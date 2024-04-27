Local Results for April 27

Apr. 26—Boys' Tennis

York 4, Aiken 3

Second-seeded Aiken High dropped a heartbreaker Thursday in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs, falling 4-3 at Region 3-AAAA champion York.

Bishop England 5, Fox Creek 1

No. 12 seed Fox Creek lost a 5-1 decision Thursday on the road against fifth-seeded Bishop England in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

Softball

North Augusta 12, Chapin 11 (8 innings)

North Augusta fought off Chapin's come-from-behind effort to post an extra-innings win Thursday night.

The Jackets (19-5) held a 10-1 lead after the top of the fifth, only for Chapin to eventually tie the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

LeAnn Gilbert, Celeste Truesdale and Ayla Holmes each had two of the Jackets' 10 hits. Truesdale had a double and a triple and drove in five runs, Emily Geddes hit a triple and drove in two, and Lia Allen had two RBI.

North Augusta, the Region 4-AAAA champion, will begin the Class AAAA playoffs Tuesday at home.

Wagener-Salley 21, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

Kylee Hooker tossed a no-hitter with only one walk Thursday as Wagener-Salley finished with an unbeaten record in Region 4-A after a 21-0 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Hooker, Davis, Makenley Walling, Kaylee Craven and Kendall Wathen led the way at the plate for the War Eagles, who will be a No. 1 seed when the Class A playoffs begin Wednesday. RS-M will be a No. 2 seed and will also open the playoffs at home.

Boys' Golf

Fox Creek 158, Gray Collegiate Academy 164

Fox Creek finished the regular season on a high note with a win Thursday over Gray Collegiate Academy.

Westin Carroll (36) and Jonathan Godbee (37) led the way for Fox Creek, with each posting a season-low score.

The Predators will be in action next Friday and Saturday for the Southern Cross at Palmetto Golf Club, followed by the Region 3-AA championship May 9 at Ponderosa Country Club in Leesville.

Baseball

Barnwell 7, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4

Region 6-AA champion Barnwell finished off the regular season Thursday with a 7-4 win at Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Trey Boleman picked up the win on the mound and Bradley Richardson got the save for the Warhorses (17-7), who will open the Class AA playoffs Tuesday at home as a No. 1 seed.