Local Results for May 17

May 17—Softball

North Augusta 5, York 4

North Augusta defeated York for the second straight time Thursday night, eliminating the Cougars from the playoffs to reach the Class AAAA Upper State finals.

Next up for the Jackets is a best-of-three series against Catawba Ridge, starting with game one at 6 p.m. Friday at Riverview Park.

Baseball

Mid-Carolina 7, Strom Thurmond 3

Strom Thurmond's season came to an end Friday with a loss to Mid-Carolina in the Class AA Upper State championship.

The Rebels finish the season with a record of 15-11-1 that included a District 1 title.