Local Results for April 20
Apr. 20—Baseball
North Augusta 12, Midland Valley 2
North Augusta clinched second place in Region 4-AAAA with a 12-2 win over Midland Valley.
The Jackets will host Strom Thurmond on Monday and will be a No. 2 seed when the Class AAAA playoffs begin April 29. Midland Valley is the region's No. 3 seed. The Mustangs will be back in action Monday against Silver Bluff.
Barnwell 12, Hampton County 2
Barnwell wrapped up the Region 6-AA championship with a 12-2 win over Hampton County.
The Warhorses (15-6, 7-0) host Horse Creek Academy on Tuesday, and they'll be a No. 1 seed when the Class AA playoffs begin April 30.
Girls' Soccer
South Aiken 2, Aiken 1
South Aiken locked up the Region 4-AAAA championship with a 2-1 win over Aiken.
Madee Whittle scored twice, and Zoe Schifer and Emmy Crane assisting on the goals. South Aiken (9-5-2, 6-2) will visit the Providence Panthers on Tuesday, and they'll be a No. 1 seed in the Class AAAA playoffs. They'll have a first-round bye and will host a second-round game May 2.
Aiken (2-9, 2-3) hosts Midland Valley on Monday.
Fox Creek 1, Strom Thurmond 0
Fox Creek clinched the Region 3-AA championship with a 1-0 win over Strom Thurmond.
Azelinn Hall scored the lone goal of the game, which moves the Predators to 6-0 in region play. They visit Silver Bluff on Monday and will be a No. 1 seed when the Class AA playoffs begin April 30.
Strom Thurmond (7-7, 6-2) hosts Saluda on Thursday.
Softball
Barnwell 15-11, Hampton County 0-0
Barnwell finished off an unbeaten run through Region 6-AA with a doubleheader sweep of Hampton County.
The Warhorses (16-2 overall) visit Aiken on Monday in non-region play. They'll be a No. 1 seed in the Class AA playoffs, which begin May 1.