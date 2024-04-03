Local Results for April 4

Apr. 3—Baseball

Strom Thurmond 4, Silver Bluff 2

Cody Davenport threw a no-hitter, striking out 19 batters Monday as Strom Thurmond picked up a 4-2 road victory over Silver Bluff in Region 3-AA play.

Softball

North Augusta 9, Aiken 1

North Augusta improved to 7-0 in Region 4-AAAA play Monday with a win over Aiken.

Lia Allen, Savannah Allen, Ayla Holmes and Eleanor Brummond each had two hits, and five other Jackets had one apiece. Holmes homered and drove in three runs, and Brummond also drove in three while also limiting Aiken to one run on two hits and striking out nine in seven innings.