LOCAL ROUNDUP: Austin takes 14th at state
Jun. 1—BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Seeger senior Hadessah Austin finished her career taking on the best in the state on Friday.
Austin competed in the 3,200-meter run at the IHSAA Girls State Track meet at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex at Indiana University.
Going against the best, Austin ended up 14th with a time of 10 minutes, 56.64 seconds.
Now Austin will get ready for college as she recently signed a letter of intent to run at the University of Southern Indiana.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Local teams compete in sectional
ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger golf teams could not advance in sectional play at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
The Trojans was the closest to advancing, taking fourth with a score of 353, short of North Montgomery's third-place total of 342.
The Mustangs ended up fifth at 362 with Wesley Jackson and Jaylin Payne each shooting a 86, Brayden Prickett had a 94, Kam Krug had a 96 and Ayden Donaldson carded a 102.
The Patriots would end the season at ninth with a total of 416.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illini home dates set
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini announced times for their first three home games of the season.
Illinois will start on Aug. 29 against Eastern Illinois for an 8 p.m. start on the Big Ten Network.
The Illini will then battle Kansas on Sept. 7 for a 6 p.m. start on FS1 and then host Central Michigan at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 in a game that will be streamed on Peacock.
HORSESHOES
Danville Horseshoe League
May 30 results
Team'W'L
Shoe Guys'7.5'1.5
Stormy Oaks'7.5'1.5
3 Ringers 3'6'3
Nutrien Ag'6'3
Bucking Broncos'4'5
Motors Gang'2'7
Block Drywall'2'7
MiCasa SuCasa'1'8
High 50-shoe Games
Bob Vandivier'122'120'108
Glen Laird'103'91'86
Loren Douglass'97'77'76
Butch Meeker'92'87'76
Mike Schroeder'85'76'68
Mickie Peterson'75'71'70
Oliver Buford'74'61'60
Ron Umbarger'70'60
Bob Block'69'67'63
Jack Moore'67