Local Results for May 9

May 8—Boys' Golf

Predators punch ticket to state, win Region 3-AA championship

Fox Creek's boys' golf team is heading back to the Class AA state championship after Wednesday's victory in the Region 3-AA championship tournament at Ponderosa Country Club.

Jonathan Godbee led the Predators, who had a team score of 324 for a 21-shot victory over Batesburg-Leesville, with a round of 78 and was named Region Player of the Year. Fox Creek also counted an 80 from Patrick Carroll and an 81 from Joel Carroll, with both making the All-Region team.

Strom Thurmond's Christian Haskins joined them on the All-Region team with an 81. Haskins and Silver Bluff's Tucker Goff (88) will both head to the state championship as individuals, where they'll be joined by Barnwell's Nick Jones.

The Class AA state championship tournament is scheduled for May 13-14 at the Cheraw State Park Golf Course.

Softball

Strom Thurmond 5, Mid-Carolina 1

Strom Thurmond used a five-run fourth inning to surge past Mid-Carolina on the way to a 5-1 win Wednesday to claim the Class AA District 3 title.

Five different players had a hit for the Region 3-AA champion Rebels (20-4), and Jules Sides, Madison Rodrigues, Sara Beth McKie and Leigh Anne Strock each had an RBI.

Rodrigues pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing just one run on seven hits with three strikeouts.

The Rebels now advance to the Upper State tournament, which they will begin Friday on the road at District 4 champion Gray Collegiate Academy.

Chesnee 11, Fox Creek 4

Fox Creek's season came to an end with an 11-4 loss at Chesnee on Wednesday in Class AA District 1.

The Predators, the No. 2 seed from Region 3-AA, finish the season with a record of 12-9. They beat Abbeville 18-7 on Tuesday to advance to the district championship before falling to Chesnee.

North Central 10, Barnwell 0

Barnwell's season came to an end with a 10-0 loss at North Central on Wednesday in Class AA District 6.

Barnwell, the Region 6-AA champion that beat Andrews 8-6 on Tuesday to reach the district championship, was held to just two hits in the loss.

The Warhorses finish the season with a record of 23-4.

Dixie 10, Wagener-Salley 0

Wagener-Salley's season came to an end with a 10-0 loss at Dixie on Wednesday in the Class A District 4 bracket.

The Region 4-A champion War Eagles beat Great Falls 5-0 on Tuesday to set up the trip to Dixie, needing to beat the Hornets twice to claim the district.

Wagener-Salley finishes the season with a record of 12-11, with a perfect mark in region play.

Whitmire 21, Williston-Elko 3

Williston-Elko's season came to an end with a 21-3 loss at Whitmire on Wednesday in the Class A District 2 bracket.

The Blue Devils, the No. 2 seed from Region 4-A who beat Brashier Middle College on Tuesday to reach the district championship.

The loss ends a record-setting season for Williston-Elko, which set new program bests in batting average, runs scored and home runs.

Lewisville 17, Ridge Spring-Monetta 2

Ridge Spring-Monetta's season came to an end with a 17-2 loss to Lewisville on Wednesday in the Class A District 3 bracket.

The Trojans, the No. 3 seed from Region 4-A, beat Southside Christian on Tuesday for the second time in the postseason to reach the district championship.

RS-M ends it season with a record of 10-13.

Signings

Fox Creek celebrates 8 college signees

Fox Creek High School honored eight college-bound student-athletes on Wednesday in a signing ceremony held at the school.

The Predators' signees include: Madison Wells Bunting (Columbia College soccer), Julian Collier (Erskine football), Tristen Cooks (Charleston Southern clay shooting), Zion Felton (Gardner-Webb football), Cannon Joyner (Webber International soccer) Thomas Kerekanich (Lander soccer), Jessica Olson (Spartanburg Methodist soccer) and Joey Phegley (Lander fishing).