LOCAL ROUNDUP: Armstrong-Potomac loses in 10 innings

May 23—ARCOLA — The Armstrong-Potomac baseball team battled through eight innings to try to keep its season alive.

But that effort ended in the ninth as Mount Pulaski scored four runs to come away with a 5-1 win in an IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal.

Kollin Asbury had two hits and stole home for the only run for the Trojans, while Nathan Rogers, Cain Buhr and Bowen Hesterberg each had one hit.

Asbury had six strikeouts on the mound and Traxton Roberts also had six strikeouts in his three innings of play.

The Trojans end the season with a 16-7 record and more information on the game, along with sectional play for Westville and regional play for Danville, will be in Friday's Commercial-News.

At Arcola

Mount Pulaski 5, Armstrong-Potomac 1

M. Pulaski'000'010'004'— '5 '3' 2

A-P'010'000'000'—'1'5'2

WP — Cooper. LP — Traxton Roberts. Two or more hits — MP: Cross AP: Kollin Asbury. 2B — MP: Martin. RBIs — MP: Cross 2, Martin.

PREP SOFTBALL

N. Vermillion 13, Covington 12

MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The North Vermillion and Covington softball teams fought to the end on Tuesday to continue their seasons.

In the end, it was the Falcons that beat the Trojans 13-12 in an IHSAA Class 1A regional semifinal.

Addie Burns had four hits and three RBIs for the Falcons, who scored six runs in the fifth to take the lead for good, while Ava Jumps had two hits and three RBIs, Olivia Baker had three hits and an RBI, while Pailynn Nichols, Olivia Nale, Tessa Downs and Cami Phelps each had one RBI.

Haley Holycross had four hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, who scored in every inning, but one, while Ava Stein had two hits and three RBIs, Brooke Rottman had two hits and a RBI and Alex Sutherlin and Jayleigh Lague each had one RBI.

The Trojans' season ends at 10-15, while the Falcons are 2-15 and will face host Riverton Parke on Thursday. The Panthers beat Lafayette Central Catholic 13-3 in six innings on Tuesday.

At Montezuma, Ind.

North Vermillion 13, Covington 12

N. Vermillion'430'060'0'— '13 '13' 5

Covington'222'302'1'—'12'13'4

WP — Willow Campbell. LP — Lily Gayler. Two or more hits — NV: Addie Burns 4, Olivia Baker 3, Ava Jumps C: Haley Holycross 4, Brooke Rottman, Ava Stein. 2B — NV: Burns C: Rottman. RBIs — NV: Burns 3, Jumps 3, Baker, Pailynn Nichols, Cami Phelps, Olivia Nale, Tessa Downs C: Stein 3, Holycross 2, Alex Sutherlin, Rottman, Jayleigh Lague.

PREP BOYS GOLF

S. Vermillion 173, Covington 184

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys golf team lost 173-184 to South Vermillion at Rivercrest Golf Course on Tuesday.

Coye Ferguson led the Trojans with a 42, while Dylan McClain had a 46, Jaxon Keller and Urban Roarks each had a 47, Henry Tanner had a 48, Luke Holycross had a 49, Andrew Wright and Braxton Grubbs each had a 51 and Thomas Britt had a 70.

Fountain Central second in meet

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team ended up second in an triangular meet with Parke Heritage and Seeger at Parke County Golf Course.

Wes Jackson led the Mustangs with a 41, while Brayden Prickett had a 46, Kam Krug had a 48, Jaylin Payne had a 51, Ayden Donaldson scored a 54, and William Armstrong had a 59.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fountain Central, Seeger lose in finals

The Fountain Central and Seeger girls tennis teams were in rare regional finals on Wednesday.

For the Patriots, it was their first time in a regional final, but they would lose to Lafayette Harrison 4-1 to end their season at 14-4.

Seeger was coming off a 3-2 win over Twin Lakes on Tuesday in the semifinal as Addison Shrader won in singles and the doubles teams of Eva Ford and CeCe Blankenship and Allie Johnson and Katie McDonald also won.

The Mustangs made their second regional final, but also ran into a tough matchup against Carmel and lost 5-0 to end the season at 15-2.

PREP GIRLS TRACK

Austin advances to state again

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the second straight season, Hadessah Austin will be going to the IHSAA State Track Meet.

The Seeger senior was able to take second in the 3,200 meter run in an regional at Lafayette Jefferson High School in a time of 11 minutes, 1.08 seconds to qualify.

Now the recent Southern Indiana commit will be going back to the state finals at Bloomington, Ind. on May 31.

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

DACC goes two rounds at nationals

JOPLIN, Mo. — After rain ruined most of Tuesday's first round, the Jaguars had to play their first two rounds of the NJCAA Division II Tournament on Wednesday.

Danville Area Community College shot a 314 in the first round and 312 in the second to end the day in 13th place out of 22 teams.

Grady Lancaster led the Jaguars with a two-round score of 152 to put him in a tie for 38th, while Cameron Bergman shot a 155 to be in a tie for 49th, Blake Arnold carded a 159 for a tie for 76th, Luke Mettemeyer shot a 160 to tie for 84th and Zane Douglas shot 180 for 119th place.

The tournament continues at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club today with some teams still wrapping up second round play while DACC and 13 other teams set to play in the third round.

HORSESHOES

Danville Horseshoe League

At Douglas Park

Team'W'L

3 Ringers 3'3'0

Nutrien AG M/C'3'0

Stormy Oaks'3'0

Motors Gang'2'1

Block Drywall'1'2

Bucking Broncos'0'3

MiCasa SuCasa'0'3

Shoe Guys'0'3

High 50 Shoe Games

Bob Vandivier'101'99'96

Glen Laird'87'96'60

Loren Douglass'87'79'63

Mickie Peterson'86'69'65

Butch Meeker'75'71'63

Bob Block'70

Mike Schroeder'69