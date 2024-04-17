Local Results for April 18

Apr. 17—Boys' Golf

Anaclerio medals, Hornets 7th at Hurricane Invitational

Aiken High's Richard Anaclerio was the individual champion at the Hurricane Invitational on Tuesday, posting rounds of 68 and 70, to lead the Hornets to a seventh-place finish.

Evan Crooks (86-74) finished at 160, Benton Orr (82-79) was at 161, Ryan Anaclerio (80-89) shot 169 and Jack Tucker (84-82) posted 166.

Girls' Soccer

South Aiken 5, Midland Valley 0

South Aiken improved to 5-2 in Region 4-AAAA play with a shutout win over Midland Valley on Tuesday.

Ella McCraw had two goals and an assist, AC Platte had a goal and an assist, Kiah McDuffie and Emmy Crane each scored a goal, and Isis Stewart had an assist. Rebecca Kreitzer made a save in net.

The T-Breds close out region play Friday at home against Aiken.

North Augusta 2, Airport 1

North Augusta rebounded from a loss to Airport earlier in the season with a win Tuesday to pick up the season split.

Kamari Johnson had a goal and an assist, Gianna Dimeo scored a goal and Katera Garner had an assist. Peyton Oestereich returned from injury to pick up the win in net, while the defense in front of her slowed down Airport's offensive attack.

The Jackets are now 4-2 in Region 4-AAAA and will visit Midland Valley on Friday.

North Augusta JV 5, Airport JV 0

Emily LaFont scored two goals, and Bree Stevens, Reagan Charles and Raleigh Prince each scored once. Nilah Bear picked up another shutout in net with help from some strong defense.

Softball

Wagener-Salley 6, Airport 5

Wagener-Salley picked up a walk-off victory Tuesday over Class AAAA opponent Airport.

Allie Davis went 2-for-4 with two RBI, Makenley Walling was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Kylee Hooker, Samya Daniels, Jordi Wood, Jordan Burkett and Kendall Wathen contributed key hits.

Soccer championship games changing venue

The South Carolina High School League announced Wednesday that its soccer state championship games will be played at Columbia's Memorial Stadium due to construction at Irmo High School.

Class AAA and AAAAA title games will be held May 10, while championships for Class A, AA and AAAA will be played May 11.