greenbrier East's 7-0 win over Bluefield on Wednesday.

Bartley had 13 strikeouts and no walks in the complete game. She also was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs.

Lily Carolla was 3 for 4 with a triple, Alanis McClary was 2 for 3 and Taylor Boswell drove in two runs for the Spartans.

Cara Brown and Madison Lawson were both 2 for 3 for Bluefield.

Woodrow Wilson 9,

Wyoming East 1, 5 innings

Woodrow Wilson did all of its scoring over the first two innings and defeated visiting Wyoming East 9-1.

Brooke Bird and Kacie Fraley both drove in three runs for the Flying Eagles. Sarah Hopkins had a double.

Taylor Scott and Bailey Nickell combined to hold the Warriors to three hits.

Kaelyn Meadows drove in Wyoming East's lone run.

PREP BASEBALL

Nicholas County 2,

Greenbrier East 1

fairlea — Coleton Hellems' two-run homer in the top of the second inning held up for a 2-1 Nicholas County victory over Greenbrier East.

The homer was one of only two hits allowed by Greenbrier East starter Gavin Bennett, who struck out eight and walked zero.

The Spartans managed only one hit, a single by Peyton DeHaven in the fifth inning.

Greenbrier East led 1-0 in the first when DeHaven, who had walked with one out, stole third and scored on an error.

Ira Mylott got the win for the Grizzlies. He struck out five and walked four over 4 1/3 innings. Hellems worked the final 2 2/3 and earned the save.