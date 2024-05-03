Local Results for May 3

May 2—Girls' Soccer

St. Joseph's 9, Fox Creek 0

Fox Creek's season came to an end in the second round of the Class AA playoffs with a road loss against St. Joseph's Catholic School.

The Predators, champions of Region 3-AA, finish the season with a record of 9-4-1.

Baseball

Fox Creek 13, Abbeville 1 (5 innings)

Fox Creek made quick work of Abbeville in a Class AA District 3 winners' bracket game, setting the Predators up to play for the district title.

Bradley Anderson pitched 4.2 innings without allowing an earned run, Devin Hillary hit a home run and drove in three runs, Lawson Lewis went 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Hank Greene, Will Fountain and Chance Weathersbee had two hits apiece.

The top-seeded Predators will host the district finale Monday against the winner of the elimination game between Abbeville and Blacksburg.

Strom Thurmond 12, Ninety Six 0 (5 innings)

Strom Thurmond took control of the Class AA District 1 bracket with a shutout win over Ninety Six in a winners' bracket game.

Kaleb Simpkins' walk-off three-run homer ended the game early, and the win sends the second-seeded Rebels to the district finale on Monday. They will host the winner of the elimination game between Chesnee and Ninety Six.

Barnwell 5, Andrew Jackson 2

Barnwell moved to 2-0 in the Class AA District District 6 bracket with a winners' bracket win over Andrew Jackson.

University of South Carolina commit Cameron Austin picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six in 6.2 innings.

The top-seeded Warhorses will host the district championship Monday against the winner of the elimination game between Andrew Jackson and Marion.

Williston-Elko 5, Great Falls 3

Williston-Elko staved off elimination and kept its season alive by beating Great Falls in the Class A District 4 bracket.

The Region 4-A champion Blue Devils will hit the road for another elimination game Saturday against either Brashier Middle College or Dixie.

Whitmire 14, Ridge Spring-Monetta 4 (5 innings)

Ridge Spring-Monetta's season came to an end with a loss at Whitmire in a Class A District 1 elimination game.

Softball

Catawba Ridge 5, Midland Valley 0

Midland Valley suffered a road loss to Catawba Ridge in a Class AAAA winners' bracket game.

The Mustangs, the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAAA, now face an elimination game. The Mustangs will hit the road Saturday to face Riverside.

Wade Hampton 14, South Aiken 13

South Aiken's season came to an end in an elimination-game loss at Wade Hampton in the Class AAAA playoffs.