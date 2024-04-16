Local results from the 2024 Boston Marathon

Apr. 15—The following is an alphabetical list of runners who completed the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15. About 80% of Boston Marathon runners are time qualifiers, meaning they had to run within a time allotted for their age and gender group at a qualifying marathon. Boston allows charity runners who must meet a specific fundraising threshold for designated local charities.

Runners are listed below by state and alphabetical order, along with their age, city of residence and Boston Marathon finishing time.

Aakre, Christopher, 38, Rochester, 2:53:23

Anderson, Brian, 42, Alexandria, 2:39:58

Andres, Michelle, 47, Brainerd, 3:22:13

Auspos, Gabriella, 33, Spicer, 3:33:34

Bailey, Joshua, 25, Benson, 2:49:29

Becker, Andrew, 53, Rochester, 3:49:40

Braithwaite, Caitlin, 36, Duluth, 3:32:19

Braithwaite, Matthew, 35, Duluth, 3:21:19

Christensen, Jenna, 37, Wabasha, 3:50:49

Daniels, Tina, 49, Rochester, 4:27:04

Deeg, Corrine, 37, Rochester, 3:36:26

Dibble, Brianna, 35, Rochester, 4:05:08

Drache, Susan, 29, Duluth, 3:12:20

Feda, Jessica, 48, Rochester, 3:37:54

Grotberg, Sarah, 18, Fergus Falls, 3:39:12

Heinen, Mike, 40, Spicer, 3:43:33

Heinen, Roger, 63, New London, 4:19:02

Hokanson, Kadie, 43, Alexandria, 3:26:13

Illies, Jody, 53, Saint Cloud, 3:07:51

Jacobson, Gwen, 65, Rochester, 3:34:34

Kautzer, Stacia, 51, Oronoco, 3:53:44

Kim, Joseph, 24, Rochester, 3:37:11

Knutson, Gretchen, 50, Bemidji, 4:58:23

Koplin, Brett, 62, Rochester, 4:25:33

Kuker, Kasey, 39, Rochester, 3:49:14

Lambert, William, 29, Rochester, 4:05:08

Larue, Mary, 43, Willmar, 3:53:32

Leick, Brad, 39, Duluth, 2:58:36

Mcjunkin, Jeremy, 44, Rochester, 3:06:47

Moore, Tyler, 25, Little Falls, 2:49:45

Murad, Angie, 52, Rochester 4:14:39

Nakajima, Seiichi, 51, Osaka, 3:32:16

Nio, Kazumi, 52, Osaka, 3:40:40

Normand, Anne, 51, Duluth, 3:53:28

O'Donnell-Hoff, Sam, 25, Duluth, 3:14:47

Overby, Madison, 26, Austin, 3:08:58

Pangrac, Adam, 35, Moorhead, 2:52:26

Pool, Eric, 48, Rochester, 3:47:23

Quandt, Audra, 54, Rochester, 3:45:25

Rhodes, Nicholas, 43, Rochester, 3:14:51

Richey, Andrew, 63, Duluth, 3:39:48

Roden, Richard, 24, Rochester, 3:23:20

Rugloski, Emily, 24, Baxter, 3:18:20

Sanchez, Anna, 49, Rochester, 4:04:22

Sandberg, Stephen, 47, Duluth, 2:58:41

Schmitz, Jennifer, 28, Rochester, 4:54:02

St Amand, Jennifer, 49, Dexter, 4:07:14

Torvi, Hanna, 26, Duluth, 3:21:02

Triebold, Katie , 39, Alexandria, 3:51:26

Tristant, Amelie, 28, Rochester, 3:19:54

Weber, Andrew, 27, St. Cloud, 2:46:46

Woo, Tom, 65, Rochester, 4:01:35

Zenke, Erica, 44, La Crescent, 3:42:56

Beiswanger, Lynn, 69, Bismarck, 4:17:14

Carollo, Kevin, 55, Fargo, 3:14:34

Danielson, Elena, 29, Fargo, 3:50:32

Diederich, Broden, 20, Grand Forks, 3:25:33

Gardner, Jessica, 43, Jamestown, 3:50:21

Germolus, Allison, 58, Bismarck, 3:38:02

Hastad, Haylee, 31, Fargo, 3:19:39

Kaelberer, Denise, 52, Bismarck, 3:36:30

Kutz, Trisha, 38, Williston, 3:27:39

Kvidera, Scott, 28, Grand Forks, 3:11:46

Kvidt, David, 65, Grand Forks, 4:48:20

Magel, Rhonda, 68, Fargo, 4:57:31

Mccullough, Sarah, 61, Fargo, 3:58:16

Momerak, Mark, 66, Bismarck, 3:48:02

Page, Chelsea, 36, Mandan, 3:47:42

Sailer, Mark, 51, Zap, 3:15:13

Wohl, Ray, 54, West Fargo, 3:27:24

Blakeslee, Kyle, 33, Sioux Falls, 3:31:24

Bockelmann, Kory, 47, Rapid City, 3:14:18

Boersma, Claire, 25, Sioux Falls, 3:58:22

Briggs, Maretta, 59, Box Elder, 4:40:00

Chase, Brady, 28, Rapid City, 2:43:20

Curnow, Ashley, 24, Huron, 3:29:07

Desautel, M Gregory, 58, Sioux Falls, 3:32:07

Eilbeck, Karrie, 52, Rapid City, 3:53:52

Engle, Joel, 39, Sioux Falls, 3:03:04

Harley, Lor, 58, Rapid City, 3:51:44

Harris, Anne, 43, Brookings, 3:42:11

Kolda, Lisa, 45, Sioux Falls, 4:28:41

Noteboom, Cherie, 60, Elk Point, 4:51:17

Pawelski, Michelle, 48, Rapid City, 4:21:25

Prouty, Amanda, 37, Box Elder, 3:46:34

Purcell, Jessica, 35, Rapid City, 3:18:28

Rakness, Jessi, 46, Sioux Falls, 3:50:11

Rentz, Natalie, 45, Rapid City, 4:09:25

Roesler, Titus, 21, Marion, 2:54:46

Roselles, Rebecca, 36, Rapid City, 3:34:25

Savey, Caitlyn, 24, Yankton, 3:08:22

Scharnberg, Mark, 46, Sioux Falls, 3:06:47

Wennblom, Martin, 45, Rapid City, 2:51:49

Westendorf, Paul, 61, Sioux Falls, 3:29:22