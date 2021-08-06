Local resident to represent state at pageant

Aug. 6—Rylie Cox, of Kokomo, was recently named 2021 American Miss Indiana at the state pageant held July 1-4. She will now attend the national pageant representing Indiana to be held in Orlando, Florida, at Disneyworld during Thanksgiving week, when she will have the opportunity to win her share of over $500,000 in cash and prizes.

Each year, the National American Miss pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide, according to a press release from pageant officials.

Each girl that qualifies for the national pageant has a chance to win a new 2021 Ford Mustang convertible. For more details, visit www.namiss.com/car. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages 4 to 18 and five different age divisions.

The pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise, presentation and offers an "All American Spirit" of fun for family and friends. Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals, according to officials. The pageant looks to recognize the accomplishments of each girl while encouraging her to set goals for the future.

Rylie's activities include softball, cheerleading and gymnastics. Her sponsors for the pageant were family, friends and David Gossman with American Family Insurance.

She is the granddaughter of John and Penni Cox and daughter of Kellie Hill.

For more information, contact John Cox at jcox0593@gmail.com or Kellie Hill at kellierylie@gmail.com.

Rylie will also be doing community service and fundraising around Kokomo and surrounding areas to support the cost of her trip.