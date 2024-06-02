LOCAL ROUNDUP: Austin takes 14th at state

Jun. 1—BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Seeger senior Hadessah Austin finished her career taking on the best in the state on Friday.

Austin competed in the 3,200-meter run at the IHSAA Girls State Track meet at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex at Indiana University.

Going against the best, Austin ended up 14th with a time of 10 minutes, 56.64 seconds.

Now Austin will get ready for college as she recently signed a letter of intent to run at the University of Southern Indiana.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Local teams compete in sectional

ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger golf teams could not advance in sectional play at Harrison Hills Golf Course.

The Trojans was the closest to advancing, taking fourth with a score of 353, short of North Montgomery's third-place total of 342.

The Mustangs ended up fifth at 362 with Wesley Jackson and Jaylin Payne each shooting a 86, Brayden Prickett had a 94, Kam Krug had a 96 and Ayden Donaldson carded a 102.

The Patriots would end the season at ninth with a total of 416.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Illini home dates set

CHAMPAIGN — The Illini announced times for their first three home games of the season.

Illinois will start on Aug. 29 against Eastern Illinois for an 8 p.m. start on the Big Ten Network.

The Illini will then battle Kansas on Sept. 7 for a 6 p.m. start on FS1 and then host Central Michigan at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 in a game that will be streamed on Peacock.

HORSESHOES

Danville Horseshoe League

May 30 results

Team'W'L

Shoe Guys'7.5'1.5

Stormy Oaks'7.5'1.5

3 Ringers 3'6'3

Nutrien Ag'6'3

Bucking Broncos'4'5

Motors Gang'2'7

Block Drywall'2'7

MiCasa SuCasa'1'8

High 50-shoe Games

Bob Vandivier'122'120'108

Glen Laird'103'91'86

Loren Douglass'97'77'76

Butch Meeker'92'87'76

Mike Schroeder'85'76'68

Mickie Peterson'75'71'70

Oliver Buford'74'61'60

Ron Umbarger'70'60

Bob Block'69'67'63

Jack Moore'67