Local Results for May 5

May 4—Boys' Soccer

Riverside 1, North Augusta 0

North Augusta's season came to an end in the third round of the Class AAAA playoffs Friday night with a 1-0 loss to defending state champion Riverside.

The Jackets finish the season with a record of 13-3.

Baseball

Northwestern 5, North Augusta 3

North Augusta fell to Northwestern on Friday in an elimination game in the Class AAAA playoffs.

The Jackets, the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAAA, finish the season with a record of 8-14

Softball

Midland Valley 10, Riverside 3

Midland Valley staved off elimination Friday with a 10-3 win over Riverside in the Class AAAA playoffs.

The Mustangs will play another elimination game Tuesday against Easley or Lancaster.

York 7, North Augusta 3

North Augusta fell to York on Friday in a Class AAAA winners' bracket game.

The Jackets now will play an elimination game Thursday against Indian Land.

Chesnee 9, Fox Creek 2

Fox Creek lost to Chesnee on Friday in a Class AA District 1 winners' bracket game.

Karli Hofstatter hit a two-run home run for the Predators, who will host Abbeville on Monday in an elimination game. The winner advances to face Chesnee for the district championship.

Strom Thurmond 3, Landrum 0

Strom Thurmond shut out Landrum on Friday in a Class AA District 3 winners' bracket game.

The Rebels will host the district championship on Wednesday against the winner of the elimination game between Landrum and Mid-Carolina.

North Central 4, Barnwell 2

Barnwell fell to North Central on Friday in a Class AA District 6 winners' bracket game.

The Warhorses will be back in action Monday at home against Lake Marion or Andrews.

Whitmire 10, Williston-Elko 0

Whitmire shut out Williston-Elko on Friday in a Class A District 2 winners' bracket game.

The Blue Devils will host Brashier Middle College on Monday in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the district championship at Whitmire.

Lewisville 11, Ridge Spring-Monetta 2

Ridge Spring-Monetta fell on the road to Lewisville in a Class A District 3 winners' bracket game.

The Trojans will host Southside Christian on Monday in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the district championship at Lewisville.

Dixie 8, Wagener-Salley 3

Dixie beat Wagener-Salley on Friday in a Class A District 4 winners' bracket game.

The War Eagles will host Great Falls on Monday in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the district championship at Dixie.