Local reporter: JJ Redick is close to being named Lakers’ next head coach

There has been lots of buzz surrounding former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick and the likelihood of him being named the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head coach.

Multiple reporters connected to the team, including Anthony Irwin and the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, have said in recent days that Redick’s hiring is inevitable. There have also been reports that there have already been discussions about who could be on Redick’s staff should he win the job, with James Borrego, Sam Cassell and former Lakers forward Jared Dudley being mentioned.

David Pingalore, an anchor for Los Angeles-based KTLA, said in a post on X that Redick is close to being named the Lakers’ next head coach.

My @nba sources telling me tonight that JJ Redick is close to being named the @lakers next head coach. He is clearly the leader More than a 80% chance he will be offered the job and he will accept the deal. He will get through the finals first. #lakers #nba #lakersnation @KTLA — David Pingalore (@DavidPingalore) June 3, 2024

It should be mentioned that about four months ago, Pingalore said in another post on X that the Lakers were looking to trade LeBron James. While two teams reportedly called them and tried to initiate trade discussions, Los Angeles said no.

