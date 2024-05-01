Local Results for May 2

Apr. 30—Girls' Soccer

Greenwood 3, North Augusta 2 (2OT)

The North Augusta girls' soccer team's season came to an end Tuesday with a double-overtime loss to Greenwood in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

Both teams scored twice in the first half and held each other scoreless through the end of regulation and the first overtime period. Greenwood netted the winner in the second overtime period.

North Augusta, the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAAA, finishes the season with a record of 10-4.

Fox Creek 2, Brashier Middle College 1

Fox Creek's girls scored a seeding-line upset on the round Tuesday at Brashier Middle College.

Azelinn Hall and Alissa Claire Rhodes each scored goals for the Predators (9-3-1), the Region 3-AA champions who are the No. 10 seed in the Upper State bracket of the Class AA playoffs.

Up next is a second-round game at second-seeded St. Joseph's.

Andrew Jackson 3, Strom Thurmond 0

Strom Thurmond's season came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

The Rebels, the Region 3-AA runners-up and the No. 11 seed in the Lower State bracket, finish their season with a record of 8-9.

Woodland 1, Barnwell 0

Barnwell's season came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

The Warhorses, the No. 3 team in Region 6-AA and the No. 10 seed in the Lower State bracket, finish their season with a record of 8-7.

Baseball

Barnwell 15, Timberland 0 (3 innings)

Top-seeded Barnwell made quick work of Timberland on Tuesday in the District 6 opener of the Class AA playoffs.

Trey Boleman and Case Davis combined on a no-hitter for the Region 6-AA champion Warhorses. Boleman went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, and Jax Mead was 2-for-4 and drove in four runs.

Barnwell will host Andrew Jackson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a winners' bracket game.

Southside Christian 15, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0 (3 innings)

Ridge Spring-Monetta was shut out Tuesday in the District 1 opener of the Class A playoffs.

The Trojans, the No. 4 seed from Region 4-A, will play an elimination game Thursday at Whitmire.

Brashier Middle College 15, Williston-Elko 4

Region 4-A champion Williston-Elko was beaten Tuesday by visiting Brashier Middle College in the District 4 opener of the Class A playoffs.

The top-seeded Blue Devils face an elimination game Thursday at home against Great Falls.

Softball

North Augusta 11, Pickens 3

North Augusta racked up 12 hits and quickly jumped ahead of Pickens en route to an 11-3 win over Pickens on Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

Savannah Allen went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Emily Geddes was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Ayla Holmes was 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Jordan Wiley hit a three-run home run. LeAnn Gilbert picked up the win in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 11 and walking two in seven innings.

Next up for the Region 4-AAAA champion Jackets (20-5) is a home game at 6 p.m. Thursday against Indian Land.

Greenwood 10, South Aiken 0 (6 innings)

South Aiken was shut out Tuesday by undefeated Greenwood in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

Up next for the T-Breds, the No. 4 seed from Region 4-AAAA, will hit the road Thursday for an elimination game at Wade Hampton.