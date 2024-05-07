Local Results for May 7

May 6—Boys' Golf

Jackets win Upper State title again, Hornets also advance

North Augusta won the Class AAAA Upper State title Monday at Edgewater Golf Club in Lancaster, marking the third consecutive year the Jackets have won their state qualifying tournament.

The Jackets finished with a team score of 291, three clear of Greenville and five ahead of Greenwood. North Augusta's Jackson Beggs was the medalist with a score of 7-under 65. The Jackets also counted a 72 from Andrew Baxley, a 73 from Luke Johnson and an 81 from Tate Huckaby.

Aiken High finished eighth with a score of 310 and is also moving on to the Class AAAA state championship tournament, scheduled for May 13-14 at Rose Hill Golf Club in Bluffton.

Softball

Wagener-Salley 5, Great Falls 0

Wagener-Salley earned a trip to the Class A District 4 championship with a 5-0 win Monday over Great Falls.

Kylee Hooker pitched her second no-hitter of the postseason, striking out 12 batters. She and Allie Davis went 2-for-4 at the plate, and Samya Daniels, Kaylee Craven, Ma'Kiya Jackson, Kendall Wathen and Jordi Wood also contributed at the plate.

The War Eagles will hit the road Wednesday to face Dixie, needing to beat the Hornets twice to win the district title.

Ridge Spring-Monetta 4, Southside Christian 3

Ridge Spring-Monetta was a walk-off winner Monday over Southside Christian, sending the Trojans to the Class A District 3 championship.

The Trojans will travel to Lewisville on Wednesday, needing to beat the Lions twice to win the district.