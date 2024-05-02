Local Results for May 3

May 1—Softball

Fox Creek 22, Fairfield Central 0 (2 innings)

Fox Creek opened the Class AA playoffs with a 22-0 win over Fairfield Central in two innings, earning head coach Derrick Quinn his 350th career victory.

The Predators, the No. 2 seed from Region 3-AA, will hit the road Friday to face Region 1-AA champion Chesnee in a winners' bracket game.

Barnwell 15, Lake Marion 0 (3 innings)

Barnwell started the Class AA playoffs with a 15-0 win over Lake Marion in three innings.

Jamieka Jenkins drove in three runs, Bre'Anna Buckmon and Jessica Williamson drove in two apiece, and Molly Wilson also had an RBI. Jaidyn Devore threw a three-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts in the circle.

Up next for the Region 6-AA champion Warhorses is a home game Friday against Region 5-AA No. 3 North Central in the winners' bracket.

Wagener-Salley 17, St. Joseph's 0

Wagener-Salley cruised past St. Joseph's in the opening game of the Class A playoffs.

Kylee Hooker threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts, and Allie Davis, Payton Earhart, Ashton Williams and Jordan Burkett led the War Eagles at the plate.

Up next for Wagener-Salley, the Region 4-A champion, is a winners' bracket home game Friday against Region 2-A No. 2 seed Dixie.

Williston-Elko 20, Brashier MC 10

Williston-Elko doubled up Brashier Middle College in a 20-10 victory to begin the Class A playoffs.

The Blue Devils, the No. 2 seed from Region 4-A, will hit the road Friday to face Region 2-A champion Whitmire in the winners' bracket.

Ridge Spring-Monetta 19, Southside Christian 5 (5 innings)

Ridge Spring-Monetta opened the Class A playoffs with a dominant road win over Southside Christian.

Up next for the Trojans, the No. 3 seed from Region 4-A, is a road game Friday in the winners' bracket against Region 3-A champion Lewisville.

Boys' Soccer

Greenville Tech 5, Strom Thurmond 0

Strom Thurmond's season came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Greenville Tech in the second round of the Class AA playoffs.

The Region 3-AA champion Rebels finish the season with a record of 15-2.

Greer MC 4, Fox Creek 0

Fox Creek's season ended with a 4-0 loss at Greer Middle College in the second round of the Class AA playoffs.

The Predators finish the season with a record of 6-11.

Baseball

Catawba Ridge 8, North Augusta 4

Catawba Ridge rallied from an early deficit to beat North Augusta in a winners' bracket game in the Class AAAA playoffs.

The Jackets, the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAAA, will host Northwestern on Friday in an elimination game.

Northwestern 5, Midland Valley 3

Midland Valley fell 5-3 in an elimination game to Northwestern in the Class AAAA playoffs.

The Mustangs, the No. 3 seed from Region 4-AAAA, finish the season with a record of 12-13.

Greer 4, Aiken 2

Aiken's season came to an end with a road loss to Greer in a Class AAAA playoff elimination game.

The Hornets, the No. 4 seed from Region 4-AAAA, finish the season with a record of 7-13.