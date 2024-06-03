Local Realtor Association to host 20th Annual Golf Tournament

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Contestants this weekend will be able to take a shot at $10,000 cash in the Hole-in-One contest part of the 20th annual, Habitat Fore Humanity Golf Tournament in Big Flats.

Happening on Friday, June 7, The Elmira-Corning Regional Association of REALTORS will be holding the golf tournament at the Willowcreek Golf Club to raise funds for the Chemung Steuben and Schuyler Counties Chapters of Habitat for Humanity.

In 2023, the association raised $23,492 through the golf event, bringing the 19-year total to $324,788.

For 2024, the event will offer several contests, prizes, gifts, and of course, the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize through the hole-in-one event.

“Our annual Habitat Fore Humanity Golf Tournament has been a beacon of hope and community spirit,” said Mark Costanza, 2024 president of the realtor association, thanks to the dedication and generosity of each individual involved,” he said. “Together, we have made a lasting impact on the lives of many, and I am truly grateful for the success we have achieved through our collective efforts and we are looking forward to another successful year,” he said.

For any additional information, you can contact the Realtor Association at 607-562-7035.

