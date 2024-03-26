Local Results for March 27

Mar. 26—Baseball

Aiken 5, Strom Thurmond 1

Aiken picked up a non-region win Monday over Strom Thurmond at SRP Park, breaking a 1-1 tie in the third inning on the way to victory.

The Hornets had nine hits, with Cam Davis, Logan Rarey and Reed McLain recording two apiece. Cole Harmon had two RBI, and Luke Jones, Davis and Josh West each had one.

McLain picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits and striking out five in five scoreless innings.

South Aiken 4, Midland Valley 2

South Aiken broke open a 2-2 tie with a run in the fourth and six innings on the way to a road win Monday at Midland Valley.

Colton Pollina had a pair of hits, and Druw Kirkland, Nick Starlings and Dune Staniszewski each had an RBI for the T-Breds. Starlings earned the win on the mound after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six batters in seven innings.

Landon Stringer led Midland Valley with a pair of hits, with Jad Bennefield and Turner Scott each driving in a run. Scott got the start on the mound and pitched five innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out eight. Landon Johnson pitched the final two innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit with a strikeout.

The teams' previously-scheduled Wednesday game was moved up to Tuesday, and they are scheduled to wrap up their three-game series Friday at Midland Valley.

Barnwell 6, Edisto 4

Barnwell improved to 3-0 in Region 6-AA play Monday with a win over Edisto.

Cameron Austin pitched five innings, striking out five while allowing three hits and no earned runs. Case Davis pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one while earning the save.

Five different Warhorses (10-3 overall) had a hit apiece, and Davis, Trey Boleman and Hayden Pierce each had an RBI.

Next up for Barnwell is a return trip Wednesday to Edisto.

Softball

Wagener-Salley 16-20, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 1-1

Kylee Hooker and Makenley Walling each threw no-hitters with an unearned run allowed in each game of Monday's doubleheader sweep of Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

Allie Davis went 6-for-6 with 10 RBI, Walling went 4-for-6 with four RBI, Hooker went 4-for-6 with five RBI, and Ashton Williams went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Up next for the War Eagles is a doubleheader Wednesday at home against Horse Creek Academy.